Recommended reading

I can't decide if Pro-Ject's new turntable with Charlie Brown's head on the platter is cute or creepy, but it's definitely a fun collector's edition

News
By published

Don't expect to pay peanuts for this limited edition turntable

Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable on a white background. The platter has a large Charlie Brown face on it and the body of the turntable has black and white frames from Peanuts cartoons.
(Image credit: Pro-Ject)
  • Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable is based on the T1 BT
  • Available from June 2025 for £579 (about $763 / AU$1,190)
  • Built-in phono stage and Bluetooth transmission

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the very first Peanuts comic, and to mark it Pro-Ject has created a Peanuts-themed turntable with Charlie Brown on the acrylic record plate and music-inspired Peanuts panels on the turntable plinth. All you need to do is find an appropriate record to play on it, such as – ahem – Snoop-y Doggy Dogg.

Underneath the comic capers you'll find a belt-driven turntable based on Pro-Ject's excellent T1 BT turntables. That's the model with a built-in phono stage as well as Bluetooth transmission for transmitting to wireless speakers or headphones.

Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable with a close-up of the tone arm. Part of a Peanuts panel is visible below but slightly blurred.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable: key features and price

The Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable is hand-made in Europe and features a precision CNC-machined chassis, and Pro-Ject's signature one-piece aluminum tonearm. It comes pre-fitted with an Ortofon OM 10 cartridge.

The Peanuts turntable is a limited-edition release and while it's based on the T1 BT there are a few changes – that acrylic record plate, for one, but there's also a newly designed sub-platter for the belt system. That's mounted into an ultra-precise 0.001mm main bearing with a hardened steel axle and brass bushing. The glass platter that sits beneath Charlie Brown's face is a heavy, zero-resonance design.

The turntable will be launched at High End Munich this week and will be available in June from Pro-Ject and authorized retailers. The official price is £579 / €599 (about $763 / AU$1,190)

You might also like

See more Audio News
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.