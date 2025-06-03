The first Bluetooth 6.0 headphones are here, they're super-cheap, and they weigh less than 100g

Edifier's Doo Ace on-ear headphones are Bluetooth 6.0

Just 100g, so much lighter than the equivalent Sony cans

Audio codec support is a little disappointing

We've been waiting a while for the first Bluetooth 6.0 headphones to arrive, and it looks like Edifier has beaten its rivals with the launch of the terribly named but quite funky Doo Ace on-ears.

The Doo Ace – a name that gets worse each time I type it – are Bluetooth 6.0 with multi-point pairing. But the presence of the latest Bluetooth doesn't necessarily mean you're going to want to buy them, as there are a few downsides to the spec – and as they're currently only available in China, you might not be able to buy them at all.

(Image credit: Edifier)

Edifier Doo Ace headphones: key features and pricing

The Doo Ace headphones promise AI-based noise reduction, 32mm drivers and an audio jack for wired connections. There's a game mode with reduced latency, and Edifier says that you can also use them as a remote shutter control for your phone's camera.

However, as Notebookcheck.net reports, the audio codec support is limited: SBC, A2DP, AVRCP and HFP – not only is there nothing like aptX or LDAC, there isn't even LC3, the better default Bluetooth audio codec that's part of Bluetooth LE Audio.

At 100g, these headphones are very light compared to rivals such as the 147g Sony WH-CH520, but that light weight means less battery capacity: battery life is a claimed 25 hours, half that of the Sonys. Fast charging will give you 5 hours of playback from a 15-minute charge.

There are four colors, Mother-of-Pearl White, Sunset Orange, Earth Brown, and Secret Night Blue, and the price tag in China is CNY229 (about $32 / £24).

It's unknown whether the Doo Ace will be launched in other markets but of course if they are we'll let you know. As far as we can tell, they're the first headphones revealed with Bluetooth 6.0 – we can't find evidence of any others, but let us know in the comments if you've seen any announced.

They're not exactly a flagship showcase of what Bluetooth can do compared to the best wireless headphones, but they're funky looking, inexpensive, and the lightness is very impressive.