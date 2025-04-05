Record Store Day 2025: the full list, plus 5 great albums you need to bag on April 12

Over 300 exclusive records including 7", LP and CD

Every conceivable genre of music

Some releases are extremely limited – so be ready!

What is Record Store Day? (Image credit: Visionhaus / Contributor) Record Store Day started in 2007 when a small team of US indie record store owners got together to give vinyl a then much-needed injection of publicity. Now a global annual event, RSD sees a range of special edition record pressings go on sale at record stores on multiple formats, not just vinyl.

It's the most wonderful time of the year if you're mad about music: Record Store Day 2025 is just seven sweet days away at the time of publishing (this year, it falls on Saturday, April 12), and it promises amazing obscurities and big records in new forms. This year even features Taylor Swift with an exclusive 7" white vinyl of Fortnight.

As ever RSD 2025 is a mixed bag, so some records are treasure and others are, well, nearer trash. And it's not just limited-edition LPs and CDs either, Pro-Ject's released a new fully automatic turntable and even a vinyl flattener to tempt you on the big day…

Back to the vinyl at hand though and among the cash grabs and the long-lost tracks that are perhaps best left there, there are lots of genuinely great records in this year's list.

I'm going to pick out a few records that I think rock, pop and indie fans will love, but of course taste in music is subjective, so if these don't float your musical boat I'd urge you to check out the RSD website or the full list of releases at the foot of this article. With over 300 records spanning a range from A Day To Remember to Warren Zevon there really is something for everyone.

My top RSD 2025 picks

The Cure, The Head on the Door

YouTube Watch On

The Cure's US breakthrough album includes several slices of sheer pop perfection: many bands spend their entire career trying and failing to write something as incredible as Inbetween Days or Close To Me, and Robert Smith put them both on the same record. As fun as the shiny pop songs are – and they're a lot of fun – this is a Cure album so of course there's plenty of darkness too. The RSD 2025 edition is a gorgeous picture disc remastered by Robert Smith himself.

Pete Shelley - Yesterday Is Not Here: Radio Sessions 1979-1983

YouTube Watch On

I've just finished writing a book in which Pete Shelley is one of the stars: the Buzzcocks singer and subsequent solo artist was a huge influence on so many of my musical heroes (and most likely many of yours too), and this is a fascinating collection of radio sessions spanning the spiky guitar pop of Buzzcocks and the synth-pop of his Homosapien and XL-1 albums. There are three radio sessions collected here: one from Manchester's Piccadilly Radio in 1979 when Shelley was still one of Buzzcocks, and two solo sessions from Radio One in 1981 and 1983.

Life Without Buildings, Live at the Annandale Hotel

YouTube Watch On

In my hometown of Glasgow in Scotland, and among Pitchfork readers worldwide, Life Without Buildings are one of those bands that people speak of in hushed tones: they made one great album, played a handful of great gigs, and then called it a day. This live album, recorded in Sydney in 2001 without the band's knowledge but released with their blessing, shows exactly why Pitchfork rated their Any Other City as one of the best albums of the 2000s. It comes with new artwork by singer Sue Tompkins and is in a rather lovely red vinyl.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Passengers - Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Remastered Edition)

YouTube Watch On

This U2 side project – wait! Come back! – with Brian Eno is a collection of songs "inspired by imaginary films" and yes, that sounds about as welcome as having an unsolicited U2 album appear on your iPod. But this is one of the most interesting records in U2's long career and Eno is an equal partner rather than in his usual producer role. There's some real beauty here: Your Blue Room is lovely, and you'd need a heart of stone not to love Pavarotti's gorgeous vocal in Miss Sarajevo.

Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan - Keep Me In Mind Sweetheart

This lush, country-tinged combination of two very distinctive and very different artists produced two superb albums: the Mercury Music Prize-shortlisted Ballad of the Broken Seas, and Sunday at Devil Dirt. This six-song selection, available for the first time on vinyl, featured the brand new title track as well as five songs from the Devil Dirt sessions that the duo felt were too good not to share. DIY magazine called the title track "restrained magic".

Record Store Day 2025: the full list

Looking for the full list for Record Store Day 2025? You can find it below – although you may find it easier to download the RSD 2025 List in pdf form. Why? There are literally hundreds of albums to sift through here, including cassettes and CDs alongside vinyl – and we can only list them in brief.

But if you want to stick with us, click the 'read more' button and use the alphabetical ordering to see what's being made available from your favorite artist's oueuvre...

13th Floor Elevators, The Live Houston Music Theatre '67 Charly Records / International Artists (2LP Black)

A Day To Remember Attack Of The Killer B-Sides Craft Recordings 10"

A Tribe Called Quest The Low End Theory Sony Legacy 2xLP

a-ha Hunting High and Low – The 1984 demos Rhino / Warner Records LP

Adam Ant Prince Charming Sony CMG LP

Adicts, The Rockers into Orbit Fall Out Records 2xLP

Air MOON SAFARI - LIVE & DEMOS Warner Music France 12"

Alan Parsons Project, The I Robot (Work In Progress) Cooking Vinyl LP

Alberto Baldan Bembo OST:Nuda per Satana OST SAAR LP

Alcatrazz All Night Long In Japan 2019 Silver Lining Music 2XLP

Alessandroni E Il Suo Complesso L'Ora Del Cocktail Far Out Recordings LP

Alex Chilton Set Bar/None Records 12"

Alison Moyet Hometime Cooking Vinyl 1LP (Gold Vinyl, Numbered)

Amorphous Androgynous, The Alice In Ultraland FSOL Digital 2XLP

Anderson .Paak Come Down - Single Steel Wool / OBE / Art Club / EMPIRE 7"

Antony Szmierek Service Station At The End Of The Universe Mushroom Music / Virgin Music Group LP

Archie Shepp and The Full Moon Ensemble The Complete Live in Antibes L.M.L.R. 2XLP

Archive Show Me Heaven EP Dangervisit 10''

Art of Noise Impressions of For+ever—&The Making of Moments in Love UMR/ZTT 1LP Red

Avicii Ryu / Strutnut Vicious 12"

Read more Barbara Moore A Little Moore Barbara Morgan Blue Town LP Bartley, Charlene Weekend Of A Private Secretary, The Poppydisc LP Beabadoobee Live & Acoustic In London Dirty Hit 12” Belly King (30th Anniversary Edition) 4AD LP (Green Vinyl) Bill Evans Further Ahead: Live in Finland 1964-1969 Elemental Music 2LP Black Roots Roots NUBIAN/REAL ROCK LP Black Sabbath The Eternal Idol BMG LP Black Spiders Volume 2 Dark Riders LP Black Stone Cherry This is Black Stone Cherry's RSD album. The band really likes it. Mascot Records LP Blancmange Everything is Connected Too London Records LP Bloc Party Little Thoughts EP [PIAS] Recordings LP Blue Cheer Junk Flatiron Recordings LP Bluey Burger Dog / Bluey Theme Tune (Burger Dog Version) 7" picture disc (RSD 2025) Demon Records 7" Blur The Magic Whip Parlophone LP Bobby Charles Rarities Rhino LP Boomtown Rats, The Dawn of the Rats: B-Sides Demos And Live 1975-1979 UMR/Mercury 1LP Green Boys Wonder Be Reasonable… Scared Hitless 10" Brad Fiedel The Serpent & the Rainbow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 2XLP Brooklyn People Peace and Love / Wreck Selector Series 7" Bryan Adams feat Tina Turner It’s Only Love Bad Records 7” Budy-Maglione CANNIBAL FEROX - original motion picture soundtrack Bun B Return of the Trill II Trill Enterprises / Double Dose Entertainment / EMPIRE 2XLP Camper Van Beethoven Telephone Free Landslide Victory Cooking Vinyl 1LP (Clear + Orange Marbled Vinyl) Carla Thomas Sweet Sweetheart Craft Recordings LP Translucent Blue Celia Cruz & Willie Colón Only They Could Have Made This Album Craft Recordings LP Charlatans, The The Only One I Know Beggars Banquet 12" Charlatans, The Wonderland (Deluxe) UMR/Island 2LP (Red & White) Charles Mingus In Argentina: The Buenos Aires Concerts Resonance 3XLP Charles Mingus Mingus At Monterey Candid 2XLP Charli XCX Number One Angel Atlantic LP Red Vinyl Charli XCX & Billie Eilish Guess featuring billie Eilish Atlantic 7" Black Vinyl Charlie Byrd Jazz 'n' Samba Jazz Rewind LP Charlie Parker Parker's Mood Anytime Jazz LP Chicane Trampolines (Extended) Modena Records 2XLP CHVRCHES Every Open Eye (10 Year Anniversary Special Version) UMR/EMI 2LP Translucent Blue Vinyl Cimarons, The On The Rock Lantern Rec. LP Cissy Houston Legacy Janus 2XLP Clarence White Melodies from a Byrd in Flyte 1963-1973 Liberation Hall LP Colourfield, The Virgins & Philistines [40th Anniversary Edition] Chrysalis Records 2XLP Confidence Man 4AM (LA LA LA) Chaos 12" Magenta Coloured vinyl Cop Shoot Cop Consumer Revolt Big Cat (UK) Records LP Coral, The B Sides Vol.1 Sony CMG 2XLP Record Store Day List 2025 Count Basie Best Of The Roulette Years Rhino LP Green Vinyl Cowboy Junkies More Acoustic Junk Cooking Vinyl LP (Yellow Vinyl) Creation Rebel Independent Man/ Creation Rebel Lantern Rec. 12" Creeping Jean The Clothes Shop 7" Mature Charlton Records / Townsend Music Ltd 7" Single (Orange Vinyl) Cure, The Alone (Four Tet Remix) Polydor/Fiction 12” Cure, The The Head On The Door UMR/Fiction 1LP Picture Disc Cypress Hill Live At The Fillmore Sony Legacy 2XLP Dada Puzzle (limited Strawberry with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition) Real Gone Music 2XLP Dana Gillespie Box of Surprises UMR/Decca 1LP Dannii Minogue Neon Nights Remixed London Records LP Dark Globe ft. Boy George MIND YOUR OWN EXISTENCE VIOLENT DRUM RECORDINGS 12'' Dave Clarke Devils Advocate Skint LP Dave Stewart Dave Does Dylan Surfdog Records LP David "Fathead Newman *Ellis Marsalis * Cornell Dupree Return to the Wide Open Spaces SteadyBoy Records 2XLP David Bowie Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios '03) Parlophone 2XLP David Gilmour Between Two Points Remixes 12" David Sylvian Camphor II UMR/Virgin 2LP Translucent White De La Soul Bigger / Respect Sanctuary 2X7'' Dead Or Alive You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Version 1) Music On Vinyl 12" Dead Or Alive You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Version 2) Music On Vinyl 12” Dead Or Alive Youthquake Remixes (140g Translucent Blue vinyl) Dead Sara Ain't It Tragic Warner Records LP Declan O'Rourke Kyabram with Kisses XX Maiesta Music LP Deep Dish George is On Armada Music 2XLP Deicide Once Upon the Cross (Limited 30th Anniversary “Autobots” Vinyl Edition) Real Gone Music LP Dennis Ferrer The World As I See It King Street Sounds 2LP - Sky Blue Transparent Vinyl -gatefold sleeve Dictators, The D.F.F.D. Mainman Records LP Dinosaur Jr Guess I'll Crawl (Live In Santa Monica) Cherry Red Records 12" Diplomats of Soul Soul Spaces Expansion LP Doc Pomus The Elvis Demos Omnivore 2XLP Orange Vinyl Doctor Who The Tenth Planet (140g White and Silver vinyl) Demon Records 2XLP Dokken Broken Bones Silver Lining Music 12" Dokken Beast from the East BMG 2XLP Dolores O'Riordan No Baggage BMG LP Don Cherry Orient Charly Records / BYG Records 2XLP Don Toliver Heaven or Hell (Chopnoslop Remix) [5th Anniversary Edition] Warner Records LP Doors, The Strange Days 1967 – A Work In Progress Rhino LP Doves Cally/Lean Into The Wind EMI North 10" Red Dreadzone Second Light UMR/Virgin 2LP (Orange & Blue) Dream Syndicate, The Sketches for Out of the Grey Fire America LP DRIFT Working on Me + Papaya Animal 63 10" Duran Duran Danse Macabre: De Luxe Bonus LP BMG LP Dusty Springfield Reputation Rhino LP Dwarves, The Sunshine, Lollipops & Rainbows Greedy Media LP Elton John Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper UMR/EMI 1LP Black Emika Frames Emika Records 12" Emmylou Harris Spyboy New West Records 2XLP English Teacher R&B NICE SWAN RECORDS 7" Epic Soundtracks Theres A Light Glass Modern LP Eurythmics Be Yourself Tonight Sony Legacy LP Everything Everything Get To Heaven (The B-Sides) Music On Vinyl 12" Fall, The Country On The Click (The Complete Collector's Edition) Cherry Red Records 12" Far Out Monster Disco Orchestra Black Sun (Joaquin Joe Claussell Sacred Rhythm Remixes) Far Out Recordings 12" Fatboy Slim Ya Mama Skint 12" Feet CAN'T GET IN/CHANGING MY MIND AGAIN SUBMARINE CAT RECORDS 7'' Fields of the Nephilim Fallen Jungle Records 2XLP Fleetwood Mac Fleetwood Mac Rhino / Warner Records LP Flying Lotus Spirit Box Warp Records LP Fo’ Clips Eclipse Just Be Thankful B/ W Can You Feel Me Dangerous Records 7" Frank Turner Positive Songs For Negative People (10th Anniversary Edition) UMR/Polydor 2LP (Red & Blue) Frankie and the Witch Fingers Live at KEXP The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Greenway Records 12" Freddie Hubbard On Fire: Live from the Blue Morocco Resonance 3XLP Free Nationals Free Nationals (Instrumentals) OBE, LLC / EMPIRE 2XLP Fruit Bats / Anaïs Mitchell As I Rise b/w Grace Cathedral Hill Kill Rock Stars 7" Fugs, The First Album Olufsen Records 2XLP Futureheads, The RANT (RSD 2025 COLOURED VINYL REPRESS) NUL RECORDS Standard weight black + orange splatter vinyl + bonus 7” Gato Barbieri Standards Lost and Found 2 Red Records 2LP Gazelle Twin Shadow Dogs Invada Records LP Gazelle Twin Black Cab (Original Soundtrack) Invada Records LP Geddy Lee The Lost Demos Rhino LP George Harrison All Things Must Pass Dark Horse 3XLP Gerry Mulligan Nocturne Red Records 2XLP Gerry Mulligan and Thelonious Monk Mulligan Meets Monk (MONO) Craft Recordings LP Gil Scott-Heron Moving Target Culture Factory USA, Inc. LP Gilad Atzmon, Maja Babyszka & Nikos Sidirokastritis In Memory Of That Song Aesthetiko LP Girlschool Hit and Run - Revisited Silver Lining Music 12" Gloria Jones Vixen Rhino LP Gloria Jones Tainted Love / My Bad Boy's Comin' Home Champion Records 7" Goat & Graveyard a ship of fools/light as a feather Rocket Recordings 7'' Goblin OST:L'altro Inferno/The other Hell AMS LP Golden Dawn, The Power Plant Charly Records / International Artists LP Golden Earring The N.E.W.S. Sessions Music On Vinyl 2LP Good Neighbours Live at the Village Underground Polydor 1LP Gorillaz Demon Days Live From the Apollo Theater Parlophone 2XLP Gotan Project INSPIRACIÓN ESPIRACIÓN (20TH ANNIVERSARY) ¡YA BASTA! RECORDS Black LP Gracie Abrams Live From Radio City Music Hall Interscope 2LP Grand Slam Whiskey In The Jar / TBC Silver Lining Music 12" /Picture Disc Grateful Dead On A Porch - Vol 1 Rhino LP Grateful Dead Beacon Theatre, New York, NY 6/14/76 Rhino 5xLP Griff Live From Alexandra Palace Warner Records 140g LP coloured vinyl Gunna Wunna Rhino 2xLP Half Japanese Fire in the Sky Fire America LP Harvey Mandel The Snake Culture Factory USA, Inc. LP Heads, The Still Under Sided ROOSTER 2XLP Heronimus Fin This Place Has Changed Garden Records LP High Anxiety OST High Anxiety - Original Soundtrack / Mel Brooks' Greatest Hits Featuring The Fabulous Film Scores Of John Morris Rhino LP yellow in Red Vinyl High Fade Life’s Too Fast RPM Records LP Hindu Love Gods Hindu Love Gods Rhino LP Hives, The Tyrannosaurus Hives UMR/Polydor 1LP (Gold & White) Holly Johnson HOLLELUJAH PLEASURE DOME Limited edition yellow (Golden Shower) vinyl. House of Love The House Of Love Cherry Red Records 12" Howe Gelb The Listener Fire America LP Ian North / John Howard All The Young Droids: Junk Shop Sampler SCHOOL DAZE / Night School 7" Ice - T Power Rarities Rhino LP Idris Ackamoor, Rhodessa Jones, Danny Glover ARTISTIC BEING STRUT RECORDS 2XLP Indian Ocean School Bell / Tree House Sleeping Bag Records 12" Inn House Crew, The Afrodiziac Room In The Sky LP Islandman Bahar EP + Bonus Tracks MUSIC FOR DREAMS Black 180g LP Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan Keep Me In Mind Sweetheart Cooking Vinyl EP (180g Black Vinyl) Ist Ist Live from New Century Kind Violence Records 12" Jackie DeShannon Love Forever — Demo Recordings 1966-1967 Real Gone Music LP James Blunt Back To Bedlam: The Demo's Atlantic Records 1LP James Moody Running the Gamut Reel Music LP Jamie T Carry On The Grudge UMR/Polydor 1LP Colour Jamiroquai Funk Odyssey Sony Legacy 2xLP Jane Weaver Univers (French Version/MEMORIALS Remix) Fire 500 7" Jayhawks, The Blue Earth Rhino LP + 7" Jeff Bridges Slow Magic, 1977-1978 Light In The Attic LP Jesus & The Mary Chain, The > 45s > 84 > 85 < Rhino LP Jesus Lizard, The Flux Ipecac Recordings 12" Jet Get Born (Rarities) Rhino LP Jethro Tull Songs From The Vault Rhino LP Jim Fry and Luke Haines Test Driving The New Prius Glass Modern LP JJ Grey and Mofro Orange Blossoms Alligator Records 2XLP Joe Claussell feat. Daymé Arocena / Gilles Peterson's Havana Cultura Band Brownswood Remix Editions 005 BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS 12" Joe Smooth Promised Land Armada Music LP Joey Valence & Brae Good Songs by JVB (RSD25 EX) JVB Records LP John & Yoko Ono, The Plastic Ono Band, Elephant's Memory Power To The People - Live at the One To One Concert, New York City, 1972 UMR / MERCURY 12" Yellow John Legend Get Lifted Sony Legacy LP John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers Plays John Mayall (Live)-60th Anniversary Edition Decca LP Red & Black Marble John Williams Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone (OST) Rhino Atlantic 2XLP John Williams Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (OST) Rhino Atlantic 2XLP John Williams Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (OST) Rhino Atlantic 2XLP Johnny Marr Look Out Live! New Voodoo / BMG LP Joni Mitchell US Tour Live 1976 Rhino 3XLP Blue Jay Colour Vinyl Judas Priest Live in Atlanta '82 Sony CMG 2XLP K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas Soundway Records LP Kaleo All The Pretty Girls EP Warner Records 12" Raspberry Marble Vinyl Kasabian Kasabian Sony Legacy 2xLP Katherine Priddy Live at Union Chapel Cooking Vinyl 2LP (Purple vinyl with etching on side D) Keane Live From Mexico City 2024 UMR/Island 1LP (Green and White splatter vinyl) Keith Richards & The XPensive Winos Live 3.10.22 BMG LP Kelela In The Blue Light Warp Records LP Kenny Dorham Blue Bossa in the Bronx: Live from the Blue Morocco Resonance 2XLP Kim Wilde Closer - The Exclusive RSD Mixes Cherry Red Records 10" Kinky Roland & Boy George You're Not the One Househead London 12” Kitty Winter Gipsy Nova Feel It PANORAMA LP Klaus Doldinger & Giorgio Moroder Never Ending Story OST Rhino LP Starlight Vinyl Laufey A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl AWAL 2XLP Laura Nyro Angel In The Dark New Land LP Laurence Jones Feat. Rory Gallagher Laurence Jones Feat. Rory Gallagher Eva Magical Music Sounds 12" Lemonheads, The Lemonheads in Dreamland Fire Records LP Levitation Room Minds Of Our Own Greenway Records 12" Liam Gallagher Acoustic Sessions Warner Records LP Silver & Blue Vinyl Lianne La Havas Is Your Love Big Enough Warner Records LP Pink & Blue Vinyl Life Without Buildings Live at the Annandale Hotel Rough Trade Records LP (Red Vinyl) Lil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake (Deluxe) / LUV vs. The World 2 (5th Anniversary Edition) Warner Records 3XLP Liminanas, The Extra Faded Because LP Liminanas, The & David Menke Les règles de l'art (OST) Because LP Linda Waterfall My Heart Sings Deja Vu Kid LP Lisa Germano Geek The Girl (30th Anniversary Special Edition) 4AD 2LP (Crystal Clear Vinyl) Logic / Quentin Harris Strictly Tuff Jam Strictly Rhythm 12" Los