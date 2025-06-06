Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, June 6 (game #726).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #727) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FOUND

NUMBER

STRAIN

ONION

STRETCH

AIR

FLING

LAUNCH

START

REST

CHICKEN

INSTITUTE

BREATHE

EQUINOX

HYDRATE

SONG

NYT Connections today (game #727) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Fitness essentials

Fitness essentials GREEN: In at the beginning

In at the beginning BLUE: Tune

PURPLE: Think of a season

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #727) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TIPS FOR WORKING OUT SAFELY

GREEN: ESTABLISH

BLUE: DITTY

PURPLE: SPRING____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #727) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #727, are…

YELLOW: TIPS FOR WORKING OUT SAFELY BREATHE, HYDRATE, REST, STRETCH

BREATHE, HYDRATE, REST, STRETCH GREEN: ESTABLISH FOUND, INSTITUTE, LAUNCH, START

FOUND, INSTITUTE, LAUNCH, START BLUE: DITTY AIR, NUMBER, SONG, STRAIN

AIR, NUMBER, SONG, STRAIN PURPLE: SPRING____ CHICKEN, EQUINOX, FLING, ONION

My rating: moderate

moderate My score: 1 mistake

I have an issue with people who REST at the gym, as included in today's TIPS FOR WORKING OUT SAFELY group. I sincerely hope that Connections is not advocating this activity, or should I say lack of activity.

The annoying thing about it is that someone resting at a gym is usually doing so while simultaneously hogging a machine or station while they rest, check their phone or generally zone out.

I am not in favor of horns in cars – they are used out of anger rather than to alert other road users of dangers – but I am in favor of them in gyms. In particular, to be blasted in people's faces when they are resting too much. As you can no doubt tell, my gym routine is to go there, do the things I have to do and then leave.

I really wanted to leave Connections today after struggling to complete it. I am delighted to have solved SPRING___, but I found every group tricky, including ESTABLISH – which is where my mistake came, in thinking that it was about ways to start something so I had LAUNCH, SPRING, START and FLING. It made sense at the time. Right, I'm off for some rest.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

