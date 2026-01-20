Far Cry 3: Classic Edition, Blood Dragon, and Primal are all getting a free 60FPS update on PS5 and Xbox Series X very soon
The performance boost arrives tomorrow
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and Far Cry Primal are all getting a free 60FPS upgrade on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
- Ubisoft teased the update on social media and has since confirmed that Far Cry 3 and Blood Dragon will receive performance boosts
- The studio also confirmed to a fan that Primal will receive the update as well
Ubisoft has announced that a free performance upgrade will be released for Far Cry 3: Classic Edition, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and Far Cry Primal on current-gen consoles this week.
Last week, the studio shared a cryptic post on social media showing three lines of emoticons in relation to three of its Far Cry games.
The mysterious post was soon cracked after it was announced via a YouTube video that Far Cry 3: Classic Edition will receive a free 60 frames per second (fps) update on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on January 21.
But what's with the other lines of emoticons? Well, Ubisoft has now confirmed that the 60fps performance update will also arrive on the same day for Blood Dragon.
While the update hasn't been formally announced for Far Cry Primal just yet, the studio more or less confirmed that "Primal, is the next one," in response to a fan, adding "It's coming" to another.
It's just a matter of when Ubisoft will announce the update, but fans can seemingly look forward to smoother performance across all three games by tomorrow.
The latest game in the long-running series is Far Cry 6, but Ubisoft has yet to officially announce Far Cry 7.
In September, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot offered some insight into the future of the franchise, revealing that it will be more multiplayer-focused moving forward.