Jaivas Alturas de Macchu Picchu The state51 Conspiracy LP Lou Reed Metal Machine Music Sony Legacy 2XLP Madness Take Cover! West Village Music Management LP - Red Translucent Magma Slag tanz Music On Vinyl 12" MaL Primal Dub 2 Reach the Beach Records LP Marianne Faithfull Burning Moonlight Decca 12" Black Mark Knopfler One Take Radio Sessions UMR/EMI 1LP Black Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Space Junk Snakefarm 2XLP Matching Mole Matching Mole's Little Red Record Music On Vinyl 2LP Mayhem Live In Ski Peaceville 12" Megan Thee Stallion Traumazine Warner Records 2XLP Melanie C Reason UMR/Virgin LP Melys Second Wind Recordiau Sylem Records LP MEMORIALS Another Waterslide/ Memorial Bells Fire 500 7" Men They Couldn’t Hang, The The Cherry Red Jukebox Vinyl Star Records LP Michael Chapman Who’s This Yorkshire Guy? (Live In Brighton, 2015) Earth Recordings LP Michael Kiwanuka Floating Parade Polydor 7" Mike Bloomfield Guitar King! (The Norman Dayron Sessions) Reel Music LP Miles Davis Quintet At The Kurhaus Unique Jazz LP Mission, The Neverland (30th Anniversary Edition) (140g Translucent Red and Translucent Yellow vinyl) (RSD 2025) Demon Records 2XLP Mitch & Ira Yuspeth 7 DOORS OF DEATH - original motion picture soundtrack Grindhouse Releasing LP MJ Lenderman And The Wind (Live and Loose!) Anti Transparent Sea Blue 2LP Modern Eon B+ B Sides + Additional Tracks Lantern Rec. LP Clear Mojo Men, The Dance With Me: The Autumn Singles - produced by Sly Stone Reel Music LP Monaco I've Got A Feeling Music On Vinyl 12" Moody Blues Boulevard de Madeleine - The Denny Cordell sessions 1966 Esoteric Recordings 12" Morbid Angel Domination Earache Records LP Morcheeba WE LIVE AND DIE / PEACE OF ME 100% Records 7" Morphine Bootleg Detroit Rhino LP Motley Crue Smokin' In The Boys Room / Home Sweet Home - 40th Anniversary BMG LP Motorhead The Lost Tapes Vol.6 (Live In Berlin 1992) BMG 2XLP My Ruin Speak & Destroy Madfish 2XLP National Health National Health Charly Records LP Neil Finn Sessions at West 54th Street Sony Legacy 2XLP Nektar Remember the Future (50th anniversary remix) Esoteric Recordings 12" Nemmzzz DND Nemmzzz LP Neurotic Outsiders Neurotic Outsiders Rhino 2XLP Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets Outdoor Safari Yep Roc Records LP Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Echoes (Live) Sony CMG 12" Oasis Time Flies… 1994 - 2009 Big Brother Recordings LP Olivia Dean With love Capitol 10" Omar Apollo, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Te Maldigo (From Queer) Warner Records 7" OMD Peel Sessions 1979-1983 UMR/Virgin 1LP Black One Self Visions King Dada Sounds 12" OST / London Music Works OST: Stranger Things Silva Screen 7" OST / London Music Works OST: Succession Silva Screen 7" OST / Nathan Klein & Finn Keane OST: Ludwig Silva Screen LP Pa Salieu African Alien Warner Records LP Pale Saints Slow Buildings (30th Anniversary Re:Masters) 4AD 2LP (Petrol Blue Vinyl) Panda Bear & Cass McCombs Venom's In Domino Record Co 7" Passengers Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Remastered Edition) UMR/Island 2LP Recycled Black Vinyl Patrick Doyle Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (OST) Rhino Warner 2XLP Patsy Cline Imagine That: The Lost Recordings 1954-1963 Deep Digs / Elemental Music 2LP Paul Hardcastle Paul Hardcastle [40th Anniversary Edition] Chrysalis Records LP Pete Droge Necktie Second Deluxe Puzzle Tree Records 2XLP Pete Shelley Yesterday Is Not Here: Radio Sessions 1979 - 1983 Domino Record Co LP Peter Gabriel OVO – Half Speed Master Real World Records / Virgin Music 2LP one disc blue, one disc orange Peter Tosh Greatest Hits Rhino LP Pharoah Sanders Iziohi Zam (My Gifts) Strata-East/Mack Avenue LP Phil Pratt Star Wars Dub Burning Sounds LP Pixies Bossanova / Trompe Le Monde Live (140g Ice Blue vinyl) (RSD 2025) Demon Records 2XLP Poly Styrene Flower Aeroplane Secret Records LP POND The Early Years: 2008 - 2010 Spinning Top Records 2XLP Positive Express Changin' Times Victory Records LP Post Malone Post Malone Tribute to Nirvana Republic LP Yellow Prince Live At Glam Slam Rhino / Warner Records 3XLP Prince Jazzbo Black Heart Man - Bushay Collection 1974 - 1979 Lantern Rec. LP Propaganda p:Machinery – the αlpha:βeta definition UMR/ZTT 1LP Crystal Clear Public Image Ltd Public Image - First Issue (Alternative US mix) UMR/EMI 