The Pixel Buds Pro 2 may get a new shade

It's the Moonstone color linked to the Pixel 10

New gadgets are arriving on August 20

In the various Google Pixel 10 leaks we've come across recently, there's been a lot of a particular color involved: a grayey-bluey type of shade which is apparently called Moonstone. Now it seems the shade will be rolling out to Google's other gadgets too.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the existing Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds are now listed as being available in Moonstone, if you switch to the 3D view – though it's possible the change may have been rolled back by the time you're reading this.

What's more, the light green known as Wintergreen looks to be going away, as Moonstone replaces it in the listing. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 were launched in August last year, so it's perfectly possible that they're getting a refresh after 12 months.

There's no doubt that Google is keen on this Moonstone color: so far we've only seen one official teaser for the Pixel 10 launch event on Wednesday, August 20, and it shows off what we think is the Pixel 10 Pro in the Moonstone shade.

What we've heard so far

An official snap of the Pixel 10 Pro... in Moonstone (Image credit: Google)

Another leak has shown off everything we're expecting on August 20 in Moonstone: the Pixel 10, the Pixel Watch 4, and the Pixel Buds 2a. Other colors will of course be available, but it looks like this is going to be the primary one.

Aside from the colors, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors swirling around. The Pixel 10 series of phones – and there should be four of them again, like last year – are rumored to be introducing MagSafe-style wireless charging to Android for the first time.

As for the Google Pixel Watch 4, we've heard that it's going to get a rather interesting new charging system, and come in at the same sort of prices that we saw with the Pixel Watch 3 last year – with some Fitbit and YouTube promos bundled in for good measure.

We haven't heard quite as much about the Google Pixel Buds 2a, but the updated earbuds could bring with them a tweaked design if the rumors are true. We will of course bring you all the official announcements, as they happen.