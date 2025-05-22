Where to buy the Fujifilm X Half: the best retailers for preorders in the US and UK

Rumors have been swirling for a few weeks, but now it's official: the Fujifilm X Half is here. The brand's latest retro compact has been unveiled and preorders have just opened at leading retailers.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up the best retailers for Fujifilm X Half preorders below if you're looking to secure a camera.

Launching globally on June 12 in three colors, the X Half is priced at $849 / £699 and positioned as a niche photography-first compact with heaps of film nostalgia. Alongside an adorable retro design, the X Half features an interesting vertical 1-inch sensor, a back LCD, and extremely creative film modes and effects.

As of writing, no Fujifilm X Half preorders have sold out, but we're expecting this truly unique camera to be popular. As with our where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI guide, we'll be covering the launch closely and providing you with stock updates as the situation develops.

We called this camera a 'breath of fresh air' and a 'love letter to film photography' in our freshly published Fujifilm X Half review. Check out that page for a full rundown of this stunning new camera, or scroll down for a brief overview.

Where to buy the Fujifilm X Half

Will the Fujifilm X Half sell out?

There's consensus among the TechRadar staff that the Fujifilm X Half is likely to be a popular model. It's priced just right and offers something truly unique with its various film modes and extremely compact body. Subsequently, there's a likelihood that the initial batch of cameras will sell out pretty quickly.

As with other camera launches, most retailers will be fulfilling preorders on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's usually worth placing an order sooner rather than later if you're interested. Because Fujifilm ships out cameras in batches, you usually don't get solid delivery dates outside of the initial preorder window at major retailers. It's hard to say when you'll get your hands on a camera if these preorders do sell out.

It's also worth noting that Fujifilm has recently suspended orders on a few of its cameras due to the ongoing tariff situation (including the X100VI). Right now, there's nothing to suggest that the X Half is affected by tariffs, but I wouldn't be surprised if there are issues further down the line outside of this initial preorders batch. Again, I would recommend preordering if you really want this camera for a June 12 delivery.

Fujifilm X Half: what you need to know

(Image credit: Tim Coleman)

Retro compact with unique vertical sensor and LCD screen

Fixed 32mm f/2.8 lens

Available from June 12 in three colors, priced $849 / £699

Fujifilm’s new X-Half camera is one of the brand's boldest (and certainly most interesting) photo-centric models yet. Inspired by vintage half-frame film cameras like the Pentax 17, the X Half is a playful nod to film photography.

Unlike its usual APS-C X siblings, the camera features a much smaller 1-inch sensor that captures 18MP JPEGs in a unique 3:4 portrait format. The back LCD screen is also in a vertical orientation, and there's an additional touch-sensitive mini-screen that you can use to swipe through your various film filters and options. It looks like a classic film canister window, which is a fantastic touch.

The camera’s standout feature is its film camera mode, which is Fujifilm's strongest attempt yet to replicate the tactile experience of shooting film. This mode locks in your chosen settings, disables digital previews, and makes you rely solely on the camera's optical viewfinder. As with a roll of actual physical film, you'll be locked-in for a set number of 36, 54, or 72 exposures. It's pretty cool, but note that you can alter your settings and edit your JPEGs after your 'virtual roll' is completed.

Another creative highlight is the diptych mode, which is enabled by the camera's film-style wind lever. This mode allows users to stack two vertical shots side by side, which mimics the look of traditional half-frame film on 35mm stock. This mode, along with film-style effects like light leaks and halation, gives digital shooters a plethora of tools for that nostalgic, hipster-friendly photographic experience.

In terms of hardware, the X half is a compact, premium-feel camera that weighs just 240g, with a fixed 32mm f/2.8 lens, mechanical aperture, and an excellent 880-shot battery life.

It supports Full HD video, but it's very much a photo-centric body with its Film Camera and diptych modes - which, by the way, are fully supported with the custom X Half app for editing and wireless Instax printing.