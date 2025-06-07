I’m a photographer and Hasselblad could be making my perfect camera – a minimalist medium-format with DJI-powered autofocus

The X2D 100C is a stunning 100MP medium-format mirrorless camera, and its successor could land soon with improved autofocus

First images of the rumored Hasselblad X2D 100C II surface

Leaked specs suggest a new LiDAR autofocus system on board

FCC application reveals further details, including refined controls

If money were no object, the stunning Hasselblad X2D 100C would probably be my first choice of camera for photography. The minimalist 100MP medium-format camera's looks, handling, and image quality are top drawer.

It's far from the perfect camera, though. I don't mind that it's a photography-only camera (that's right, no video recording capabilities whatsoever). But what did spoil my experience somewhat was its sluggish autofocus performance during testing – a drawback that could be addressed with its rumored upcoming successor.

MirrorlessRumors has flagged an FCC application for a Hasselblad X2D 100C II, which not only contains the first proper images of the second-gen model but also outlines various new features. Chief among those is LiDAR autofocus.

Should an upcoming Hasselblad X2D 100C II gain LiDAR autofocus, it would represent the first meaningful update courtesy of DJI since the Chinese-tech giant and leading drone maker acquired Hasselblad, and it couldn't have picked a better upgrade.

Getting up to speed

I love the X2D 100C II's image quality, so much so that it puts my full-frame Nikon camera in the shade. However, unlike my humble Z6 II, I couldn't rely on its autofocus for sharp focus where it wanted it, such as a person's eyes in a portrait.

Yes, improved autofocus tops my X2D 100C II upgrade wishlist, and the promise of pricey LiDAR autofocus, which is utilized by DJI's Ronin 4D and will presumably deliver a huge boost in autofocus performance, is exciting news.

Hands-on with the X2D 100C, during my in-depth test (Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, the new images reveal a new joystick control and refined button layout, while internal SSD storage could again be up to 1TB, together with a CFExpress B card slot.

Otherwise, I'm not expecting many other meaningful improvements, not that many were needed – the X2D 100C II will seemingly feature the same or similar 100MP sensor with class-leading 8EV in-body image stabilization, 16-bit color depth and 15-stops dynamic range, for probably the best photo quality you can get on the affordable side of $10k / £10k.

Depending on how you look at it, the rumored X2D 100C II is a minor update of the X2D 100C. But for me, it looks set to fulfill my "if I had one wish". How does the rumored X2D 100C II sound to you? Let me know in the comments below.