NYT Connections today (game #763) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ZIP

CAB

RAG

ZING

BUBBLY

GLOSSY

NUMBER

ZINE

EXPIRATION

SLIGHT

NAME

ZIN

KNOCK

MAG

CHARD

BURN

NYT Connections today (game #763) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Mean comments

Mean comments GREEN: Plastic details

Plastic details BLUE: Inky jargon

Inky jargon PURPLE: Beverage slang

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #763) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INSULT

GREEN: CREDIT CARD INFO

BLUE: SLANG FOR PRINTED MATTER

PURPLE: WINE NICKNAMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #763) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #763, are…

YELLOW: INSULT BURN, KNOCK, SLIGHT, ZING

BURN, KNOCK, SLIGHT, ZING GREEN: CREDIT CARD INFO EXPIRATION, NAME, NUMBER, ZIP

EXPIRATION, NAME, NUMBER, ZIP BLUE: SLANG FOR PRINTED MATTER GLOSSY, MAG, RAG, ZINE

GLOSSY, MAG, RAG, ZINE PURPLE: WINE NICKNAMES BUBBLY, CAB, CHARD, ZIN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I have spent the bulk of my adult life working for magazines and newspapers so SLANG FOR PRINTED MATTER leapt out from the grid immediately. Not that I’ve worked for many GLOSSY titles – I have generally stuck to the grubby, ink-on-your-fingers end of things.

I got CREDIT CARD INFO next. Although I was a bit confused by ZIP, I was just thinking that all four of these words seem like data, so it was the type of words rather than anything else.

WINE NICKNAMES is a group I would not have got in 100 years. I can just about work out that CHARD must be Chardonay and BUBBLY is slang for Champagne, but I’m clueless on the other two. Fortunately, correctly guessing the yellow group of insults rescued me.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

