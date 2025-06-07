Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, June 7 (game #727).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #728) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LAST

BULL

BORN

BRED

DOE

STAND

SPOUSE

BEAR

EDUCATION

CACHE

DOVE

HOLD

LUTE

STAY

OCCUPATION

HAWK

NYT Connections today (game #728) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Relentless

Relentless GREEN: Wildlife traders

Wildlife traders BLUE: Part of the biog

Part of the biog PURPLE: Sounds like dollars

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #728) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PERSIST

GREEN: ANIMAL METAPHORS IN ECONOMICS

BLUE: SIDEBAR INFO ON A PERSON'S WIKIPEDIA PAGE

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SLANG FOR MONEY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #728) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #728, are…

YELLOW: PERSIST HOLD, LAST, STAND, STAY

HOLD, LAST, STAND, STAY GREEN: ANIMAL METAPHORS IN ECONOMICS BEAR, BULL, DOVE, HAWK

BEAR, BULL, DOVE, HAWK BLUE: SIDEBAR INFO ON A PERSON'S WIKIPEDIA PAGE BORN, EDUCATION, OCCUPATION, SPOUSE

BORN, EDUCATION, OCCUPATION, SPOUSE PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SLANG FOR MONEY BRED, CACHE, DOE, LUTE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Sometimes Connections can be frustrating, but other times, like today for me, it’s the most satisfying daily game there is.

What began as a 16-word grid where I could not see a single link all gradually fitted into place. It’s a great feeling.

I’m really pleased that I saw, or should I say heard, the purple group HOMOPHONES OF SLANG FOR MONEY – many times in the past wordplay like this has gone over my head, so I’m delighted to have combined BRED (bread), CACHE (cash), DOE (dough) and LUTE (loot).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, June 7, game #727)

YELLOW: TIPS FOR WORKING OUT SAFELY BREATHE, HYDRATE, REST, STRETCH

BREATHE, HYDRATE, REST, STRETCH GREEN: ESTABLISH FOUND, INSTITUTE, LAUNCH, START

FOUND, INSTITUTE, LAUNCH, START BLUE: DITTY AIR, NUMBER, SONG, STRAIN

AIR, NUMBER, SONG, STRAIN PURPLE: SPRING____ CHICKEN, EQUINOX, FLING, ONION