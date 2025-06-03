Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, June 3 (game #723).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #724) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PIPE

HOOK

ROOT

APPLE

CHEER

CONSOLE

CLOUD

BRIDGE

RUNNER

BOWLER

REFRAIN

WHISTLE

BENCH

CHORUS

CLAP

COAT RACK

NYT Connections today (game #724) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Elements of a hit

Elements of a hit GREEN: Fan worship

Fan worship BLUE: Hallway stuff

Hallway stuff PURPLE: A surrealist classic

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #724) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A SONG

GREEN: SUPPORT AUDIBLY

BLUE: THINGS IN AN ENTRYWAY

PURPLE: IMAGERY IN MAGRITTE PAINTINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #724) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #724, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A SONG BRIDGE, CHORUS, HOOK, REFRAIN

BRIDGE, CHORUS, HOOK, REFRAIN GREEN: SUPPORT AUDIBLY CHEER, CLAP, ROOT, WHISTLE

CHEER, CLAP, ROOT, WHISTLE BLUE: THINGS IN AN ENTRYWAY BENCH, COAT RACK, CONSOLE, RUNNER

BENCH, COAT RACK, CONSOLE, RUNNER PURPLE: IMAGERY IN MAGRITTE PAINTINGS APPLE, BOWLER, CLOUD, PIPE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

A game of two halves today. After I got the first two groups fairly quickly I hit a roadblock and saw no connection between the eight remaining words (I’ll count COAT RACK as one word).

Completely stuck, I pressed shuffle to see if it would give me any clues and selected a few random groups of four.

It was thinking visually that changed things, as I imagined each item. I would not have been able to tell you the name of the artist – but APPLE, BOWLER, CLOUD and PIPE were all things I imagined in a painted form, and indeed there are all items that reoccur in Magritte’s surrealist paintings along with umbrellas, candles and doves.

His most famous piece is The Treachery of Images, better known for the phrase beneath a painting of a pipe which reads Ceci n'est pas une pipe (this is not a pipe). For a moment I felt quite clever, before admitting to myself that it was just a wild guess.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

