Technics' 'breathtaking' new turntable is a brass act

Technics' new Grand Class hi-fi turntable features something that sadly, you'll rarely see: a beautiful brass-topped platter that looks like it's made from solid gold. But it's not there to be looked at. The 2mm brass top layer is part of a three-layered platter and sits atop an aluminum middle and a rubber lower section to boast exceptional rigidity and vibration damping.

The new SL-1300G is a direct drive turntable that builds on the wildly successful SL-1200GR2. Like that turntable it has Technic's ΔΣ-Drive (Delta Sigma Drive) motor control to eliminate micro-vibrations and deliver a richer soundstage, and in addition to that heavier platter it also adds a more powerful motor.

Technics SL-1300G turntable: key features, pricing and availability

The chassis is made from a rigid two-layer construction of bulk moulding compound and die-cast aluminum atop vibration-dampening feet, and the S-shaped aluminum tonearm with high precision bearings comes cartridge-free, so you can pick your preferred musical partner. Technics says that the new multi-stage silent power supply achieves an exceptionally low noise floor to deliver a superb signal-to-noise ratio.

In our glowing review of the SL-1200GR2, we praised the 2023-issue deck's tank-like build quality and the positive, articulate and revealing sound, but we also noted that price-wise it was very much at the top end of this market – not least because in addition to the ticket price you'd also need to drop around $500 / £500 / AU$650 more on a cartridge worthy of the turntable. Going cheap on the cartridge with a turntable of such a high spec would be a false economy.

That's the case here too: where the SL-1200GR2 cost $2,190 / £1,799 / AU$2,999 the new SL-1300G is considerably more expensive with an RRP of $2,999 / £2,799 / around AU$5,740. That's a lot of money for a turntable. But then again, just look at it.

Technics' new SL-1300G turntable will be available from October 2024 in a choice of black or silver finishes. One for our newly-updated best turntables buying guide? We'll see if we can get our hands on one to give it a full review…

