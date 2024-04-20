Record Store Day 2024 – the full list, plus five essential albums to pick up

Record Store Day 2024 is one the most anticipated events for any music fan, and there’s no doubt that eager vinyl record collectors have been preparing for this day since the full Record Store Day list was dropped in February.

What is Record Store Day 2024? (Image credit: Shutterstock.com) Record Store Day dates back to 2007, when a small team of US indie record store owners got together to give vinyl a then much-needed injection of publicity. Now a global annual event, 'RSD' sees a range of special edition record pressings go on sale at record stores – though this year a Discogs partnership will also let you buy some of the vinyl online after the event. Want the full list of this year's special edition releases? Head to the Record Store Day website or go to the full list at the end of this page. But only once you've checked out our pick of the highlights...

The event takes place on Saturday April 20 and will see music fans around the world flocking to their local record shops to score exclusive pressings and region-specific LPs. And with Discogs’ partnership with Record Store Day, you’ll have two chances to partake in this year’s event.

Despite the queen of vinyl variants, Taylor Swift, not making an appearance in this year’s list, there’s a plethora of other albums, soundtracks, and live recordings that will be available as limited editions. But a word of caution; most record stores work on a first come first serve basis, so it’s wise to check your local store’s opening times and plan to queue accordingly.

To celebrate one of the most exciting days in music, I’ve compiled a list of five albums from this year’s Record Store Day list that are essential for any music lover’s library. Not only are these albums great from beginning to end, but they’ve each had a significant impact on fans and culture alike...

Our top picks

Rumours, Fleetwood Mac (1977)

(Image credit: Record Store Day)

Format: LP Picture Disc / 7,500 copies

Rumours was the second album I bought on vinyl after Lorde’s Pure Heroine, not because I was a huge Fleetwood Mac fan at the time, but because it’s an album I knew was quintessential to any collection.

This album was conceived at a time when the band’s members couldn’t bear to be in the same room as each other. Love complications between Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham served as one of the driving forces behind the album’s brutally honest lyricism in songs like Dreams and Second Hand News, alongside John and Christine McVie's divorce.

Its raw emotion is the reason why it’s still loved by music fans nearly 50 years after its release, and at Record Store Day 2024, it’s being released once again but in picture disc format.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Live at SoFi Stadium, The Weeknd (2023)

(Image credit: Record Store Day)

Format: 3 x LPs / 7,500 copies

Dawn FM was one of the most memorable albums of 2022, but it was The Weeknd’s sold-out After Hours til Dawn stadium tour that showed his powerhouse status.

Live albums can be hit or miss, depending on how the artist plays around with the arrangement of their studio songs – but Live at SoFi Stadium is a live album I find myself reverting back to now and then. Not only is the setlist packed with catchy oldies like The Hills and Wicked Games, but its songs like Sacrifice that show how hard a song can hit when played live. That’s all down to its responsive bass and elongated intro that perfectly builds suspension before the beat drops.

Paranoid, Black Sabbath (1970)

(Image credit: Record Store Day 2024)

Format: LP / 4,000 copies

The oldest entry in our list comes from Black Sabbath and their second studio album Paranoid, which is regarded as one of the most influential albums in heavy metal. And it’s back for Record Store Day 2024, over 50 years since its release on a vibrant pink splatter vinyl.

Much like Rumours, Black Sabbath’s Paranoid has cemented itself as a vinyl record staple but for its own reasons – one being that it set the gold standard for the heavy metal genre. It houses several of Black Sabbath’s most credited singles from the title track, to Iron Man and War Pigs, which still make for great additions to blockbuster movie soundtracks.

Tough Love, Jessie Ware (2014)

(Image credit: Record Store Day)

While I lean more towards Ware’s neo-disco and funk records What’s Your Pleasure? (2020) and That! Feels Good (2023), those albums would not exist if it weren’t for her early work.

The production on Tough Love is very early-to-mid 2010s coded, but the subtlety of funky bass guitars and string accompaniments hint at the direction Jessie Ware has been headed all this time. For Record Store Day 2024, Ware brings you the 10th anniversary edition of the album, featuring 2 LPs pressed on solid white vinyl with bonus tracks.

Cracker Island, Gorillaz (2023)

(Image credit: Record Store Day)

Format: 2 x LP / 8,500 copies

2023 didn’t live up to the albums that 2022 gave us, but Gorillaz’s eighth studio album Cracker Island was one of my saving graces that year – after Lana Del Rey and Caroline Polacheck, of course.

Cracker Island is very much an ‘LA-themed’ album, with topics such as technology, influencer culture, and the internet building the foundation of the album’s message. But it’s the album’s features that make it a stand-out record, one that invites the musical influences of funkier artists like Thundercat and Tame Impala, not to forget the legendary Stevie Nicks on one of my favorite songs, Oil.

The deluxe edition of Cracker Island is out this Record Store Day, with six additional tracks and alternative cover art pressed on pink and magenta vinyl.

Record Store Day 2024: the full list

Looking to scour the full list of special edition pressings for Record Store Day 2024? You can find it below. There are hundreds of offerings to leaf through, including cassettes and picture discs alongside vinyl. So click the 'read more' button and use the alphabetical ordering to see what's on offer from your favorite artist...

100 Gecs – Snake Eyes: 10" Picture Disc

10000 Maniacs – Playing Favorites: LP

101 Strings – Astro-Sounds From Beyond The Year 2000: LP

1975, The – The 1975 Live At Gorilla: LP

86TVs – You Don't Have To Be Yourself: 10" EP

94 East Featuring Prince – The Legendary Recordings, 1975-1985: LP

Aggrovators – Dubbing at King Tubbys: LP

Aggrovators – Dubbing At King Tubbys Vol 2: LP

Ahmad Jamal – Live At Bubba's: LP

Air – Kelly Watch The Stars: 12" Picture Disc

Read more Airplane! Soundtrack (Complete Score) – Airplane! Soundtrack (Complete Score): LP Alan Parsons Project, The – Pyramid ‘Work In Progress’: LP Alberto Baldan Bembo – The Soul of “Ali” Ben Djamballa: LP Alborosie – Dub Pirate: LP Alex Chilton – Cliches: LP Alison Goldfrapp – The Love Reinvention: LP Amancio D’Silva – Reflections: LP America – Live From The Hollywood Bowl – 1975: LP Anne Briggs – Anne Briggs: LP + 7" Apocalyptica – Worlds Collide (Deluxe Edition): LP April March / Kelley Stoltz – April March Sings Kelley Stoltz: LP Art Tatum – Jewels In The Treasure Box: The 1953 Chicago Blue Note Jazz Club Recordings: LP As December Falls – As December Falls: LP As December Falls – Happier: LP Ashaye – Dreaming / What's This World Coming To: 12" Ashby – Power Ballads: LP Ashnikko – Demidevil: LP At The Drive-In – In/Casino/Out: LP At The Gates – Slaughter Of The Soul: LP Ateez – WORLD EP.FIN : WILL: LP + 7" Average White Band – Live At The Rainbow Theatre: 1974 (RSD 2024): LP Azymuth – Jazz Carnival: 12" Barclay James Harvest – Barclay James Harvest & Other Short Stories: LP Be Bop Deluxe – Futurama (Stephen Tayler Mix): LP Beat, The – Wha’ppen? (Expanded Edition): LP Bebe Rexha – All Your Fault: Parts 1 & 2: LP Bevis Frond, The – Live At The Great American Music Hall: LP Big Country – Why The Long Face: LP Bill Evans Trio – Everybody Digs Bill Evans: LP Billie Marten – As Long As (EP): 10" Billy Bragg – Bloke On Bloke: LP Birdmask – Tristan: 12" EP Black Delta Movement, The – In Acetate: 12" EP Black Sabbath – Paranoid: LP Black Watch, The – The Morning Papers Have Given Us The Vapours: LP Blessed Madonna, The – Have Mercy EP: LP Bloc Party – The High Life EP: 12" EP Blue Aeroplanes, The – Beatsongs (Expanded Edition): LP Blues Pills – Birthday / Don't You Love It: LP Blur – Parlklife (Zoetrope LP): Zoetrope LP Bob Frank – Broke Again -- The Lost Recordings (Limited Wine Red Vinyl Edition): LP Boogie Down Productions – Poetry/ 9mm Goes Bang: 7" Brian Poole & The Tremeloes – Twist & Shout: 7" Brother Jack McDuff – Ain't No Sunshine: LP Bryan Ferry – The Right Stuff: 12" EP Buena Vista Social Club – Buena Vista Social Club: LP Caitlin Rose – The Stand In: LP Cannonball Adderley – Burnin In Bordeaux - Live In France 1969: LP Cannonball Adderley – Poppin In Paris: Live At The Olympia 1972: LP Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – The Spotlight Kid (Deluxe Edition): LP Carol Douglas – The Disco Sound of Carol Douglas: LP Catfish & The Bottlemen – The Balcony: LP Celeste – Everyday: 7" Charlatans, The – Indian Rope Beggars: 12" Charlie Watts – Live At Fulham Town Hall: LP Cheech & Chong – Up In Smoke: LP Chet Baker & Jack Sheldon – Chet Baker / Jack Sheldon - The Lost Studio Album: LP Chills, The – The Lost EP: LP China Burton – You Don't Care (About Our Love): 12" Chris Isaak – Beyond The Sun (The Complete Collection): LP Chris White Experience, The – The Best Of: LP Christophe – Les Mots Bleus: 12" Clement Bushay and Carl Bert – Reggae for lovers: LP Cockney Rejects – Unforgiven: LP Come – Eleven:Eleven (Deluxe Edition): LP + 7" Cramps, The – Ultra Twist (30th Ann.): 12" Cranberries, The – Bury The Hatchet (The Complete Sessions) (RSD 2024): LP Cure, The – The Top - 40th Anniversary Picture Disc: Picture Disc Daft Punk – Something About Us (Love Theme From Interstella 555): 12" Damage – Recorded Live Off The Board At CBGB: LP Dandy Warhols, The – Live At Levitation: 12" Das Koolies – Das Koolies Remixed: 12" Dave Allison – Conscious Dream: LP David Bowie – Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth): LP David Sylvian & Nine Horses – Snow Borne Sorrow: LP De La Soul – Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996: LP De La Soul – Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996: CD Deacon Blue – Peace Will Come: LP Dead By Sunrise – Out Of Ashes: LP Dead Horse – Dead Horse Tapes, The - Blown Away: LP Dead Or Alive – The Pete Hammond Hi-Nrg Remixes (RSD 2024): LP Def Leppard – Live At Leadmill: LP Delia Derbyshire – Inventions for Radio: CD Devin The Dude – Acoustic