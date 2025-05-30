Fujifilm X-E5 leaks suggest it could be this year’s X100VI – and we now have a likely launch date

A replacement for the somewhat controversial X-E4 could be just days away.

Fujifilm X-E5 could be the first new X-E model since 2021’s X-E4

It's now rumored to come with a 40MP sensor and in-body stabilization

Could launch in on June 12 alongside new 23mm pancake prime lens

It’s high-time Fujifilm announced a new X-E mirrorless camera – and we may now have a date to circle in the diary. Fujifilm has revealed the time and place for its 2025 X Summit event – June 12 in Shanghai – and there’s speculation that the long-rumored Fujifilm X-E5 will be officially revealed then.

Just last week we reported on rumors claiming the Fujifilm X-E5 would be announced in June, so this event announcement simply adds further fuel to that fire. It comes to us courtesy of reliable site Fuji Rumors, who also reports that Fujifilm will announce a new X-mount pancake lens at the event: the XF23mm. This stubby wide-angle prime should be a perfect partner for the compact X-E5 body, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the pairing is eventually sold as a bundle.

Rumors speculating on what the X-E5 could be like in terms of specifications, features and price have been thin on the ground – until now. Again, it’s Fuji Rumors with the story, which claims the X-E5 will come with a 40MP X-Trans V APS-C sensor and in-body image stabilization (IBIS). That would take it closer to the popular, fixed-lens Fujifilm X100VI, which also has both features, but lacks the option of interchangeable lenses.

This would represent a solid upgrade over the 2021-released Fujifilm X-E4, which sports a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and no IBIS. It also lacks weather-sealing, dual card slots and keeps physical controls to a minimum, all of which has led to it being generally regarded by Fujifilm enthusiasts as something of a disappointment.

But with the rumor mill predicting that we're unlikely to see a successor to the Fujifilm X-Pro 3 (or X100VI) in 2025, the rumored X-E5 could become this year's most-anticipated Fuji camera for anyone looking for a compact, retro sidekick with a rangefinder design.

How much might a Fujifilm X-E5 cost?

The X-E4's minimalist approach to physical controls wasn't beloved by Fujifilm enthusiasts. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The prospective price of the Fujifilm X-E5, meanwhile, remains up in the air. The X-E4 landed in February 2021 for $850 / £799 / AU$1,399, but the rumors suggest its successor could cost a little more than that.

We wouldn’t want to speculate, particularly given the current levels of uncertainty due to US tariffs on foreign-built goods. But Fuji Rumors points out that, while every previous X-E camera has had a launch RRP of under $1000, the inclusion of the higher-resolution sensor and IBIS on an X-E5 could well push up its price well above that line.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The X-E5, if it’s real, represents an opportunity for Fujifilm to deliver a better-equipped compact mirrorless camera – the type of highly portable, unobtrusive all-rounder that’s ideal for travel and street photography. The bigger sensor and IBIS would be a great start, but we’d also like to see weather-sealing and a more comprehensive control setup.

Will our prayers be answered? It looks like we may find out as soon as June 12. In the meantime, do comment on what you’d love to see in the rumored Fujifilm X-E5 in the comments section below.