NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, June 5 (game #459)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, June 4 (game #458).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #459) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Mary, Mary, quite …
NYT Strands today (game #459) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- NEED
- SAME
- GRAY
- COKE
- SNORE
- HELL
NYT Strands today (game #459) - hint #3 - spangram letters
How many letters are in today's spangram?
• Spangram has 6 letters
NYT Strands today (game #459) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 3rd row
Last side: right, 4th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #459) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #459, are…
- COCKLESHELLS
- PRETTY
- MAIDS
- SILVER
- BELLS
- CONTRARY
- SPANGRAM: GARDEN
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Knowing the words we were looking for certainly made today’s Strands an easier task. But despite it being the most obvious and easiest of words to discover, I still found CONTRARY last.
I’m sure we all had the nursery rhyme (or as some people may know it, Roud Folk Song Index number 19626) going round in our heads as we searched for the various things Contrary Mary liked lining up in her GARDEN – namely SILVER BELLS, and COCKLESHELLS, and PRETTY MAIDS all in a row.
Like many nursery rhymes this is one with macabre origins; although disputed, many scholars think the words refer to Mary Queen of Scots, with the garden representing a graveyard filled with all the people who dared to upset her.
Then again, it could just as easily be about a woman called Mary who liked sticking shells in her garden.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, June 4, game #458)
- YETI
- BIGFOOT
- KRAKEN
- CRAWLER
- MOTHMAN
- JACKALOPE
- SPANGRAM: CRYPTIDS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief
