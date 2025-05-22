The series, including the GR IIIx above, are some of the most popular compacts among keen photographers.

Ricoh confirms GR IV is in development and 'autumn 2025' launch

A variation with highlight diffusion filter will follow in 'winter 2025'

The compacts will pack a newly designed lens, sensor and processor

Ricoh has announced the development of the Ricoh GR IV, the next generation of one of the best compact cameras. As a longtime GR IIIx user, I couldn't be more excited for what's in store.

We've been speculating for months if not years about when and if a GR IV would be unveiled. Along the way, leaks have given us false hope as further iterations of the GR III have been launched instead, such as the GR III HDF.

Now, finally, we know (roughly) when the GR IV will launch – a press release says we can expect the GR IV in "autumn 2025", while a niche highlight diffusion filter (HDF) version is set to follow in "winter 2025". There's no word yet on an 'x' iteration.

In the build-up to those launches the GR III will be discontinued, although production of the GR IIIx is set to continue for now.

I have already written about the upgrades I hope to see in the Ricoh GR IV, and now the press release has teased a few things that we can look forward to.

I loved the Ricoh GR IIIx concept so much that I personally forked out for one instead of upgrading to the latest iPhone, and I can't wait to see what improvements are made in the overdue next-gen model. (Image credit: Future)

How big an upgrade will the Ricoh GR IV be?

Ricoh says the "GR IV inherits the basic GR-series concept, while also incorporating totally new components, including a newly designed lens, a new image sensor and a new imaging engine, to further upgrade image quality.

"It also features more advanced communications functions and is compatible with a new application designed for smart devices to improve operability and functionality."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those improvements could indeed make the GR IV, in Ricoh's words, "the ultimate snapshot camera in the history of the GR series"; but as an actual user of the GR IIIx there are some less headline-worthy upgrades that I'd also like to see.

Image quality from the GR III series is already stellar, but I hope we see some design improvements, particularly better build quality, a built-in flash and, provided the truly compact dimensions remain, a tilt LCD screen.

Performance-wise, the GR IV needs better autofocus, and the mention of a new processor and sensor gives me hope that'll be the case.

Ricoh says GR IV prototypes will be showcased at the GR Space showrooms in Tokyo, Beijing, and Shanghai from May 31. That should give us further clues as to any design changes, including the new lens.

The Ricoh GR IV is a camera I've been looking forward to for a long time, and with premium compacts particularly popular right now it can't come soon enough, and is set to be one of 2025's most popular cameras.