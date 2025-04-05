Record Store Day 2025: the full list, plus 5 great albums you need to bag on April 12

From rock legends to indie gems and so much more

Image of a woman looking at records in a record store
(Image credit: Jamakassi on Unsplash)
What is Record Store Day?

record store

(Image credit: Visionhaus / Contributor)

Record Store Day started in 2007 when a small team of US indie record store owners got together to give vinyl a then much-needed injection of publicity. Now a global annual event, RSD sees a range of special edition record pressings go on sale at record stores on multiple formats, not just vinyl.

It's the most wonderful time of the year if you're mad about music: Record Store Day 2025 is just seven sweet days away at the time of publishing (this year, it falls on Saturday, April 12), and it promises amazing obscurities and big records in new forms. This year even features Taylor Swift with an exclusive 7" white vinyl of Fortnight.

As ever RSD 2025 is a mixed bag, so some records are treasure and others are, well, nearer trash. And it's not just limited-edition LPs and CDs either, Pro-Ject's released a new fully automatic turntable and even a vinyl flattener to tempt you on the big day…

Back to the vinyl at hand though and among the cash grabs and the long-lost tracks that are perhaps best left there, there are lots of genuinely great records in this year's list.

I'm going to pick out a few records that I think rock, pop and indie fans will love, but of course taste in music is subjective, so if these don't float your musical boat I'd urge you to check out the RSD website or the full list of releases at the foot of this article. With over 300 records spanning a range from A Day To Remember to Warren Zevon there really is something for everyone.

My top RSD 2025 picks

The Cure, The Head on the Door

The Cure's US breakthrough album includes several slices of sheer pop perfection: many bands spend their entire career trying and failing to write something as incredible as Inbetween Days or Close To Me, and Robert Smith put them both on the same record. As fun as the shiny pop songs are – and they're a lot of fun – this is a Cure album so of course there's plenty of darkness too. The RSD 2025 edition is a gorgeous picture disc remastered by Robert Smith himself.

Pete Shelley - Yesterday Is Not Here: Radio Sessions 1979-1983

I've just finished writing a book in which Pete Shelley is one of the stars: the Buzzcocks singer and subsequent solo artist was a huge influence on so many of my musical heroes (and most likely many of yours too), and this is a fascinating collection of radio sessions spanning the spiky guitar pop of Buzzcocks and the synth-pop of his Homosapien and XL-1 albums. There are three radio sessions collected here: one from Manchester's Piccadilly Radio in 1979 when Shelley was still one of Buzzcocks, and two solo sessions from Radio One in 1981 and 1983.

Life Without Buildings, Live at the Annandale Hotel

In my hometown of Glasgow in Scotland, and among Pitchfork readers worldwide, Life Without Buildings are one of those bands that people speak of in hushed tones: they made one great album, played a handful of great gigs, and then called it a day. This live album, recorded in Sydney in 2001 without the band's knowledge but released with their blessing, shows exactly why Pitchfork rated their Any Other City as one of the best albums of the 2000s. It comes with new artwork by singer Sue Tompkins and is in a rather lovely red vinyl.

Passengers - Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Remastered Edition)

This U2 side project – wait! Come back! – with Brian Eno is a collection of songs "inspired by imaginary films" and yes, that sounds about as welcome as having an unsolicited U2 album appear on your iPod. But this is one of the most interesting records in U2's long career and Eno is an equal partner rather than in his usual producer role. There's some real beauty here: Your Blue Room is lovely, and you'd need a heart of stone not to love Pavarotti's gorgeous vocal in Miss Sarajevo.

Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan - Keep Me In Mind Sweetheart

This lush, country-tinged combination of two very distinctive and very different artists produced two superb albums: the Mercury Music Prize-shortlisted Ballad of the Broken Seas, and Sunday at Devil Dirt. This six-song selection, available for the first time on vinyl, featured the brand new title track as well as five songs from the Devil Dirt sessions that the duo felt were too good not to share. DIY magazine called the title track "restrained magic".

Record Store Day 2025: the full list

Looking for the full list for Record Store Day 2025? You can find it below – although you may find it easier to download the RSD 2025 List in pdf form. Why? There are literally hundreds of albums to sift through here, including cassettes and CDs alongside vinyl – and we can only list them in brief.

But if you want to stick with us, click the 'read more' button and use the alphabetical ordering to see what's being made available from your favorite artist's oueuvre...

13th Floor Elevators, The Live Houston Music Theatre '67 Charly Records / International Artists (2LP Black)

A Day To Remember Attack Of The Killer B-Sides Craft Recordings 10"

A Tribe Called Quest The Low End Theory Sony Legacy 2xLP

a-ha Hunting High and Low – The 1984 demos Rhino / Warner Records LP

Adam Ant Prince Charming Sony CMG LP

Adicts, The Rockers into Orbit Fall Out Records 2xLP

Air MOON SAFARI - LIVE & DEMOS Warner Music France 12"

Alan Parsons Project, The I Robot (Work In Progress) Cooking Vinyl LP

Alberto Baldan Bembo OST:Nuda per Satana OST SAAR LP

Alcatrazz All Night Long In Japan 2019 Silver Lining Music 2XLP

Alessandroni E Il Suo Complesso L'Ora Del Cocktail Far Out Recordings LP

Alex Chilton Set Bar/None Records 12"

Alison Moyet Hometime Cooking Vinyl 1LP (Gold Vinyl, Numbered)

Amorphous Androgynous, The Alice In Ultraland FSOL Digital 2XLP

Anderson .Paak Come Down - Single Steel Wool / OBE / Art Club / EMPIRE 7"

Antony Szmierek Service Station At The End Of The Universe Mushroom Music / Virgin Music Group LP

Archie Shepp and The Full Moon Ensemble The Complete Live in Antibes L.M.L.R. 2XLP

Archive Show Me Heaven EP Dangervisit 10''

Art of Noise Impressions of For+ever—&The Making of Moments in Love UMR/ZTT 1LP Red

Avicii Ryu / Strutnut Vicious 12"

