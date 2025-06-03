Ricoh unveils the Theta A1, its most rugged 360 camera yet

The A1 is the third Ricoh Theta model, after the Z1 and X versions

It promises the best build quality of the three, and 8K timelapse recording

Available for preorder in June 2025, price TBC

Ricoh says it has completed its 360 camera lineup after announcing the new Ricoh360 Theta A1, which is the premium pick of three models, following the Z1 and X iterations.

While it can record 360-degree images, it's best not to think of the Theta A1 as a direct Insta360 X5 / GoPro Max rival, but more as a decent alternative to some of the best timelapse cameras, primarily designed for professional use cases, but with complete 360-degree coverage.

For one, the Theta A1 is waterproof, rustproof, and is housed in an extreme temperature-resistant casing. It also has a long-lasting battery life and is equipped with a range of video codecs designed for long-term recording, minimizing file sizes and power consumption.

Its image-making skills include 60MP stills, 8K video at a maximum 10fps and down to 2fps with data rates as low as 8Mbps, plus 2K and 4K live streaming.

Unlike other Theta models, the Theta A1 doesn't have a touch display, which makes it trickier to handle for on-the-move recording. Coupled with its modest frame rates, it's firmly planted in the professional field; essentially, the Theta A1 is designed to carry out long-term recording on location, including timelapses on construction sites.

(Image credit: Ricoh)

In the product announcement, Ricoh has outlined three professional environment use cases for the Theta A1's 360-degree skills: promotion and communication, progress monitoring and remote inspection, and documentation and auditing.

In plain speak, these applications cover everything from visual tours, interactive floorplans, regular capture of construction sites or industrial facilities for plan compliance checks, plus insurance, quality control, and maintenance with complete 360-degree coverage.

Like other Theta models, the A1 is compatible with the Ricoh360 app, which offers functions such as remote shooting, cloud storage, plus footage edits and sharing.

What's not clear yet is the Theta A1's price or availability. Ricoh touts pre-orders for later this month, with pricing to follow. For context, the Theta Z1 costs $1,150 / £1,150, while the Theta X for consumers is $600 / £750. Expect the Theta A1 to come in north of the Z1.