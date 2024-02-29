Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI: current delivery estimates and the best retailers

Trying to get a hold of a Fujifilm X100VI? You're not alone. This much-hyped compact fixed-lens camera is shaping up to be the most successful launch of 2024 right now, with demand massively outstripping supply.

It's not a huge surprise, given the popularity of its predecessor, but most stores are currently fulfilling orders for the Fujifilm X100VI on a first-come, first-serve basis. That means if you order today, you may be able to secure yourself a relatively favorable position in line. We've outlined the best retailers just below, and we're also aiming to update this page with the latest news regarding estimated shipping dates. We've also added some advice for those weighing up an order right now, including some suggestions for alternative models.

If you were lucky to snag yourself a Fujifilm preorder last week, then you may or may not have already gotten your delivery estimate. If you haven't received a tracking code, then don't worry - most people who ordered last week still haven't received their tracking codes. Even those who were quick off the mark on day one of Fujifilm X100VI preorders haven't received their cameras yet.

The Fujifilm X100VI retails for $1,599 / £1,599 at all retailers right now, which we don't expect will change for a long, long time due to this camera's popularity. If you're interested in a full run-down of the camera, check out our hands-on Fujifilm X100VI review for more details.

Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI

If I buy today, how long will I be waiting?

As of writing, the only retailer from the above list that's posted an expected delivery date is Adorama, which is quoting 06/01/2024 as the estimate (that's June 1st for our friends in the UK). We've also spotted anecdotal estimates of anywhere between March and May in some cases on Reddit - although this is specifically for people who preordered a camera last week.

Overall, concrete details for delivery estimates are very thin on the ground right now. Based on what I've read, it seems likely that you'll be waiting at least three months for a camera if you order it today - but that's just a rough estimate. Really, it depends on how many cameras Fuji can produce and whether people get tired of waiting.

According to reports in Japan, Fujifilm has significantly upped the production for the X100VI to 15,000 units per month - which is likely due to the camera now being manufactured in China. Still, this camera is proving incredibly popular right now, with 500,000 people registering their interest to preorder in China alone.

While details are annoyingly sparse, what we do know right now is that retailers are fulfilling orders on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it's probably a good idea to commit to an order even if there are no delivery details right now. Some retailers will not charge your card until orders are dispatched, but you'll want to carefully check on a case-by-case basis for specific preorder policy here.

Be aware: X100VI scalpers are active

Pro tip: I'll tell you where not to buy the X100VI - over on eBay. As expected, unscrupulous sellers are now posting their X100VI preorders on the auction site for absolutely exorbitant sums of up to $5,000 in some extreme cases. You don't need us to tell you that the X100VI isn't worth anywhere near this crazy amount, so definitely don't fall for the trap.

If you have $5,000 to spend on a camera, then there are plenty of other options right now - including some of the best compact cameras money can buy (hint: Leica Q3). You can also buy some superb Fujifilm cameras with up-to-date features and a gorgeous lens for much, much less - which we've covered just below.

Fujifilm X100VI: buying advice

What else can you do? Here's our advice

1. Call around at local retailers

Here's a tried and true tip that we've used to find stock on other in-demand tech over the years, like PS5 stock and graphics cards when they were hard to get. Often, local retailers have lower demand than the big online stores, and sometimes, just sometimes, they can be a good option for either snagging a device or getting a favorable preorder placement. Likewise, this tip also works for bigger retailers that have local branches like Best Buy - it never hurts to call around or send a few emails.

2. Check out Fuji's other cameras

I know you really, really want that X100VI, but there are other great Fuji cameras that are definitely worth checking out also. You may have heard of the X100VI through word of mouth or social media, but remember - it's not the only Fuji camera that features those superb straight-out-of-the-camera JPEGs.

You could, for example, opt for something like Fujifilm X-T5. This flagship interchangeable lens body features many of the same bones as the X100VI under the hood - like the 40.2MP APS-C sensor, image stabilization, and the latest subject-tracking autofocus. The downside? It's a little pricey at $1,699 / £1,449 - and you'll obviously have to buy your desired lens separately. It also doesn't have the fancy hybrid optical viewfinder that's unique to the X100 series, so you'll arguably not get that same old-school feel. Image-wise, however, the cameras are identical, and we're big fans of the X-T5 at TechRadar (see our Fujifilm X-T5 review for more details).

Another possible contender is the rumored Fujifilm X-Pro 4. This one is an outside chance - namely because this rangefinder-style camera hasn't even been announced yet - but there is potential that it's in the pipeline. Outside of the X100 range, the X-Pro series is the most retro-styled from Fuji, with a hybrid optical viewfinder and classic control layout. It's lens-interchangeable like the X-T5, which makes it a favorite with more hardcore photographers. It's nowhere near as popular as the X100VI, however, and some sites have stated that the X-Pro 4 is unlikely to arrive in 2024.

There's also a X100VI special edition

If you didn't manage to snag an X100VI preorder early, there's still potential to get a camera if you're lucky, although via a somewhat narrower and pricier path.

To celebrate its 90th anniversary, Fujifilm created a special-edition X100VI that's limited to 1,934 units – 1934 being the year Fujifilm was founded. It also costs $1,934 / £1,934, which is a significant markup over the regular X100VI at $1,599 / £1,599. However, these are available in-person only on specific dates and locations, so this could be the best chance of grabbing the premium compact camera, provided you can travel.

Sales of the special-edition X100VI begin in the US on March 28 (contact Fujifilm for specific locations), and it's anticipated all the units will sell on that day, while in the UK, sales are exclusively in-person at the London House of Photography from April 6 – expect queues.

Functionally, the special-edition X100VI is identical to the regular version. However, you get a presentation box, a special-edition camera strap, the model's unique number etched onto the top plate, plus a different branded lens cap.