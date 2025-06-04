If you haven't considered this super high-end bed with inbuilt KEF speakers, do you even love music?
Hi-fi, but with horizontal spine support
We love to give practical buying advice on the latest gadgets here at TechRadar. But sometimes what we love even more is to indulge in the most high-end, cutting-edge, luxurious tech on the planet. That's what we bring you in these Money no Object columns – you can read the whole series here.
Struggling to sleep? Perhaps you need to invest in a new bed, friend. And if you've never thought of adding some sleep-specific (or at the very least, Sunday chill-specific) stereo speakers to set you up for the best shut-eye session of your life, well… maybe you should.
Look, it's not every day you see a very high-end bed with some very high-end speakers built in. But that's what you're looking at here.
I only need to glance at The Seventy Five, a collaboration between audio specialist KEF and Savoir, a British bedmaker since 1905, to feel a little more relaxed about life. That is, until I see the price…
Rest is the sweet sauce of labor
Just imagine those 10 hand-upholstered panels, gently curving around your crown and discreetly housing two glorious Ci3160REFM, THX Ultra-certified KEF speakers. Don't worry, they're towed in just right, because they're nestled into the penultimate panels around the bed aren't they?
Why call this creation The Seventy Five? Because that has long been considered the ideal number of beats per minute a musical track should have, to help you relax.
Music is the answer
KEF's magnetic removable grilles will allow you to conceal or reveal the speakers within your aspirational bed, but I'm sure you want to know what you're getting in the first instance – because KEF makes some of the best stereo speakers we've had the pleasure of testing.
At the core of each speaker within The Seventy Five lies KEF’s 12th generation signature driver array, Uni-Q (proprietary tech found in all KEF stereo speakers, which you can read more on in our KEF LSX II LT review).
However, the sound system here is completed with six (yes, six) KEF Kube 8b subwoofers, discreetly installed in the base of the bed. These subwoofers feature KEF's iBX technology to extend the bass depth, but make no mistake, in-bed amplifiers, drivers and sealed cabinets are all on board here – a sound system selected and tuned by KEF’s team in Maidstone, UK.
And so to bed
What about the bit you sleep on? Well, if you reckon you've read about Savoir within TechRadar's digital pages before today, you're not wrong; the brand featured in our 7 most expensive mattresses in the world article not too long ago.
But this is expensive with added expensive KEF speakers. Savoir tells me its London Bedworks invests over 150 hours of handcraft into The Seventy Five, to deliver "a masterpiece of sleeping comfort". And while you're getting music, there's no need for headphones or wires – Savoir's team has also put wireless charging ports into the bed's side tables, so your devices can power up as you drift off.
Ready for some pricing? OK. But maybe sit down. Remember, this is a piece of furniture designed for how people actually use their bedrooms today: reading, listening, watching, winding down… and it's an investment.
In the US, The Seventy Five will cost you from $68,605 for a King; in the UK, it's £51,385 for a Super King (because bed sizes are actually different across the pond). Perhaps one for the apartment in St. Barts…
Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
