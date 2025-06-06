Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, June 6 (game #460).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #461) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I am what I am

NYT Strands today (game #461) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOLID

ALIVE

SOLO

MOLE

LOVES

SOOT

NYT Strands today (game #461) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #461) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #461) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #461, are…

HUMAN

SOUL

MORTAL

SOMEONE

INDIVIDUAL

SPANGRAM: BE YOURSELF

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s search was a celebration of the self and what makes us singular. It’s fitting, because Strands is very much an INDIVIDUAL pursuit, and like most solo efforts we are in competition with just one other person – ourselves.

Trying to live like others in order to fit in or be someone you are not is a thankless and exhausting task that usually leads to frustration or humiliation.

Frank Ocean’s wonderful album Blond has a great track called Be Yourself that’s largely made up of an answer machine message left by Frank’s Aunt Rosie, advising her son to avoid alcohol and drugs on his college campus and to “stop trying to be someone else”. “Be yourself and know that’s good enough,” she says. “Don’t try to act like someone else, be yourself. Be secure with yourself. Rely and trust upon your own decisions.” Wise words.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

