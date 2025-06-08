Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, June 8 (game #728).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #729) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PRINT

GENUS

RING

BOOK

FAMILY

SLID

ORDER

SAVE

RESERVE

PASTE

GOO

CREW

MAZING

REQUEST

SYNDICATE

QUIT

NYT Connections today (game #729) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PC actions

PC actions GREEN: Pre purchase

Pre purchase BLUE: The Sopranos is one

The Sopranos is one PURPLE: NYT game Levels

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #729) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KEYBOARD SHORTCUT COMMANDS

GREEN: SECURE IN ADVANCE

BLUE: CRIME ORGANIZATION

PURPLE: SPELLING BEE RANKS MINUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #729) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #729, are…

YELLOW: KEYBOARD SHORTCUT COMMANDS PASTE, PRINT, QUIT, SAVE

PASTE, PRINT, QUIT, SAVE GREEN: SECURE IN ADVANCE BOOK, ORDER, REQUEST, RESERVE

BOOK, ORDER, REQUEST, RESERVE BLUE: CRIME ORGANIZATION CREW, FAMILY, RING, SYNDICATE

CREW, FAMILY, RING, SYNDICATE PURPLE: SPELLING BEE RANKS MINUS A LETTER GENUS, GOO, MAZING, SLID

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I really enjoy it when Connections goes meta and references another New York Times game. For those of us hooked on Spelling Bee, today’s purple group must have felt strangely satisfying.

Not being a regular Spelling Bee player – and certainly never hitting genius level when I do play it – I got the hardest group correct not because I knew it was SPELLING BEE RANKS MINUS A LETTER but because they all looked like words with letters missing. Not quite as satisfying.

I did, however, know that the green group was SECURE IN ADVANCE – but this was still where my error came, as in my original quartet I had SAVE instead or ORDER.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

