A “dramatic escalation” in the exploitation of a critical vulnerability in HPE OneView is currently taking place, experts have warned.

HPE OneView is a unified IT infrastructure management platform that automates provisioning and lifecycle management using software-defined templates.

Cybersecurity experts Check Point Research (CPR) are urging all users to apply the available patch immediately, after they discovered a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in mid-December 2025 which allowed threat actors to run malware on underlying operating systems.

Real-world risk

The bug is now tracked as CVE-2025-37164 and was given a severity score of 9.8/10 (critical).

On December 21 2025, HPE released a patch, and saw first exploitation attempts that same night. At first, these attempts were nothing more than probing and reconnaissance, as cybercriminals tested the waters to see if the bug can really be abused, how, and to what extent.

A few weeks later, starting on January 7, researchers from CPR observed “a dramatic escalation”, recording more than 40,000 attack attempts in less than four hours. The attempts were automated, botnet-driven, and attributed to the RondoDox botnet.

This is a relatively new, Linux-based botnet that does all the usual things - facilitates Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and cryptomining.

Most of the activity comes from a single IP address in the Netherlands, CPR said, stressing that the IP address was “widely reported” as suspicious. RondoDox primarily targets government organizations, but also financial services firms and those in the industrial manufacturing sector. The majority of the victims are located in the United States, followed by Australia, France, Germany, and Austria.

All things considered, CPR says businesses should expedite patching: “Organizations running HPE OneView should patch immediately and ensure compensating controls are in place,” it said in a security advisory.

In the meantime, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added this vulnerability to its catalog of known exploited flaws (KEV) which, CPR further stressed, “reinforces the urgency”.

“This vulnerability is actively exploited and presents a real-world risk.”

