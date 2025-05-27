Bang & Olufsen’s 1985 turntable re-release is limited to just 100 units and I only wish I could afford one

B&O has reclaimed and refurbished some of its 1985 Beogram turntables

Only 100 are available, complete with matching Beolab 8 speakers

It's the third Recreated Classics offering – but you'll need deep pockets

Want to invest in a new hi-fi system in a more eco-friendly way? Bang & Olufsen's got it covered. Meet the Beosystem 3000c, a music system that reintroduces the Beogram 3000 turntable from 1985. And for 2025, it has been recreated and paired with contemporary Beolab 8 stereo speakers in a coordinated 'Artisan Walnut' finish.

And it's far from B&O's first planet-conscious rodeo. This is the third release in Bang & Olufsen’s Recreated Classics series, an initiative dedicated to reviving the firm's most iconic products through reacquisition, restoration and reengineering.

It's something B&O has long been championing under its 'cradle to cradle' approach (read: everything that goes into a product should be both removable and reusable), as noted extensively in the company's modular Beosound Theater soundbar, and more recently with the launch of the Beosound A1 3rd Gen.

As with B&O's two previous Classic (re)releases – the 1996 vertical CD player I heard just over a year ago and the similarly reclaimed Beogram 4000c turntable initially made in the 1970s – this series is strictly limited; just 100 individually numbered sets are available. And they'll likely sell out just as quickly as the other offerings did. Oh, how I'd love one!

The name of the game is (and has always been) restoration, reengineering and aesthetic reinterpretation. With the Beosystem 3000c, the company explains that hand-crafted walnut and re-anodized aluminum are here to "unite past and present through original materials that have been preserved, cleaned, upgraded, and future-proofed" by Bang & Olufsen’s trusted team in Struer, Denmark.

B&O champions sustainability and I love it – but upcycled doesn't mean cheap

The Beolab 8 speakers come with your purchase (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

If you want to buy second-hand hi-fi for a song, check out the tips in our feature on how to buy quality pre-owned audio kit (written as part of Sustainability Week 2025, a mere month ago), because the Bang & Olufsen Beogram 3000c does not fall into the 'cheap and cheerful' category.

Make no mistake, on top of the solid walnut back cover and refreshed aluminum panels, there's a new dust lid – and all updated while retaining the floating silhouette and pioneering tangential tracking technology that made the 1985 model special.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why so pricey? Well, it's hard to completely refurbish a turntable – arguably even harder than building one from scratch. Here for example, all the original aluminum components have been taken apart, pearl-blasted and brushed at Factory 5 in Struer, where each unit is meticulously refurbished by hand.

And completing the system here, you also get a set of Beolab 8 stereo speakers with matching walnut lamellas and pearl-blasted aluminum shells.

Ready for the delicate topic of coin then? Brace yourselves friends: the Beosystem 3000c is priced $30,000 / £22,100 / €26,000 (so around AU$4,640, before shipping and associated duties) and is available from today, May 27, 2025.

Nobody said sustainable living would be the cheaper option…