Insta360’s new X5 improves on the X4 where it matters most, and it blows other 360-degree cameras out of the water

The X5 is an update of the X4 with a bigger sensor, better build quality and longer battery life

We're still waiting for DJI's rumored 360 camera, plus the GoPro Max 2

The Insta360 X5 standard version costs $549.99 / £519.99 / AU$929.99

Our favorite 360-degree camera by a long shot just got even better with a decent, if iterative update.

The new Insta360 X5 comes a year after the X4, armed with improved low-light image quality and refined video modes, plus very welcome design tweaks including fully replaceable lenses – our X5 first impressions are on the way shortly.

The X5 steals a march on DJI's rumored 360-degree camera plus the yet-to-be announced GoPro Max 2, the release of which has been stalled by GoPro for years.

It might not be a huge upgrade, but the X5 is better than the X4 where it matters most, and further extends Insta360's dominance in the 360 camera space – and it only costs a fraction more than the X4 did at launch.

The Insta360 X5 Standard Version costs $549.99 / £519.99 / AU$929.99, while the Essentials Bundle costs $659.99 / £609.99 / AU$1,109.99 and includes an extra battery, fast charge case, 114cm invisible selfie stick, standard lens guards, lens cap and carry case.

Let's take a look at what's new in 2025's model.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Top of the X5 upgrades list is the all-new and larger twin 1/1.28-inch sensors and triple 'AI' chips (versus the twin chips in the X4), which should deliver much better low-light video quality, and we're all for those improvements.

The X4's smaller sensor and 8K resolution are pushed to their limits in every scenario other than optimum brightness, but the X5, complete with its PureVideo mode, appears to be an altogether more versatile 360 camera.

Active HDR video in 5.7K resolution is now available at up to 60fps, whereas previously the resolution and frame rates were more limited – and that's something we noticed in our X4 review.

Build quality has also been improved, with tougher, fully replaceable lenses that are sure to be a hit with demanding users. 360 cameras have bulbous twin lenses that are at risk of damage – but here they can be swapped out in the event of any mishaps.

We also get a magnetic mount on the camera's underside a la GoPro, which makes moving the camera between mounts all the easier and quicker.

Waterproofing has been upped to 49ft / 15m, plus there's a higher-capacity battery for longer record times – now up to three hours for 5.7K, an approximately 40% increase from the X4. The X5's battery can also be charged to 80% via USB-C in just 20 minutes.

A built-in wind guard with wind-reduction mode improves in-camera audio quality, while a new wireless mic accessory is designed to easily pair with the X5, and makes it a viable option as a vlogging camera – in fact, the X5 could be your one-stop action and vlogging camera.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Crucially, it looks like the editing process for 360-degree videos has been refined, with new features and tools in Insta360's app. These include the new InstaFrame mode, which simultaneously records a flat video with auto frame (including AI subject-detection skills) to keep your subject at the center of the action for video output, with no editing needed, plus a 360-degree version of the video which can be kept as back up for further edits, should you wish. Stats from the likes of Apple Watch and Garmin devices can be overlaid, too.

And those sizable video files can be automatically backed up to the cloud using the Insta360+ Cloud Service, with Basic 200GB, Pro 1TB and Premium 2TYB subscription options – prices are on the Insta360 website.

We think Insta360 has delivered some sensible updates over the X4 that should make the X5 the more versatile camera to shoot, edit and upload with. We'll be bringing you our hands-on first impressions shortly, but – spoiler alert if it wasn't already obvious – the X5 is the new 360-degree camera to beat.