In the US, the X-E5 costs twice the price of the X-E4 when it launched in 2021

X-E5 offers a number of improvements over its predecessor



It’s fair to say that the official reveal of the Fujifilm X-E5 has caused some consternation among fans of the brand. Starting at $1,699 / £1,299 body only, this compact mirrorless camera is a lot pricier than its predecessor, the Fujifilm X-E4, which cost just $850 / £799 when it arrived in 2021.

I’ll admit that it does seem a hefty sum to pay for a camera with no weather sealing and a dated, minuscule viewfinder. But as someone who reviews cameras day in, day out, I think the Fujifilm X-E5 represents pretty good value for money – at least on paper.

I’ve yet to actually get my hands on a Fujifilm X-E5 review sample (it’s coming though, so stay tuned for an in-depth review here very soon) but even from afar it’s clear that this camera is more expensive than the X-E4 for very justifiable reasons. And TechRadar's Cameras Editor Tim Coleman has his own take following a three day trip with the camera ahead of its launch – check out his X-E5 first thoughts.

First, the specs and features on offer in Fujifilm’s new camera far surpass those of the X-E4. To pick out the most obvious two upgrades: the X-E5 is built around a new-gen 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR back-illuminated sensor that offers almost twice the resolution of the X-E4’s 26.1MP sensor; and it now comes with in-body five-axis sensor shift image stabilization (IBIS).

These enhancements, particularly the IBIS, should result in big improvements to image detail and sharpness, especially for handheld shooting. It can now also record 6.2K video, while the X-E4 topped out at 4K.

More metal, more money

The X-E5's all-metal top plate is naturally going to drive up its asking price. Trust me, it's lovely. (Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

The X-E5 is also the first camera in the X-E series to come with an all-metal top plate. Machined from a single block of aluminium, I’m certain this will make the X-E5 feel tougher and more luxurious than its predecessor. Yes – even if it’s not technically weather-sealed – which I’ll admit is a bit of a disappointment, particularly as Fujifilm is selling the camera in a kit with a new XF23mm f/2.8 pancake lens, which IS weather resistant.

I’ll also say that the tiny viewfinder could really have used an update. Incredibly, it actually appears to be the very same 0.39-inch, 2.36-million dot one as seen on the very first X-E series camera, the Fujifilm X-E1, which launched 13 years ago. It’s functional, yes – but as a photographer who much prefers composing shots with my eye pressed up against a viewfinder rather than looking at a screen, the bigger, brighter and crisper the viewfinder the better.

The LCD screen also appears to be a downgrade from other recent models – it's a 1.04m-dot unit rather than the 1.84m-dot utir lized by the the X-T50 and X100VI.

When talking about the price of the X-E5, particularly in the US, we must also acknowledge the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs, which has led to a situation where non-US manufacturers are naturally going to raise prices on their products. It's no secret that the X-E5 costs $200 more than it otherwise would have.

The X-E5 is available in black or silver and in a more cost effective bundle with the new XF 23mm f/2.8 WR lens. (Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

Even setting aside this tariff confusion, inflation has also bitten hard since 2021 – so it’s really not that surprising to see the X-E5 priced this way.

Finally, it seems that Fujifilm is set to keep the X-E4 in its current X Series line-up, if you can find it in stock, which means the company is still giving consumer the option to pick up an affordable rangefinder-style mirrorless camera if that’s what they need. While the X-E4 is certainly not without its drawbacks, it’s still a very serviceable interchangeable lens camera. It just now has a more advanced, better-constructed sibling for anyone who wants it.

Disagree with me and still think the X-E5 is far too pricey compared to its predecessor? Feel free to sound off in the comments below – but do remember to check back soon for a full and definitive review of Fujifilm's latest release.