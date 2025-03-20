Vertere's elite DG X turntable is modular, expensive, and hugely desirable
London calling – with a beautiful new deck
- UK hi-fi specialist Vertere launches its 'most refined turntable to date'
- DG X is the latest in Vertere's Dynamic Groove concept range
- The new DG X brings an 'improved interface for a seamless experience'
I know the London UK turntable specialist Vertere Acoustics from my time at TechRadar's sister publication, What Hi-Fi? (the DG-1 S/Magneto is a rare and special deck indeed) and today, March 20, the company is launching something new. It's called the DG X, and it is the latest in the firm's Dynamic Groove concept range.
Turntable tinkering – and indeed whole system compatibility – is part and parcel of the tangible vinyl experience, but Vertere can help if you'd like. The DG X can be purchased with or without a specially optimized new Groove Runner X (GRX) tonearm and Sabre Lite cartridge.
I'll get straight to pricing first. Deep breath, everyone: Vertere's DG X Sabre Lite package, including the DG X, Groove Runner tonearm, and Sabre Lite cartridge, is priced at £4,150 – so although US and Australian pricing is not yet official, that's around $5,390 or AU$8.499, before any additional shipping and duties.
Get into Vertere's groove – there's so much to love
In this iteration, you're getting Vertere's upgraded spindle thrust motor drive, precision machined bearings, and a sophisticated triple-layer "cast illuminated plinth structure," which aims to further eliminate unwanted resonance.
Its modular design also means it can be upgraded with newer cartridges and cables (and even tonearms) in time, so it can evolve just as your love of vinyl and ever-changing musical explorations evolve. Also, the detachable tonearm is assembled with secure transit screws, meaning you'll be able to transport it with (relative) confidence.
Vertere tells me the DG X is "the pinnacle of Vertere’s innovative expertise" thanks to its improved, easier-to-understand user interface – in fact, with the setup promising to take less than 15 minutes, the company is aiming squarely at the beginner vinyl enthusiast as well as the seasoned analog audiophile here.
How good is it under rigorous test conditions? We're working on it, so feel free to check back for a fully star-rated TechRadar review very soon.
