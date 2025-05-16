Nikon's next camera could be a Sony-rivalling video specialist with RED tech

The Nikon Z30, above, is a video focused mirrorless camera for beginners, but a rumored Nikon Zr would be firmly in the video pros camp.

Nikon Rumors says mirrorless Nikon Zr is coming later in 2025

Nikon acquired RED in April 2024

Since takeover, RED has released Z-mount versions of two of its cameras

Nikon could be working on a video-oriented mirrorless camera incorporating technology from RED – at least that's according to a new rumor.

Nikon Rumors posted a story claiming the next camera to be released by Nikon will be a Z-mount model bristling with cinema-focused RED features and tech. The story suggests it could even be called the Nikon Zr or Nikon ZR – the ‘R’ in the name possibly a nod to the RED tech on board.

Other claims in the story are that the camera will have a ‘brick-shaped’ design, without a pentaprism or an electronic viewfinder, and will look something like a cross between the Sony FX3, Nikon Z30 and the blocky look of existing RED cameras like the Komodo or V-Raptor.

It also states that the camera will have the same sensor as the excellent Nikon Z6 III (a 24.5MP partially-stacked full-frame sensor, then) and a ‘very large’ LCD screen. Most mirrorless cameras have 3-inch screens, so we think this suggests a 4-inch or even 5-inch screen is in the offing.

RED's V-Rapter and Komodo cinema cameras are now available in Z-mount editions. (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon is now firmly in the RED

RED, originally founded in the USA in 2007 as RED Digital Cinema, was acquired by Nikon in April 2024 for $85 million. Since then, it has released versions of the Komodo and V-Raptor with the Nikon Z-mount, but it’s long been expected that closer collaborations would emerge from the partnership.

In the wake of the RED purchase, Nikon president Muneaki Tokunari told Nippon.com, “Nikon Corp. aims to expand its market share for cameras by utilizing the video technologies of a U.S. movie camera company acquired in spring.” The rumored Nikon Zr could be the first all-new camera to come with those technologies.

Nikon Rumors believes the camera will be officially announced later in 2025, most likely in the third or fourth quarter. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more hints of what this rumored Nikon Zr might bring to the table.

Filmmakers and cinematographers, what would you like to see from RED-influenced Nikon Z camera? Let us know your dream features in the comments below.