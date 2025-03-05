Leaked DJI Osmo 360 image suggests GoPro and Insta360 should be worried – here's why

Could the Insta360 X4 (above) soon lose its 360-degree camera crown?

A leaked image seemingly shows the DJI Osmo 360 alongside the Insta360 X4

The lens looks bigger than the X4's, suggesting a different sensor size

Its design has more in common with the GoPro Max, whose successor is delayed

DJI looks set to muscle in on the 360-degree camera space, if a string of rumors and a recently-leaked image are anything to go by.

Tireless DJI-leaker @hakasushi shared said image of the rumored DJI Osmo 360 on X (formerly Twitter), in which it sits alongside the Insta360 X4 – which is the best 360 degree camera currently available – and DJI's Osmo Action 5 Pro action camera (see below).

Based on the image, @hakasushi makes one observation about the rumored Osmo 360 – its lens diameter appears to be wider than the X4's. This likely means that the Osmo 360 has a larger image sensor.

Based on track records, this comes as no surprise. DJI's Osmo Action 5 Pro prioritizes sensor size over resolution, with the aim of better low light image quality than GoPro Hero 13 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro 2 rivals, among other benefits.

Bigger lens = bigger sensor! #dji #osmo360 seems to have bigger lens diameter (inner circle) than #insta360x4 that has 1/2" sensor. I don’t think Osmo360 will have 1-inch, but 1/1.3". pic.twitter.com/d1elOSDuAfMarch 2, 2025

Size matters

Wishful thinking would point to the rumored Osmo 360's sensor being a much larger 1-inch size – the same type found in the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 vlogging camera.

However, we wouldn't be surprised if DJI utilizes the same 1/1.3-inch sensor as the Action 5 Pro in its potential 360-degree camera – that's still bigger than the 1/2-inch type used by the Insta360 X4, even if it's a fair bit smaller than a 1-inch sensor.

The leaked image, if authentic, also confirms that DJI has identified the square-like form factor similar to the GoPro Max as preferable over the stick-like profile of the Insta360 X4 – and that's bad news for GoPro whose Max 2 has been hit by numerous delays and is yet to be released.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each design is better suited to different users. The square-like design is probably better for extreme sports as it's less likely to get in the way, while the stick-like factor is arguably better for vlogging.

DJI is on a roll, and launching its first 360-degree camera would be a welcome shake up in a space dominated by Insta360 – we expect it to be a different prospect to the X4.