I can't decide if Pro-Ject's new turntable with Charlie Brown's head on the platter is cute or creepy, but it's definitely a fun collector's edition

Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable is based on the T1 BT

Available from June 2025 for £579 (about $763 / AU$1,190)

Built-in phono stage and Bluetooth transmission

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the very first Peanuts comic, and to mark it Pro-Ject has created a Peanuts-themed turntable with Charlie Brown on the acrylic record plate and music-inspired Peanuts panels on the turntable plinth. All you need to do is find an appropriate record to play on it, such as – ahem – Snoop-y Doggy Dogg.

Underneath the comic capers you'll find a belt-driven turntable based on Pro-Ject's excellent T1 BT turntables. That's the model with a built-in phono stage as well as Bluetooth transmission for transmitting to wireless speakers or headphones.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable: key features and price

The Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable is hand-made in Europe and features a precision CNC-machined chassis, and Pro-Ject's signature one-piece aluminum tonearm. It comes pre-fitted with an Ortofon OM 10 cartridge.

The Peanuts turntable is a limited-edition release and while it's based on the T1 BT there are a few changes – that acrylic record plate, for one, but there's also a newly designed sub-platter for the belt system. That's mounted into an ultra-precise 0.001mm main bearing with a hardened steel axle and brass bushing. The glass platter that sits beneath Charlie Brown's face is a heavy, zero-resonance design.

The turntable will be launched at High End Munich this week and will be available in June from Pro-Ject and authorized retailers. The official price is £579 / €599 (about $763 / AU$1,190)