1LP Black Queen De Lane Lea Demos USM/EMI LP Rachel Chinouriri Better Off Without EP Parlophone 10" Rage Against The Machine Live on Tour 1993 Sony Legacy LP Rain Parade Crashing Dream Revisited (Deluxe) Label 51 2XLP Ramones Loco Live Rhino 2XLP Rembrandts, The The Rembrandts Omnivore 2XLP Replacements, The Tim Rhino 2XLP Residents, The Leftovers Again Volume 3 Cherry Red Records 12" Richard Last Group OST:Get Ready AMS LP Rise Against Nod (7" Single) Loma Vista Recordings 7" Rival Consoles How l Erased Tapes LP Robert Hunter Tiger Rose (Rarities) Rhino LP Rock Workshop Rock Workshop Bonfire LP Rocket from the Tombs The Day the Earth met the Rocket from the Tombs Fire Records 2XLP Roger Waters The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux (Live) Cooking Vinyl 1LP (Neon Pink Vinyl) Rolling Stones, The Out of Our Heads (US version) UMR/ABKCO 1LP Clear Vinyl Ronnie Wood Live at Electric Ladyland BMG LP Royal House Can You Party? Idlers LP Royal Trux Provenance: The Demo Tape (1988) Fire Records LP Royel Otis Nashville Sessions Island EMI 10" Bone Ry Cooder The Main Point - Live 1972 Rhino LP Sabrina Malheiros Equilibria Far Out Recordings LP Sad Lovers & Giants Singles collection 1981-1983 Lantern Rec. LP Clear Saints, The Paralytic Tonight, Dublin Tomorrow The Saints Music LP Sam & Dave Soul Study: The Nashville Sessions Reel Music 2XLP Sam Fender Me and The Dog EP Polydor 12" Sam Smith BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall Capitol 2LP Black Savoy Brown Hellbound Train Decca LP Purple & White Marble Saxon Wheels Of Steel BMG 2XLP SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live In Bergen Ocean Omen LP Scott Weiland "I Know It's Too Late / Missing Cleveland (Live)" Primary Wave Music 7" Serani No Games Phase One 7" Sexwitch Sexwitch Echo LP Shakespears Sister Black Sky London Records 12" Shane MacGowan & Sinead O'Connor Haunted UMR/ZTT 12" Single - Clear Vinyl Shed Seven Shed Seven - The Covers Cooking Vinyl LP Shudder To Think Pony Express Record Sony Legacy 2XLP Shudder To Think First Love, Last Rites - OST Sony Legacy LP Sister Nancy One Two VPAL / Techniques LP Sixpence None The Richer Live From Gruene Hall Flatiron Recordings 2XLP Skindred Union Black BMG 2XLP Slint Tweez (Tweethan Mix) Touch and Go Records LP Sly & the Family Stone The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 (Deluxe Color LP) High Moon Records 12" Sly Stone The Autumn Sessions 1963-65 Reel Music LP Soft Cell *HAPPINESS NOW COMPLETED BIG FROCK REKORDS LP Soft Machine, The Turns On ‘67 Charly Records LP Some Other People VOICES IN MY HEAD VIOLENT DRUM RECORDINGS LP Sophie Ellis-Bextor Sophie Ellis Bextor's Kitchen Disco (Live at The London Palladium) Cooking Vinyl 2XLP Soul Asylum After The Flood Sony Legacy 2XLP Starship We Built This City Rhino LP Status Quo Live In Glasgow 27th October 1976 Night 1 (140g Ticket Stub Mint and Blue vinyl) RSD 2025 Demon Records 2XLP Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel Make Me Smile (Come Up & See Me) [50th Anniversary] Chrysalis Records 7" Stone Temple Pilots Live In New Haven 1994 Rhino Warner 2XLP Streets, The None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This LIVE Alive UMR/Virgin 2LP Black Suede Sci-fi Lullabies Volume 2 (140g Clear vinyl) RSD 2025 Demon Records 2XLP Sugababes Taller In More Ways UMR/Island 1LP Pink Sugar Minott Sugar Minott At Studio One - 20th Anniversary Edition Soul Jazz Records LP Sun Ra Stray Voltage Modern Harmonic 2XLP Sun Ra NUITS DE LA FONDATION MAEGHT STRUT RECORDS 6XLP Sunhouse Crazy On The Weekend Rough Trade Records LP Supergrass I Should Coco (30th Anniversary) Echo LP Suzi Quatro Your Mamma Won't Like Me (50th Anniversary Edition) Chrysalis Records 2XLP Sweet Female Attitude Flowers - Remixes Reverb Records 12" Swell Too Many Days Without Thinking Beggars Banquet LP Swell Maps The John Peel Sessions Mute LP Sword, The Warp Riders (15th Anniversary Edition) Kemado LP T. Rex Bolan B-Sides (140g Translucent Blue vinyl) (RSD 2025) Demon Records 2XLP Tailgunner Living For real Vinyl Revival 2LP Talking Heads Live On Tour '78 Rhino 2XLP Taylor Swift Fortnight Republic 7" white vinyl The Killers/ Bruce Springsteen Encore at the Garden EMI 12" Thelonious Monk Live At The It Club Sony Legacy 2XLP Thin Lizzy Jailbreak (Alternate Version) UMR/Mercury 1LP Black Thompson Twins Into The Gap