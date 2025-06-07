Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, June 7 (game #461).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #462) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On Broadway

NYT Strands today (game #462) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHINER

MELTS

CRISIS

TRACE

CHAD

STING

NYT Strands today (game #462) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #462) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 1st column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #462) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #462, are…

CAST

SCORE

LIGHTS

SINGING

DANCING

COSTUMES

SPANGRAM: ITS SHOWTIME

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

When I saw that the theme was “On Broadway”, I was convinced that today’s search would be about classic shows such as Evita. So, I began by spotting Cats, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical that ran for 18 years, from 1982 to 2000. I was shocked when the letters didn’t turn blue and the answer instead turned out to be CAST.

Here, instead, were some of the elements that it takes to put on a production minus a couple of omissions – stage and script, both of which are crucial to most Broadway hits. Well, unless your idea of a night out at the theater is an improv in a parking lot,



Getting the spangram early always feels a little weird. I got it today as my second correct guess and it helped unlock the rest of the board.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, June 7, game #461)

HUMAN

SOUL

MORTAL

SOMEONE

INDIVIDUAL

SPANGRAM: BE YOURSELF