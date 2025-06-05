Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, June 5 (game #459).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #460) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… String's attached

NYT Strands today (game #460) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOYA

TRAVEL

BACK

WART

LOVE

TOYS

NYT Strands today (game #460) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #460) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #460) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #460, are…

SEASICK

SLEEPER

PINWHEEL

ELEVATOR

BREAKAWAY

SPANGRAM: YOYO TRICK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I really struggled today and had no idea what we were searching for, even after using two hints – SEASICK and SLEEPER seemed to suggest travel.

My third correct word, PINWHEEL, confused me even more; was it referring to the small wheels of a wheelie suitcase?

ELEVATOR and BREAKAWAY didn’t help much either, both still hinting at some vaguely travel-related group of words.

It wasn’t until the very end when I got the spangram that I finally understood what “strings attached meant”. Bravo Strands, bravo!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

