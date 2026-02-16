Google patches first Chrome zero-day of the year - so update now or face attack
A worrying Google Chrome bug was patched
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Google patches Chrome zero-day CVE-2026-2441, a “use after free” bug in CSS
- Exploit allowed arbitrary code execution via crafted HTML pages, actively abused in the wild
- Update to Chrome 145.0.7632.75/76 (Windows/Mac) or 144.0.7559.75 (Linux) to stay protected
Google has patched a high-severity vulnerability in the Chrome browser which was apparently being used as a zero-day in the wild.
In a security advisory, Google said it addressed CVE-2026-2441, a “use after free in CSS in Google Chrome prior to 145.0.7632.75”. This bug, given a severity score of 8.3/10 (high), allows threat actors to execute arbitrary code inside a sandbox via a crafted HTML page.
Usually, Google would push all Chrome updates automatically, so if you haven’t disabled automatic updates, just restart the browser and make sure it’s running 145.0.7632.75/76 for Windows and MacOS, or 144.0.7559.75 for Linux.
First zero-day of 2026
If you have disabled automatic updates, make sure to open Chrome, click the three dots in the top-right corner, and navigate to Help - About Google Chrome. On this page, the browser will automatically start checking for updates and will download and prompt you to relaunch it.
Since the bug is being actively exploited, make sure to apply the fix as soon as possible.
"Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2026-2441 exists in the wild," Google said in a security advisory. It did not say who the victims were, how the bug was leveraged, or who the attackers were. It said it was consciously withholding this information until the majority of browsers were patched, not to give other threat actors any advantages.
According to BleepingComputer, this is the first actively exploited Chrome vulnerability patched since the start of the year. The publication also stressed that the company patched eight zero-days last year, many of which were leveraged by state-sponsored threat actors.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have not yet added this bug to its catalog of known exploited vulnerabilities.
Via BleepingComputer
➡️ Read our full guide to the best antivirus
1. Best overall:
Bitdefender Total Security
2. Best for families:
Norton 360 with LifeLock
3. Best for mobile:
McAfee Mobile Security
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.