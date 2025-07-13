Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, July 13 (game #763).

NYT Connections today (game #764) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPORTY

JOLLY

ICE

GINGER

BABY

POWDER

COMPACT

SCARY

FAST

FLOUNDERS

MISTER

SKY

BELLED

SLEEK

ABUT

ROY

NYT Connections today (game #764) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Hues of a primary color

Hues of a primary color GREEN: Ways to describe a fast vehicle

Ways to describe a fast vehicle BLUE: Followed by a name that rhymes with “dodger”

Followed by a name that rhymes with “dodger” PURPLE: Names from Walt’s world with one thing added

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #764) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SHADES OF BLUE

GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR A SPORTS CAR

BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "ROGER/S"

PURPLE: DISNEY ANIMATED CHARACTERS PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #764) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #764, are…

YELLOW: SHADES OF BLUE BABY, ICE, POWDER, SKY

BABY, ICE, POWDER, SKY GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR A SPORTS CAR COMPACT, FAST, SLEEK, SPORTY

COMPACT, FAST, SLEEK, SPORTY BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "ROGER/S" GINGER, JOLLY, MISTER, ROY

GINGER, JOLLY, MISTER, ROY PURPLE: DISNEY ANIMATED CHARACTERS PLUS A LETTER ABUT, BELLED, FLOUNDERS, SCARY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I fell hook, line and sinker for today’s Spice Girls trap, selecting SPORTY, GINGER, SCARY, and BABY before I’d even stopped to think of any alternatives. This was just the start of my woes.

My next mistake was thinking we were looking for words that described the surfaces in winter sports, so I had ICE, COMPACT, SLEEK, and POWDER.

The only group I got through deduction was WORDS BEFORE “ROGER/S” after seeing the link between GINGER, ROY, JOLLY, and MISTER. The yellow group I had gotten thinking that the word Vanilla was the connection – Vanilla SKY is a movie, Vanilla ICE is a rapper, people buy vanilla-flavored protein powder, there’s a tanning product called Vanilla Baby. All in all, not my greatest of games. I hope it was better for you.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

