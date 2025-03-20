Vertere's elite DG X turntable is modular, expensive, and hugely desirable

London calling – with a beautiful new deck

Vertere DG-X turntable on a pink/white TechRadar background
(Image credit: Vertere)
  • UK hi-fi specialist Vertere launches its 'most refined turntable to date'
  • DG X is the latest in Vertere's Dynamic Groove concept range
  • The new DG X brings an 'improved interface for a seamless experience'

I know the London UK turntable specialist Vertere Acoustics from my time at TechRadar's sister publication, What Hi-Fi? (the DG-1 S/Magneto is a rare and special deck indeed) and today, March 20, the company is launching something new. It's called the DG X, and it is the latest in the firm's Dynamic Groove concept range.

Turntable tinkering – and indeed whole system compatibility – is part and parcel of the tangible vinyl experience, but Vertere can help if you'd like. The DG X can be purchased with or without a specially optimized new Groove Runner X (GRX) tonearm and Sabre Lite cartridge.

I'll get straight to pricing first. Deep breath, everyone: Vertere's DG X Sabre Lite package, including the DG X, Groove Runner tonearm, and Sabre Lite cartridge, is priced at £4,150 – so although US and Australian pricing is not yet official, that's around $5,390 or AU$8.499, before any additional shipping and duties.

Get into Vertere's groove – there's so much to love

In this iteration, you're getting Vertere's upgraded spindle thrust motor drive, precision machined bearings, and a sophisticated triple-layer "cast illuminated plinth structure," which aims to further eliminate unwanted resonance.

Its modular design also means it can be upgraded with newer cartridges and cables (and even tonearms) in time, so it can evolve just as your love of vinyl and ever-changing musical explorations evolve. Also, the detachable tonearm is assembled with secure transit screws, meaning you'll be able to transport it with (relative) confidence.

Vertere tells me the DG X is "the pinnacle of Vertere’s innovative expertise" thanks to its improved, easier-to-understand user interface – in fact, with the setup promising to take less than 15 minutes, the company is aiming squarely at the beginner vinyl enthusiast as well as the seasoned analog audiophile here.

How good is it under rigorous test conditions? We're working on it, so feel free to check back for a fully star-rated TechRadar review very soon.

Becky Scarrott
Becky Scarrott
Audio Editor

Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.  

