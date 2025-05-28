Sony’s new compact video camera just leaked – and it looks ideal for YouTubers and indie filmmakers

Images appear to confirm tiltable EVF and 33MP full-frame sensor

Sony is launching a new Cinema Line mirrorless camera later today – but a set of leaked photographs appears to have spilled the beans and spoiled the surprise a few hours early.

Posted over at Sony Alpha Rumors, the four images show the purported Sony FX2, a full-frame video-focussed E-mount camera. Three of the photos are promotional lifestyle shots showing the camera in action, while the fourth and most interesting is packed with top-line information about features and specs.

As rumored already, the Sony FX2 looks set to sport the same 33MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor as previously seen in the company’s A7 IV and A7C II cameras. It will apparently support dual native ISO (800 and 4000) and video capture up to 4K 60fps in 10-bit 4:2:2 quality with over 15 stops of dynamic range.

Although that 4K 60fps recording will only be supported in Super 35 format, meaning it’ll be forcibly cropped rather than utilizing the entire surface of that huge sensor. That’s likely to disappoint some videographers.

What about 32-bit float recording?

The image also appears to confirm the previously mentioned tiltable electronic viewfinder (EVF); it’s shown in one of the lifestyle shots too.

The FX2 will also support 16-bit RAW output via its HDMI, have an active cooling system to combat overheating issues and a Venice user interface that’s pitched towards videography rather than still photos. There’s no mention of 32-bit float audio recording here, which is another feature we’ve heard will be included.

So, while the cropped 4K 60fps isn’t what many users would have been hoping for, the FX2 is shaping up to be a very well-equipped camera for content creators and YouTubers. Much will depend on the price, of course. $3,500 is the rumored RRP (which converts to around £2,600 / AU$5400), which seems quite steep for a cinema camera that tops out at 4K.

For now, all of the above remains unconfirmed by Sony, but there isn’t long to wait for the official launch. It’s happening later on today, May 28 2025, at 3pm BST / 4pm CET. You can watch the unveiling live on YouTube (above).

We’ll report back on the Sony FX2 once it’s all official and we have the full details on spec, features and pricing.