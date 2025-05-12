Sony’s next Alpha camera gets rumored launch date – and it could have an unusual EVF feature

Rumor story claims May 28 announcement 'confirmed'

New launch will be an E-mount mirrorless camera, possibly with tilting EVF

Two camera models recently registered by Sony in China

Is Sony about to announce a new camera? Or maybe even two? The evidence is pointing that way, even if details are extremely thin on the ground.

Sony Alpha Rumors has today updated a short news story, adding ‘confirmation’ that the company will unveil a new E-mount mirrorless camera on May 28, 2025. As to what that camera might be, the story barely speculates – although it does say that it will not be a successor for the Sony A7 IV.

We’ve long suspected that a new Sony A7 model is on its way, however, and the fact that the price of the current Sony A7 IV, released back in 2021, has recently dropped to record lows strongly suggests that something is in the offing. So, we’re still expecting a new baseline full-frame model from Sony to be announced this year – just maybe not as soon as May 28.

The Sony A7 IV is ripe for replacement – but there could be another camera announced first on May 28. (Image credit: Future)

A view to a tilt

While the piece is light on detail, Sony Alpha Rumors’ story does mention that the new camera may feature a reworked ‘tilting EVF design’. Tilting viewfinders are a rarity on mirrorless cameras, but we have seen them before – perhaps most notably on the 2018-released Panasonic Lumix GX9.

The GX9 has a compact rangefinder-style design, where allowing the viewfinder to tilt up makes it more comfortable to use, so perhaps Sony’s rumored camera will have a similarly compact body. Sony has released plenty of APS-C E-mount cameras with this sort of design over the years, such as the A6500 and A6100. Could the model supposedly being announced on May 28 be something new in that line?

Will we be getting a new APS-C Sony camera with tilting electronic viewfinder? (Image credit: Future)

But the Sony news doesn’t stop there. A second story on Sony Alpha Rumors seemingly reveals that Sony has recently registered two new cameras in China: one on 21 April and another on 9 May. Both models will feature dual-band Wi-Fi but the first will be manufactured in China while the second will be manufactured in Japan.

If the May 28 launch claims are true, one of these cameras will likely be announced on that day. Could the other also be revealed at the same time, or will it be held back until the autumn, another popular time of the year for new cameras launches?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll be waiting to report on any concrete news or further rumors, but in the meantime let us know what you’d like to see from Sony’s reveals in the comments below.