Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #463) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What you see isn't what you get

NYT Strands today (game #463) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DANCE

CARD

NOSE

CONE

FOAM

SKIDS

NYT Strands today (game #463) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #463) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #463) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #463, are…

MASK

CAMOUFLAGE

DISGUISE

CLOAK

COVER

FACADE

SPANGRAM: FALSE FRONT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Fittingly, today’s search words were well hidden and I needed a hint to get started. The word MASK confirmed what we were looking for – so I immediately started looking for CAMOUFLAGE and DISGUISE.

The spangram was not a term I was familiar with, but is one that I have seen in action in London. Here, there is a beautiful old theater I watched turn from thriving to derelict that has been under development for years to become apartments.

As is the case in many cities, the back of the building was demolished – leaving just the FACADE. However, along the way something structurally most have gone wrong as the propped-up facade was then completely replaced by a new facade, copying the art deco style of the original. So now, not one brick of the original building remains, which maybe was the plan all along. Either way, not once but twice, a FALSE FRONT.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

