I wince at the prospect of the rumored Leica M11-V – here's why

By published

Rangefinder lovers beware: the first M-System model to come with an EVF appears imminent

Leica M11-P on wooden table with 50mm f/2 lens attached
The Leica M11-P camera. Could the company's next variant of the M11 ditch the rangefinder for a simple EVF? (Image credit: Future)
  • Leica's next M-series camera could be the first to have an EVF
  • It could be the smallest, lightest and most versatile Leica M-series camera yet
  • Leica Fotos app makes reference to 'M11-V'

Leica appears to be on the brink of launching a new model in the legendary M-series, but the news is likely to be met with dismay from some diehard fans. Why? Well, it seems that the M11-V will be the first ever M-series camera to ditch the iconic optical rangefinder, replacing it with an electronic viewfinder (EVF).

The news comes courtesy of Leica Rumors, which points out that the latest beta version of Leica’s Fotos app contains references to an M11-V model. That suggests an official announcement is imminent – perhaps as soon as some time in the next few weeks. In the past, Leica Rumors has posted leaked images that appear to show an M-series camera with a large rear touchscreen, clean top plate, no ISO dial and an EVF. It also appears to be somewhat smaller than previous M-series models.

Leica has, of course, produced many cameras with EVFs in the past, such as its Q3 and Q3 43 premium compacts and its SL series of L-mount mirrorless cameras – the last of which, the Leica SL3-S, TechRadar reviewed only recent. But, until now, the M-series has remained staunchly rangefinder-only.

The Leica M11 camera on a wooden table

The current Leica M11, part of a legendary series of digital cameras that utilizes a rangefinder for composing shots and manual focusing. (Image credit: Leica)

Home on the range?

Rangefinders offer a unique photographic experience, encouraging the user to engage more fully with the subject through split-image manual focus, and this experience is a huge part of what makes Leica’s M-System cameras so beloved.

The act of composing and taking a photograph on an M-series camera is like nothing else I've experienced in photography, and it's the one thread that goes back all the way to the very first analog M-series cameras that emerged in the 1950s.

Replacing the rangefinder with an EVF will doubtless streamline the whole process of shooting on an M camera (even though I suspect the M11-V will remain manual focus), but I also think it risks removing one of the key reasons to choose one over any other full-frame mirrorless body from the likes of Canon, Sony, Fujifilm or Panasonic.

I'm hardly a red dot fanatic, either – I just think the M-series sits apart from 'normal' digital cameras, and that's all due to the rangefinder.

There are other reasons people adore the M-series, such as the superb range of top-class M-mount manual focus lenses, the timeless design and impeccable build quality. The M11-V isn’t likely to interfere with any of those aspects, but an M-series that feels more like a ‘standard’ mirrorless camera will doubtless prove a controversial beast.

Still, despite my own reservations, I can’t help but think of the possibilities that might come from pairing those lenses with a small, lightweight M-series body.

Would you be interested in owning a Leica M-series camera without a rangefinder on board, or is it something that should never be touched? Let us know in the comments below.

Sam Kieldsen
Sam Kieldsen

Sam has been writing about tech and digital culture for over 20 years, starting off in video games journalism before branching out into the wonderful worlds of consumer electronics, streaming entertainment and photography. Over the years he has written for Wired, Stuff, GQ, T3, Trusted Reviews and PC Zone, and now lives on the Kent coast in the UK – the ideal place for a camera reviewer to ply their trade.

