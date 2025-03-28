I wince at the prospect of the rumored Leica M11-V – here's why

The Leica M11-P camera. Could the company's next variant of the M11 ditch the rangefinder for a simple EVF?

Leica's next M-series camera could be the first to have an EVF

It could be the smallest, lightest and most versatile Leica M-series camera yet

Leica Fotos app makes reference to 'M11-V'

Leica appears to be on the brink of launching a new model in the legendary M-series, but the news is likely to be met with dismay from some diehard fans. Why? Well, it seems that the M11-V will be the first ever M-series camera to ditch the iconic optical rangefinder, replacing it with an electronic viewfinder (EVF).

The news comes courtesy of Leica Rumors, which points out that the latest beta version of Leica’s Fotos app contains references to an M11-V model. That suggests an official announcement is imminent – perhaps as soon as some time in the next few weeks. In the past, Leica Rumors has posted leaked images that appear to show an M-series camera with a large rear touchscreen, clean top plate, no ISO dial and an EVF. It also appears to be somewhat smaller than previous M-series models.

Leica has, of course, produced many cameras with EVFs in the past, such as its Q3 and Q3 43 premium compacts and its SL series of L-mount mirrorless cameras – the last of which, the Leica SL3-S, TechRadar reviewed only recent. But, until now, the M-series has remained staunchly rangefinder-only.

The current Leica M11, part of a legendary series of digital cameras that utilizes a rangefinder for composing shots and manual focusing. (Image credit: Leica)

Home on the range?

Rangefinders offer a unique photographic experience, encouraging the user to engage more fully with the subject through split-image manual focus, and this experience is a huge part of what makes Leica’s M-System cameras so beloved.

The act of composing and taking a photograph on an M-series camera is like nothing else I've experienced in photography, and it's the one thread that goes back all the way to the very first analog M-series cameras that emerged in the 1950s.

Replacing the rangefinder with an EVF will doubtless streamline the whole process of shooting on an M camera (even though I suspect the M11-V will remain manual focus), but I also think it risks removing one of the key reasons to choose one over any other full-frame mirrorless body from the likes of Canon, Sony, Fujifilm or Panasonic.

I'm hardly a red dot fanatic, either – I just think the M-series sits apart from 'normal' digital cameras, and that's all due to the rangefinder.

There are other reasons people adore the M-series, such as the superb range of top-class M-mount manual focus lenses, the timeless design and impeccable build quality. The M11-V isn’t likely to interfere with any of those aspects, but an M-series that feels more like a ‘standard’ mirrorless camera will doubtless prove a controversial beast.

Still, despite my own reservations, I can’t help but think of the possibilities that might come from pairing those lenses with a small, lightweight M-series body.

Would you be interested in owning a Leica M-series camera without a rangefinder on board, or is it something that should never be touched? Let us know in the comments below.