I can't decide if Pro-Ject's new turntable with Charlie Brown's head on the platter is cute or creepy, but it's definitely a fun collector's edition
Don't expect to pay peanuts for this limited edition turntable
- Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable is based on the T1 BT
- Available from June 2025 for £579 (about $763 / AU$1,190)
- Built-in phono stage and Bluetooth transmission
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the very first Peanuts comic, and to mark it Pro-Ject has created a Peanuts-themed turntable with Charlie Brown on the acrylic record plate and music-inspired Peanuts panels on the turntable plinth. All you need to do is find an appropriate record to play on it, such as – ahem – Snoop-y Doggy Dogg.
Underneath the comic capers you'll find a belt-driven turntable based on Pro-Ject's excellent T1 BT turntables. That's the model with a built-in phono stage as well as Bluetooth transmission for transmitting to wireless speakers or headphones.
Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable: key features and price
The Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable is hand-made in Europe and features a precision CNC-machined chassis, and Pro-Ject's signature one-piece aluminum tonearm. It comes pre-fitted with an Ortofon OM 10 cartridge.
The Peanuts turntable is a limited-edition release and while it's based on the T1 BT there are a few changes – that acrylic record plate, for one, but there's also a newly designed sub-platter for the belt system. That's mounted into an ultra-precise 0.001mm main bearing with a hardened steel axle and brass bushing. The glass platter that sits beneath Charlie Brown's face is a heavy, zero-resonance design.
The turntable will be launched at High End Munich this week and will be available in June from Pro-Ject and authorized retailers. The official price is £579 / €599 (about $763 / AU$1,190)
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
