The Pro-Ject E.12 turntable costs £249.00 / €329.00

No Bluetooth, no USB, no phono stage, no automatic operation

The same core features as more expensive Pro-Ject turntables

Pro-Ject makes some of the best turntables around, and now there's a brand new affordable model designed for buyers on a budget. At just £249 / €329 (about $339) AU$515), it's a very low price for a serious turntable, although you'll need to provide your own phono stage (or an amp with a phono input), which might be a stumbling block for beginners, and perhaps one more cut than is ideal when it comes to features.

The claim is the Pro-Ject E1.2 gets rid of anything that isn't essential, whether that's Bluetooth, USB, any automatic operation, or the phono stage as I mentioned above. The focus is on taking the same core components as Pro-Ject's more expensive turntables and focusing just on the quality of sound-per-pound.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject E1.2 turntable: key features

As the name suggests, the E1.2 is an upgrade from the existing Pro-Ject E1 that I really liked in my Pro-Ject E1 review from last year. Its platter is now a 730g die-cast aluminium design with a built-in TPE damping ring, and according to Pro-Ject it delivers more stable rotation and better wow and flutter performance.

The sub-platter comes from the Pro-Ject Debut turntable and is made from glass-reinforced ABS for improved speed control and lower resonance.

The tonearm has a heavy-mass gimbal bearing for smooth movement, and it comes with a carbon-reinforced headshell and a Pick It MM E cartridge, which is a new, low-mass design with a conical diamond stylus and a miniature neodymium magnet. It's factory pre-aligned and apparently delivers precise tracking, smooth tonal balance and reduced distortion.

The E1.2 also has a single-button speed control for 33 and 45rpm, damping feet and OFC cables with gold-plated connectors.

The plinth is a solid, CNC-machined block of rigid composite fiber, and it's finished in a choice of high-gloss black, satin white or walnut.

The Pro-Ject E1.2 launches this month, July 2025. It's going to be a very tempting proposition when it comes to sound at this price, but there might be a bit of a disconnect between it being so affordable and it also not being especially beginner-friendly – we totally understand dropping the digital elements to keep the price down, but lacking a phono stage could trip up a lot of beginners.

Still, those getting back into vinyl might love this budget option, or maybe you're looking for a second turntable for another room – I'm sure it'll find its audience. And for those who do want something with a phono stage, Pro-Ject has a lot of options… in particular, the Pro-Ject E1 Phono might be what you need.

There's no word on a US or Australian launch yet, but it'll definitely be available in the UK this month.