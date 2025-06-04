Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, June 4 (game #458).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #459) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Mary, Mary, quite …

NYT Strands today (game #459) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NEED

SAME

GRAY

COKE

SNORE

HELL

NYT Strands today (game #459) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #459) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 3rd row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #459) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #459, are…

COCKLESHELLS

PRETTY

MAIDS

SILVER

BELLS

CONTRARY

SPANGRAM: GARDEN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Knowing the words we were looking for certainly made today’s Strands an easier task. But despite it being the most obvious and easiest of words to discover, I still found CONTRARY last.

I’m sure we all had the nursery rhyme (or as some people may know it, Roud Folk Song Index number 19626) going round in our heads as we searched for the various things Contrary Mary liked lining up in her GARDEN – namely SILVER BELLS, and COCKLESHELLS, and PRETTY MAIDS all in a row.

Like many nursery rhymes this is one with macabre origins; although disputed, many scholars think the words refer to Mary Queen of Scots, with the garden representing a graveyard filled with all the people who dared to upset her.

Then again, it could just as easily be about a woman called Mary who liked sticking shells in her garden.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, June 4, game #458)

YETI

BIGFOOT

KRAKEN

CRAWLER

MOTHMAN

JACKALOPE

SPANGRAM: CRYPTIDS