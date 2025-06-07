I’m a photographer and Hasselblad could be making my perfect camera – a minimalist medium-format with DJI-powered autofocus
Hasselblad could finally get up to speed
- First images of the rumored Hasselblad X2D 100C II surface
- Leaked specs suggest a new LiDAR autofocus system on board
- FCC application reveals further details, including refined controls
If money were no object, the stunning Hasselblad X2D 100C would probably be my first choice of camera for photography. The minimalist 100MP medium-format camera's looks, handling, and image quality are top drawer.
It's far from the perfect camera, though. I don't mind that it's a photography-only camera (that's right, no video recording capabilities whatsoever). But what did spoil my experience somewhat was its sluggish autofocus performance during testing – a drawback that could be addressed with its rumored upcoming successor.
MirrorlessRumors has flagged an FCC application for a Hasselblad X2D 100C II, which not only contains the first proper images of the second-gen model but also outlines various new features. Chief among those is LiDAR autofocus.
Should an upcoming Hasselblad X2D 100C II gain LiDAR autofocus, it would represent the first meaningful update courtesy of DJI since the Chinese-tech giant and leading drone maker acquired Hasselblad, and it couldn't have picked a better upgrade.
Getting up to speed
I love the X2D 100C II's image quality, so much so that it puts my full-frame Nikon camera in the shade. However, unlike my humble Z6 II, I couldn't rely on its autofocus for sharp focus where it wanted it, such as a person's eyes in a portrait.
Yes, improved autofocus tops my X2D 100C II upgrade wishlist, and the promise of pricey LiDAR autofocus, which is utilized by DJI's Ronin 4D and will presumably deliver a huge boost in autofocus performance, is exciting news.
Elsewhere, the new images reveal a new joystick control and refined button layout, while internal SSD storage could again be up to 1TB, together with a CFExpress B card slot.
Otherwise, I'm not expecting many other meaningful improvements, not that many were needed – the X2D 100C II will seemingly feature the same or similar 100MP sensor with class-leading 8EV in-body image stabilization, 16-bit color depth and 15-stops dynamic range, for probably the best photo quality you can get on the affordable side of $10k / £10k.
Depending on how you look at it, the rumored X2D 100C II is a minor update of the X2D 100C. But for me, it looks set to fulfill my "if I had one wish". How does the rumored X2D 100C II sound to you? Let me know in the comments below.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
