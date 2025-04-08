Audio-Technica’s limited-edition $199 gold turntable is the reason I’ll be waiting in line at 8am on Record Store Day

AT-LP60XBT is AT's best-selling turntable – now in limited-edition gold

The 'limited units' are only available in the US, at bricks-and-mortar stores

It costs $199 – head to your local record store to see the AT-LP60XBT-GD

Just look at this turntable. And for $199, I really (really) want it. Is it actual gold (gold)? Almost certainly not. But you've got the power to know, you're indestructible, and always believing…

Upon receiving a press release with the headline 'Audio-Technica Celebrates Record Store Day with GOLD AT-LP60XBT,' I expected a product with an extravagant four-figure price tag at least – I'd even cued up one of our 'Money no object' badges to adorn the image. But no, not a bit of it.

What's happened is that ahead of Record Store Day (which falls this Saturday, April 12), Audio-Technica has released of a gold-finish version of its top best-selling turntable, the AT-LP60XBT. And for some reason, the deck is priced just $199, i.e., practically the same asking fee as the non-gold variants.

A quick bit on the deck? Of course. It was originally released in February 2019 (so a relative babe in arms, as turntables go) and as well as being a fully automatic belt-driven vinyl spinner, it offers Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX transmission – so you can send the analog music spinning on your platter to your wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers. Simply put 'em into pairing mode and press the button on the corner of the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT's plinth. Neat, no?



Back to the GD-suffixed version (the model we'll both be after is the AT-LP60XBT-GD – I know, we must write it down) and Audio-Technica warns me it is available in "limited units" at independent brick and mortar stores across the US only.

Audio-Technica encourages customers to head to their local record store this week to check out the AT-LP60XBT-GD and support local – and I do too, provided I've managed to bag mine in good time…

Oh but I'm proud of you, but I'm proud of you

Nothing left to make you feel small. Luck has left you standing so tall… (you bought) Gold!

Sorry, I remember Spandau Ballet. And you know what else I remember? When radio ads and TV commercials used to carefully annunciate the correct interstate exit for a store on big event days, as well as the sales prices – because you couldn't find that information online, much less acquire any items without physically going there.

And that's kind of what Record Store Day is about, isn't it? Heading out to a local store, to try to buy something you certainly can't get otherwise. And all of that aside, this is a best-selling deck (that I've used and loved), now in a gloriously 1970s finish, for entry-level money.

Want to browse the limited-edition Record Store Day LPs and CDs for 2025? See our RSD hub for a full list and our pick of the albums you should be buying – but if you're looking for more record players or accessories, Pro-Ject's released a new fully automatic turntable and also a vinyl flattener to add to your cart on the big day.

Whatever you pick up on Record Store Day 2025, enjoy it, and enjoy the music.