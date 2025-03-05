Leaked DJI Osmo 360 image suggests GoPro and Insta360 should be worried – here's why

News
By
published

Is DJI about to shake up the 360-degree camera space?

Insta360 X4 360 degree camera without lens protector
Could the Insta360 X4 (above) soon lose its 360-degree camera crown? (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)
  • A leaked image seemingly shows the DJI Osmo 360 alongside the Insta360 X4
  • The lens looks bigger than the X4's, suggesting a different sensor size
  • Its design has more in common with the GoPro Max, whose successor is delayed

DJI looks set to muscle in on the 360-degree camera space, if a string of rumors and a recently-leaked image are anything to go by.

Tireless DJI-leaker @hakasushi shared said image of the rumored DJI Osmo 360 on X (formerly Twitter), in which it sits alongside the Insta360 X4 – which is the best 360 degree camera currently available – and DJI's Osmo Action 5 Pro action camera (see below).

Based on the image, @hakasushi makes one observation about the rumored Osmo 360 – its lens diameter appears to be wider than the X4's. This likely means that the Osmo 360 has a larger image sensor.

Based on track records, this comes as no surprise. DJI's Osmo Action 5 Pro prioritizes sensor size over resolution, with the aim of better low light image quality than GoPro Hero 13 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro 2 rivals, among other benefits.

Size matters

Wishful thinking would point to the rumored Osmo 360's sensor being a much larger 1-inch size – the same type found in the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 vlogging camera.

However, we wouldn't be surprised if DJI utilizes the same 1/1.3-inch sensor as the Action 5 Pro in its potential 360-degree camera – that's still bigger than the 1/2-inch type used by the Insta360 X4, even if it's a fair bit smaller than a 1-inch sensor.

The leaked image, if authentic, also confirms that DJI has identified the square-like form factor similar to the GoPro Max as preferable over the stick-like profile of the Insta360 X4 – and that's bad news for GoPro whose Max 2 has been hit by numerous delays and is yet to be released.

Each design is better suited to different users. The square-like design is probably better for extreme sports as it's less likely to get in the way, while the stick-like factor is arguably better for vlogging.

DJI is on a roll, and launching its first 360-degree camera would be a welcome shake up in a space dominated by Insta360 – we expect it to be a different prospect to the X4.

You might also like

See more News about Cameras
Timothy Coleman
Timothy Coleman
Cameras editor

Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro camera on a mossy rock
New DJI leaks reveal not one but two action cameras could be launching soon
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro in flight over some mountains
DJI Mavic 4 Pro leaks show it could improve my favorite camera drone with a redesigned triple camera module
Relaunched GoPro Max 360-degree camera, front and back, on a dark blue background
GoPro unveils a much cheaper 360-degree camera, but it’s not the all-new Max 2 that we’ve been waiting for
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro camera on a log with moving water backdrop
DJI Osmo Action 6 leaks just three months after the launch of the Action 5 Pro
Insta360 X4 camera covered in water, on a green background with radar graphic
Best 360 camera 2025: the finest choices for capturing every angle
A DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone in flight in a forest
DJI Mavic 4 Pro leaks show new flagship drone could land alongside the Flip soon
Latest in 360 Cameras
Insta360 X4 360 degree camera without lens protector
Leaked DJI Osmo 360 image suggests GoPro and Insta360 should be worried – here's why
Relaunched GoPro Max 360-degree camera, front and back, on a dark blue background
GoPro unveils a much cheaper 360-degree camera, but it’s not the all-new Max 2 that we’ve been waiting for
Image of the front of a GoPro Max 360-degree action camera
GoPro Max 2 hit by further delays – 2025 is the earliest we'll see the 360-degree action cam
Image of the rear of a GoPro Max 360-degree action camera, including its screen
The leaked DJI Osmo 360 looks like very bad news for the delayed GoPro Max 2
Dji
DJI tipped to launch its first 360-degree camera to rival Insta360 and GoPro
Kandao QooCam 3 Ultra in use
Kandao QooCam 3 Ultra review: the best 8K 360-degree camera?
Latest in News
Insta360 X4 360 degree camera without lens protector
Leaked DJI Osmo 360 image suggests GoPro and Insta360 should be worried – here's why
The socket interface of the Intel Core Ultra processor
Intel unveils its most powerful AI PCs yet - new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors pack in vPro for lightweight laptops and high-performance workstations alike
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia confirms that an RTX 5070 Founders Edition is coming... just not on launch day
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in
Asus Prime OC RTX 5070 graphics card with three fans, shown at an angle
Asus reveals Nvidia RTX 5070 launch pricing, and while one model is at MSRP – thankfully – the others make me want to give up my search for a next-gen GPU
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends the artificial intelligence Revolution Forum. New York, US - 13 Jan 2023
Sam Altman tweets delay to ChatGPT-4.5 launch while also proposing a shocking new payment structure
More about 360 cameras
Relaunched GoPro Max 360-degree camera, front and back, on a dark blue background

GoPro unveils a much cheaper 360-degree camera, but it’s not the all-new Max 2 that we’ve been waiting for
Image of the front of a GoPro Max 360-degree action camera

GoPro Max 2 hit by further delays – 2025 is the earliest we'll see the 360-degree action cam
AITable

What is AITable? Everything we know about the AI productivity tool
See more latest
Most Popular
The socket interface of the Intel Core Ultra processor
Intel unveils its most powerful AI PCs yet - new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors pack in vPro for lightweight laptops and high-performance workstations alike
Image of laptop infected with malware
Ransomware criminals are now sending their demands...by snail mail?
Red padlock open on electric circuits network dark red background
AI-powered cyber threats are becoming the biggest worry for businesses everywhere
Red padlock open on electric circuits network dark red background
Aviaton firms hit by devious new polyglot malware
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #368)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends the artificial intelligence Revolution Forum. New York, US - 13 Jan 2023
Sam Altman tweets delay to ChatGPT-4.5 launch while also proposing a shocking new payment structure
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #1137)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #634)
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia confirms that an RTX 5070 Founders Edition is coming... just not on launch day
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally launching in April – these are the 5 new features I can't wait to try