Live BMG 2LP Throwing Muses Live in Providence, 1992 Fire Records LP Todd Rundgren Initiation Rhino 2XLP Tom Waits Get Behind the Mule (Spiritual) b/w Get Behind the Mule Anti 7" Tommy McCook And The Skatalites Latin Goes SKA Charly Records / Treasure Isle LP Tori Amos Diving Deep Live Decca EP Touch Of Class Let me Be Your Everything (OPOLOPO remixes) A's & Bees 12" Trees Fore & After Earth Recordings 2XLP Tribesman The Tribe/Finsbury Park Reggae Archive Records 12" Tweedy Bird Loc No Holds Barred Dangerous Records LP UK Subs Japan Today Fall Out Records LP Val Kilmer / Maurice Jarre Top Secret! (Motion Picture Soundtrack) Rusted Wave/1984 Publishing LP Van Morrison Be Just and Fear Not Orangefield Records 10" Various Artists 400% Dynamite! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady, Funk and Dub in Jamaica - 25th Anniversary Special Edition Soul Jazz Records LP Various Artists Sweet Relief Vol. IV Flatiron Recordings 2XLP Various Artists Rumble In The Jungle - 18th Anniversary Edition Soul Jazz Records LP Various Artists The Virgin Suicides Deluxe (25th Anniversary Edition) Rhino LP Various Artists Over The Edge OST Rhino LP Various Artists Soul Slabs Vol. 4 Colemine Records 2XLP Various Artists Rockabilly Heroes Vol. 2 Vinyl Passion LP Various Artists Timeless Jazz Classics Volume 2 Music On Vinyl 2LP Various Artists CAROLINE NOW! THE SONGS OF BRIAN WILSON AND THE BEACH BOYS Marina Records 2XLP Various Artists Diesel Smoke And Dangerous Curves: Big Rig Bustin' Hits (1962-1976) Iron Mountain Analog Research LP Various Artists MOM: Music For Our Mother Ocean Surfdog Records 12" Various Artists Treasures Untold : A Modern 78 RPM Reader Tompkins Square BOOK + CD Various Artists Gravity Records 01 Polydor 12" Various Artists Jazz Dispensary: Night Lights Craft Recordings LP Various Artists Moments: The Montreux Years Vol. 1 BMG LP Various Artists Alts'n Outs Decca LP Various Artists GILLES PETERSON PRESENTS INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM 2XLP Various Artists LA CONTRA OLA SYNTH POP & POST PUNK FROM SPAIN 1980-86 BONGO JOE RECORDS 2xLP Various Artists POP PSYCHÉDÉLIQUE (LES EXTRAS) TWO PIERS RECORDS LP Various Artists Bugs On The Wire Lantern Rec. LP Various Artists Tappa Records Showcase TAPPA/REAL ROCK LP Various Artists Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.6 Mr Bongo Records Boxset Vegyn Blue Moon Safari Warner Music France LP Veronicas, The The Secret Life Of.... Rhino LP Verve, The Voyager 1 UMR/Virgin 1LP Black Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill Long After The Fire Label 51 LP Vince Guaraldi Selections from "It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown" (Original Soundtrack Recording - Peanuts 75th Anniversary Mystery Easter Egg Edition) Lee Mendelson Film Productions Inc. 10" Vince Guaraldi Trio Jazz Impressions Of A Boy Named Charlie Brown (Expanded Edition) Craft Recordings LP Sky Blue W.A.S.P. The Last Command Madfish LP Wall of Voodoo The Lost Tapes Label 51 2XLP Wallows More EP Atlantic Records 12" War Why Can't We Be Friends (Deluxe) Rhino 2XLP Waxahatchee Much Ado About Nothing b/w Mud Anti 7" Wes Montgomery with the Wynton Kelly Trio Smokin’ In Seattle: Live at the Penthouse Resonance LP Who, The Tommy OST UMR/Polydor 2XLP Wicked Movie Cast, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande Wicked: The Soundtrack Republic 2LP Glitter green/ glitter pink WIR (Wire) Vien pinkflag LP Wire Nine Sevens pinkflag 2XLP Wombats, The Glitterbug (10th ASnniversary) Warner Records LP Wombles, The Golden Dramatico LP Wreckers, The Stand Still, Look Pretty Warner records LP Wu-Tang and Mathematics Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman: WuTang, The Saga Continues Collection [180g Virgin Vinyl] RuffNation 2LP Wynd Chymes Baby You're The One Celestial Echo 7" Years & Years Communion UMR/Polydor 1LP Zoetrope Yes Live at the Rainbow, London, England 12/16/1972 Rhino 3XLP Young Thug Barter 6 (10th Ann Edition) Warner Records 2XLP Yuima Enya / J.A.K.A.M. / DJ Kensei Norito Deep Ground Records LP Yukee Yukee's Garden Party: Hits from Series 1 Pandapop! Stripes the Badger' Black & White LP YUNGBLUD, Lil Yachty When We Die (Can We Still Get High?) Island EMI 7" Yusuf / Cat Stevens Back To Earth Dark Horse LP Zombina and the Skeletones Taste the Blood of Zombina Nine x Nine 12" PIC DISC

You may also like