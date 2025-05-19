Sony tipped to stretch its lead in compact video cameras with new FX2 – and it could pack a powerful audio feature

Rumor suggests new FX2 Cinema Line camera incoming with 33MP full-frame sensor

Large, tilting EVF and 32-bit float audio recording toted as features

$3,500 price tag and May 28 launch date suggested

Last week we reported on a rumor claiming Sony would be launching a new camera on May 28. We may now know what that camera is: a premium, full-frame video-centric mirrorless model called the Sony FX2 – and it might be coming with advanced cinema-focused features like 32-bit float audio recording.

Of course, this all comes courtesy of another unconfirmed rumor, albeit from the relatively reliable Canon Rumors news site. Still, please take everything below as speculation rather than fact; until we hear the official word from Sony, nothing is definite.

With that said, Canon Rumors’ story is packed with interesting information. Firstly, it states that the FX2 will have a large tilting electronic viewfinder (EVF), which ties in with last week’s claim from Sony Alpha Rumors. It also says that the camera will use the same 33MP BSI full-frame sensor as found on Sony’s existing A7 IV and A7C II models.

Is a new type of viewfinder set to be unveiled with the launching of Sony's next mirrorless camera? (Image credit: Sony)

Floating some interesting new feature ideas...

Other potential Sony FX2 specifications and features include a dedicated AI chip, AI-assisted autofocus, a mechanical shutter (by no means a given in a video-focused camera these days), an active cooling system to reduce overheating issues, 32-bit float audio – which would be a first for Sony, albeit present in recent Lumix cameras like the Panasonic Lumix GH7 – and a 4K 60fps Super 35 video recording mode.

The story also says the FX2 will feature the same physical connectivity and storage options as the current Sony FX3 model (which means it’ll have XLR audio inputs as well as two CFexpress Type A/ SD card slots).

The Sony FX3 is a powerful filmmaker-focussed camera – but the FX2 could be even better. (Image credit: Sony)

As for the price, Canon Rumors states that the FX2 will cost $3,500 (around £2,670 or AU$5,430 if directly converted), putting this camera very much in premium territory in the Sony FX line-up, which also includes the FX3, FX30 and FX6.

There's some confusion among Sony fans, though, surrounding the 33MP sensor being touted for the FX2. It is a high resolution sensor typically associated with Sony's hybrid cameras and not its video focused FX models like the FX3, which typically feature less pixels for better low light performance and handling of rolling shutter distortion.

That sensor feels like a strange choice for Sony's FX Cinema Line but, again, the aformentioned features are based purely on rumors and could be inaccurate. Stay tuned for more news on Sony’s upcoming camera launch, which multiple sources have said will be happening on May 28 2025.