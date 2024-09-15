Want to get into vinyl? 3 great beginner turntable systems to get you started

There are lots of reasons to love vinyl records. There's the sound of a good quality LP, of course. But there's also the joy of crate digging, which is when you rifle through the racks in the hope of finding a lost classic, an obscure curio or an absolute bargain.

There's the joy of getting a brand new repressing of an old favorite, its heavy-duty vinyl enabling you to hear it like it's the first time all over again.

There's the art of a good cover and the seductiveness of an interesting sleeve, and the anticipation between lowering the needle (hopefully onto one of the best turntables TechRadar recommends) and the music beginning.

And with independent and small-label artists, there's also the knowledge that some money is actually going to the artist rather than to some shareholders somewhere, so it's good for your conscience too.

In other words, vinyl is brilliant. So how do you get started?

While getting into vinyl is a little more complicated than getting into streaming, it's not very complicated: all you need is a turntable, an amplifier and some speakers – and sometimes you can get all of those things in a single device. There are plenty of really good, really affordable and really straightforward turntables that are absolutely perfect for vinyl beginners and returning music lovers alike.

We test all kinds of turntables here at Techradar, ranging from super-cheap models to ones that cost more than you would spend on a car. And that means we know what turntables come with the least messing around and deliver the most musical bang for your bucks.

Whether you're buying your very first turntable or coming back to vinyl after years of digital downloads and streaming, the following three turntables come highly recommended.

Buy now, enjoy forever: Pro-Ject Debut Carbon

How your turntable sounds is the most important thing, we know. But there's also value to a turntable whose looks make your heart sing a little every time you see it. And that's definitely the case here, because the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon comes in a range of colors and looks great in all of them. It's a bit like having really great artwork on a really great record.

The Debut is one of Pro-Ject's most user-friendly and affordable turntables, and it sounds fantastic. As we said in our review: "The Debut Carbon Evo is a luxuriously full-bodied listen, but that’s not to say it’s in any way languid. It has plenty of the warmth and richness that’s so often held up as an unarguable vinyl virtue, but it doesn’t wallow or slur. It’s easy to listen to, but it’s not uninvolving... Like any worthwhile turntable, it’s very adept and tying everything together."

This is at the higher end of many beginners' budgets, we know. But the sound it delivers is truly amazing, and while this particular model doesn't bother with the likes of Bluetooth that's not a problem when what it does do, it does so beautifully.

If it's a little too pricey, or if you want Bluetooth, we'd recommend checking out the same firm's newly updated E1 range: that's available without or with Bluetooth, and the non-Bluetooth version is cheaper than the Debut.

Read our full Pro-Ject Debut Carbon review

A brilliant budget buy: Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT

(Image credit: Future)

If your budget can't quite stretch to the Pro-Ject, this sub-$200 turntable (street prices are typically $149 / £179 / AU$299) is an excellent alternative: it's our current best budget buy. That's because it does a creditable job in every department, including Bluetooth streaming to wireless headphones and speakers.

The materials aren't quite as touch-me as the Pro-Ject, but it's perfectly well-made and looks pretty good; the tonearm does feel a little flimsy, though, so it's wise to be careful with that. But really we're nit-picking here: the sound you get for the money you pay is really good, and this is a superb option for a starter turntable you won't outgrow too quickly.

Read our full Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT review

A capable all-in-one: Lenco LS-410

(Image credit: TechRadar)

We're not snobbish about all-in-ones: if you're short of space or cash or both, an all-in-one system can be a great way to dip your toes into the vinyl waters without too much effort or expense. We wouldn't recommend this as the audio source for a seriously specified hi-fi system, but for around $230/£220 you're getting a lot of kit for not too much money - including Bluetooth streaming from other audio sources such as your phone. There's 50W of power via four speakers, and as a Bluetooth speaker it's really rather good.

Inevitably, though, the low price means some corners have had to be cut. We found a few flaws compared to rival turntables: the tonearm and lifter feel insubstantial so this might not be one for clumsy folks, and the sound is decent rather than jaw-dropping. In our review we found that the platter's rotation speed varied audibly, and once we noticed it we couldn't un-notice it. It's not a bad record player by any means, but it's not up there with the very best.

If you're thinking of taking the first steps towards building a really amazing hi-fi system, we wouldn't start here. But if you're looking for a bedroom player, something for a small flat or just don't know if you're going to be bitten by the vinyl bug, this is a good affordable, transportable option.

Read our full Lenco LS-410 review