With tariffs looming, Adorama's Memorial Day sale might be the last chance to score our favorite cameras at a decent price

The Adorama Memorial Day sale is still live right now, but time's running out to score great deals on some of our favorite models here at TechRadar. Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System are just a few of the brands on sale, and with price increases looming due to tariffs, this could be the last chance to get a camera at a record-low price.

Standouts include the Nikon Z6 III, which continues to be our top pick for most people due to its excellent balance of performance and value, and the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, a flagship mirrorless camera praised for its world-class autofocus. These incredible cameras are available for $2,096 (was $2,496) and $3,999 (was $4,299) respectively; both are record-low prices as of writing.

Budget-conscious shoppers will also find compelling options in this sale. The Nikon Z30, currently on sale for $597 (was $846), is an excellent choice for vloggers, while the Canon EOS RP offers a barebones yet powerful full-frame body at $799 (was $999). Another great budget choice is the OM System OM-5 - a super compact camera that's currently one of our favorites for travel. You can pick that up for $899 (was $1,999).

Interestingly, Sony and Fujifilm cameras are largely absent from Adorama’s sale lineup this week. That's disappointing, but not entirely unexpected, considering how popular these brands are and the current uncertainty surrounding prices. Both Canon and Nikon have recently announced price increases, for example, so it's likely other brands are also adjusting right now.

Memorial Day camera deals at Adorama

Adorama Memorial Day camera deals: Nikon

Nikon Z6III: was $2,496 now $2,096.95 at Adorama The Nikon Z6 III is a superb body that we rate as the best mirrorless camera for most people because of its excellent performance, autofocus, video, and handling. It's just an extremely solid hybrid all-rounder with its impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor, vastly improved autofocus, and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, so it's an easy recommendation at this lowest-ever price.

Nikon Zf: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Adorama Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilisation, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. You'll love the experience of shooting with the Zf and today's discount at Adorama brings the body back down to a price that matches the previous record-low.

Nikon Z7 II: was $2,296.95 now $1,796.95 at Adorama The Nikon Z7 II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor, but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model. Again, today's price at Adorama is a match for the best price we've seen on the body.

Nikon Z6 II: was $1,596 now $1,396.96 at Adorama The Nikon Z6 II might be an older body now, but it's still a great all-rounder that's currently on sale for a record-low price at Adorama. Its autofocus and video specs in particular lag behind the more recent Z6 III, but the Z6 II still features a fantastic full-frame sensor that's capable of superb results. In terms of outright image quality, the two models are almost indistinguishable, so the Z6 II is still a great choice for those who prioritize stills on a budget.

Nikon Z30: was $846.95 now $596.95 at Adorama The Z30 was already Nikon's cheapest mirrorless camera before any sale price, and now it hits a record low for under $600 with the excellent 16-50mm lens. Primarily designed for beginner vloggers, the Z30 features excellent 4K video, a flip-out touchscreen, plus a dedicated mic port. A lack of a viewfinder means this isn't the best for dedicated photographers, however.

Adorama Memorial Day camera deals: Canon

Canon EOS R5 Mark II : was $4,299 now $3,999.99 at Adorama Our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review awarded this stunning flagship camera a full five stars out of five, and it's easy to see why. Alongside incredible autofocus (easily some of the best we've ever tested), a 45MP full-frame sensor, and a host of new computational features, the EOS R5 Mark II is easily one of the best cameras on the market right now. Is it overkill for most? Arguably. However, professional photographers will love how this camera makes the most demanding of tasks easy.

Canon EOS R5 Mark I: was $3,399 now $2,999 at Adorama If you're looking to save some cash, you could instead opt for the slightly older Mark I, which is still a stunningly effective pro-grade body. Right now, it's sitting at just $2,999 at Adorama, which makes it significantly cheaper than the second iteration. Sure, you're missing out on the latest computational and cutting-edge autofocus features here, but this camera still has that great 45MP full-frame sensor, 8k video, and excellent in-body image stabilization. Note, this body has been $100 cheaper before.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Adorama This sub-$2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of last year. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting, so it's an easy recommendation with this deal at Adorama. Plus, this particular listing also includes a bunch of accessories, including a spare Canon LP-E6NH battery and Lexar Professional 64GB card.

Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Adorama Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with $200 off, taking it close to the entry-level EOS RP. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences so if you can do without in-body image stabilization and sturdier build quality, then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8.

Canon EOS RP: was $999 now $799 at Adorama Even cheaper still is the EOS RP - Canon's cheapest full-frame camera and the cheapest new full-frame body you'll find anywhere. As you'd expect, the EOS RP is a pretty stripped-down affair. It doesn't feature the best video specs or image stabilization, for example. It does, however, feature a decent 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a lightweight build, and good autofocus for a body in this price range. In terms of value, it's still a good choice.

Adorama Memorial Day camera deals: Other brands

Panasonic Lumix S5 II: was $1,997.99 now $1,597.99 at Adorama The Panasonic S5 II is easily one of our favorite hybrid flagships right now - especially because today's discount at Adorama makes it a competitive choice to the likes of the Nikon Z6 III. Highlight features for the S5 II include a new 24MP full-frame sensor with phase detection AF (a first for Panasonic), uncropped 6K / 30p video, and superb image stabilization. We were also impressed by the S5 II's rugged build quality and overall well-thought-out ergonomics, which is obviously handy when pairing up with some of the larger lenses available in the L-Mount ecosystem. Check out our Panasonic S5 II review for more details on this excellent camera.

Panasonic Lumix S9: was $1,497 now $1,397 at Adorama Panasonic's smallest full-frame camera, the Lumix S9, has a decent $100 price cut, bringing it close to its record-low price at Adorama. Featuring 6K 'open gate' video, Panasonic's excellent real-time LUTs, and impressive image stabilization, the S9 brings an extremely competitive set of video-focused features for the price. While photographers will be better served with other bodies, the S9 is a great choice for beginner videographers in particular. At this price, it's one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market.