Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, June 4 (game #724).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #725) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PIPE

EVE

SUMMER

APPLE

SNAKE

RIM

CROW

VERGE

BUMPER

TURNER

PLUNGER

SPOILER

BRINK

WRENCH

GRILLE

CUSP

NYT Connections today (game #725) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: On the edge

On the edge GREEN: Waterworks

Waterworks BLUE: Pimp my ride

Pimp my ride PURPLE: Award winning singers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #725) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PRECIPICE

GREEN: PLUMBING EQUIPMENT

BLUE: WAYS TO MODIFY A CAR'S EXTERIOR

PURPLE: BEST FEMALE ROCK PERFORMANCE GRAMMY WINNERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #725) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #725, are…

YELLOW: PRECIPICE BRINK, CUSP, EVE, VERGE

BRINK, CUSP, EVE, VERGE GREEN: PLUMBING EQUIPMENT PIPE, PLUNGER, SNAKE, WRENCH

PIPE, PLUNGER, SNAKE, WRENCH BLUE: WAYS TO MODIFY A CAR'S EXTERIOR BUMPER, GRILLE, RIM, SPOILER

BUMPER, GRILLE, RIM, SPOILER PURPLE: BEST FEMALE ROCK PERFORMANCE GRAMMY WINNERS APPLE, CROW, SUMMER, TURNER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

PIPE and APPLE made a return after featuring in yesterday’s Connections, but today it wasn't things featured in Magritte paintings we were searching for.

Instead, the answers were BEST FEMALE ROCK GRAMMY WINNERS, of which Fiona Apple is one, and PLUMBING EQUIPMENT – of which pipes play an integral part.

I’m thrilled that I got WAYS TO MODIFY A CAR’S EXTERIOR first, as this is an area that I know completely nothing about and generally glaze over if anyone ever mentions anything to do with cars or roads or zzzzzzz – in fact I’m glazing over typing this.

The biggest surprise today is that Donna SUMMER won a Rock Performance Grammy in 1980 for Hot Stuff, as I associate her with being the queen of disco and saucy dance classics I Feel Love and Love to Love You Baby.

I am ashamed that I seem to know more about car exteriors than I do about Donna Summer.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, June 4, game #724)

YELLOW: PARTS OF A SONG BRIDGE, CHORUS, HOOK, REFRAIN

BRIDGE, CHORUS, HOOK, REFRAIN GREEN: SUPPORT AUDIBLY CHEER, CLAP, ROOT, WHISTLE

CHEER, CLAP, ROOT, WHISTLE BLUE: THINGS IN AN ENTRYWAY BENCH, COAT RACK, CONSOLE, RUNNER

BENCH, COAT RACK, CONSOLE, RUNNER PURPLE: IMAGERY IN MAGRITTE PAINTINGS APPLE, BOWLER, CLOUD, PIPE