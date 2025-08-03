Lecoo Mini Pro includes Radeon 780M graphics and dual USB4 ports for GPU expansion

AMD’s Ryzen 7 8745H powers the system with strong Zen 4 performance across eight cores

Two 2.5G Ethernet jacks allow for flexible networking options rarely seen in mini PCs

Lenovo has quietly released a new Lecoo-branded mini PC in China called the Mini Pro, a system which combines relatively strong performance with a compact, low-power design.

Lecoo is not a widely known brand in Lenovo’s global portfolio, but it joins a long list of sub-brands the company manages, including Motorola Mobility, Lenovo NEC, Medion, and LOQ.

While most of these brands have defined market positions or regional focuses, Lecoo appears to be geared toward affordable consumer tech and accessories.

A compact system priced for budget-conscious users

Priced between $363 and $615 depending on configuration, the Lecoo Mini Pro enters the same market space as many affordable workstation alternatives.

This device is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 8745H processor, a chip that belongs to the Hawk Point family and is similar to the Ryzen 7 8745HS.

It includes the integrated Radeon 780M graphics, which means it can tackle low to mid-tier gaming workloads.

For heavier graphical use, the system’s two USB4 ports allow for external GPU connectivity, a feature becoming more common on newer business PC setups and one that extends its capabilities beyond typical office work.

Internally, the Lecoo Mini Pro supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600MHz and offers dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for storage, pushing it close to workstation PC territory in terms of memory and drive expansion.

Despite the hardware capacity, the Lecoo Mini Pro remains a palm-sized and low-power device.

Even in its highest performance mode (70W), the thermal output is kept under control using dual fans and an aluminum chassis, and Lenovo says the noise level of this device is as low as 32 decibels in quiet mode.

Another strength of this device is connectivity, and it supports a mix of legacy and modern accessories - as it includes two USB4 ports, two 2.5G Ethernet jacks, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and multiple USB-A ports while also supporting Wi-Fi 6 as its only wireless option.

Lenovo has confirmed the Lecoo Mini Pro will be available for global shipping, and the sales page accepts payment via PayPal.