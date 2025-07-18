Money no object We love to give practical buying advice on the latest gadgets here at TechRadar. But sometimes what we love even more is to indulge in the most high-end, cutting-edge, luxurious tech on the planet. That's what we bring you in these Money no Object columns – you can read the whole series here.

Avid's first all-new turntable in twelve years looks absolutely incredible, and promises to sound incredible too. It may look like an alien invasion ship from War of the Worlds, but its mission is to delight rather than destroy – and I'm all for it.

The new Relveo turntable has been launched to mark Avid's 30th anniversary, and it's available in two versions: as a complete package with the multiple award-winning Altus V2 tonearm, or without the tonearm so you can add your own.

Avid Relveo: stunning looks, enhanced everything

(Image credit: Avid)

Avid says that every single component of the Relveo has been "refined for accurate speed and enhanced musicality", and it features a newly designed conical suspension system that's been engineered for simple setup and impressive isolation. The power supply is housed separately for isolation, and having it as an external unit means Avid has been able to give the Relveo its distinctive and uncompromising design.

While you can supply your own tonearm, the Altus V2 is a serious bit of kit: it inherits technology from Avid's reference tonearms, with micron-tolerance bearings and Avid's recently introduced bias compensation system, which Avid says helps extract "every nuance from vinyl collections".

According to Avid founder, owner and CEO Conrad Mas, “The new Relveo embodies everything AVID stands for: engineering without compromise, enduring beauty, and a profound connection to music. It distils three decades of breakthrough technologies into a single, powerful statement piece for the modern music lover.”

And Avid's got form – just see the splendid Avid Ingenium Plug&Play, the Avid Acutus Dark Iron or Avid Volvere for starters. Some of the best turntables in existence? Absolutely.

The Relveo is available to order worldwide now, and the pricing (brace yourselves though) is as follows:

Relveo with Altus V2 tonearm: £6,900 / $10,995 / €8,995 (about AU$14,220)

Relveo (bare): £5,500 / $8,995 / €7,495 (about AU$11,335)

