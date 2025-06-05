The world’s best travel camera is rumored to be getting an upgrade soon, with a potentially pricey new feature

The OM-5 currently sits in top spot of TechRadar's Best Travel Cameras guide.

OM System OM-5 II rumored to land this month

It could become the cheapest mirrorless camera with a stacked sensor

Other details are scant, but expect USB-C in a new model

Rumors courtesy of 43rumors suggest that the OM System OM-5 II could be unveiled later this month, coinciding with the Bild Expo in New York, which takes place on June 17-18.

Such a model would succeed the OM-5, which remains in top spot of our best travel cameras guide, despite being almost three years old. That's thanks to its compact body, retro styling, superb lens choice, and competitive price.

OM-5 II details are scant at this stage, which leaves me skeptical about such an imminent announcement. However, there's one potential tasty upgrade being touted for the second-gen model – a stacked sensor.

Recent OM-System cameras have tended to be minor upgrades, but a stacked sensor would represent a huge boost in performance from the original model.

The likely downside is a big price hike. That's because stacked sensors are much pricier than the regular kind, as used in the OM-5.

Currently, the OM System OM-3 is the cheapest mirrorless camera available with a stacked sensor, but it still costs a lot more than the OM-5.

A potential OM-5 II needs a sensible price gap from the OM-3, and if it materializes with a stacked sensor for less, it could be a bargain, cementing the OM-5 series' position as a top pick for travel.

That said, the competitive price of the OM-5 is a key factor for its top position in our best travel cameras guide, and utilizing a stacked sensor will inevitably push up the price.

Could an OM-5 II inherit the same stacked sensor as found in the stylish OM-3? (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

Beyond potentially inheriting a stacked sensor, we know precious little about the potentially forthcoming OM-5 II.

One update I can be sure of, should the OM-5 II land, is USB-C charging. After all, the EU's new common charger directive mandates USB-C as the universal charging port standard, and the current model was one of the last cameras to launch with micro USB connectivity.

What do you think, is a stacked sensor a good idea for an OM-5 successor? What new features would you like to see? Let us know in the comments below.