Levitation: LP Dexys x Dutch Uncles – Dance With Me: 12" DITZ X Heavy Lungs – DITZ X Heavy Lungs Live At The BBC: 12" Divorce – Heady Metal: 12" Doctor Who –Doctor Who: The Edge of Destruction (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024): Picture Disc Dolores O'Riordan – Are You Listening: LP Dome City Orchestra Feat Delisha, The – Dig It! (Extended/Short/Instrumental): 12" Don Carlos – Pass Me The Lazer Beam: LP Donna Summer – "Many" States Of Independence (RSD 2024): LP Doors, The – Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968: LP Doors, The – Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968: CD Dr John – The Atco/Atlantic Singles 1968–1974: LP Dr. Alban – It's My Life: 10" Dream Syndicate, The – Sketches for the Days of Wine and Roses: LP Dub Syndicate – Mellow & Colly: LP+CD Durutti Column, The – Vini Reilly: LP Dwight Yoakam – The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of The '80s (4LP): LP Dwight Yoakam – The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of The '80s (4CD): CD Earl Hooker – There's a Fungus Amung Us: LP Elaine Brown – Seize The Time - Black Panther Party: LP Electrafixion – Burned: LP Ellie Dixon – In Case Of Emergency: 7" Elton John – Caribou: LP Emika – Transcended Before Me feat. Horace Andy: 12" Emma Bunton – A Girl Like Me: LP English Teacher – Live At The Brudenell Social Club: 12" Ennio Morricone – Allonsanfan OST: LP Ennio Morricone – Come imparai ad amare le donne OST: LP Ennio Morricone – Storie di vita e malavita: LP Ennio Morricone (feat Joan Baez) – Sacco e Vanzetti OST: LP ENNY – We Go Again: 12” Eric Carr of KISS – Unfinished Business: The Deluxe Edition: LP Even More Dazed And Confused (Music From The Motion Picture) – Even More Dazed and Confused: Music from the Motion Picture: LP Everything But The Girl – At Maida Vale: 12" Faces – The Complete BBC Sessions: LP Fall, The – A Country On The Click (Alternative Version): LP Family Tree, The – We Shall See Him As He Is: LP Family Underground – For The Love Of You/Everybody Knows: 7" Farm Dogs, The – Last Stand In Open Country: LP Fat Generous – Night Time Cool Breeze / Shake Your Body Down: 7" Fatboy Slim – Everybody Loves A Remix: 12" Zoetrope Feso Trombone – Freedom Train: LP Fetty Wap – Fetty Wap: LP FFRR – FFRR Sampler Vol. 1 (ORIGINALS): LP Field Music – Binding Time: 12" Fields of the Nephilim – Burning the Fields LP: LP FIZZ – Live At Middle Farm: LP Fleet Foxes – Live On Boston Harbor: LP Fleetwood Mac – Rumours: LP Picture Disc Flirtations, The – Still Sounds Like The Flirtations: LP Flying Burrito Brothers, The – Bluegrass Special: Live in Amsterdam 1972: LP Foghat – Live In New Orleans 1973: LP Fools Garden – Lemon Tree: 12" Picture Disc Fox The Fox – Precious Little Diamond (40th Ann.): 12" Frank Turner – Girl From The Record Shop / All Night Crew: 7" Frank Zappa – Zappa For President: LP Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Live at Levitation: 12" Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – The Genuine Imitation Life Gazette: LP Fun Boy Three – Extended: LP Future Sound of London – ISDN: CD Future Sound of London – ISDN: LP Future Sound Of London – From The Archives: LP Gabriels – EP Live From London 2023: 12" Galen & Paul – Uno Mas: 12" Garbage – Lie To Me: LP Gemma Cullingford – Komiza Project, The: 12" Gene Clark – No Other Sessions (50th Anniversary of No Other): LP Gene Clark – The Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982: LP Gentle Waves, The – Swansong For You: LP George Harrison – Electronic Sound: LP Zoetrope George Harrison – Wonderwall Music: LP Zoetrope Ghost-Note – Mustard n' Onions: LP Global Communication – Maiden Voyage (30th Ann.): 12" Goat – The Gallows Pole: Original Score: LP + 7" Goblin / Gianni Dell'Orso – Virus OST: LP Golden Earring – The Cut Sessions: LP Goldie Lookin Chain – Manifesto, The: LP Goldie Lookin Chain – Mike Balls Boutique: LP Gorillaz – Cracker Island (Deluxe): LP Gotan Project – Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre): 10" Grapefruit – Around Grapefuit (plus London Session): LP Grateful Dead – Nightfall Of Diamonds: LP Greg Foat & Gigi Masin – The Fish Factory Sessions: LP Grohl, Benante, Ian – The Regulator: 7" Groove Armada – White Light: LP Groundhogs, The – Black Diamond: LP Half Japanese – Our Solar System: LP Harmonia – Musik Von Harmonia / Anniversary Edition: LP Hawkwind – Live: LP Hayseed Dixie – Let There Be Rockgrass: LP Held By Trees – Solace (Expanded Edition): LP Herman's Hermits – Only Last Night [Single]: 10" Picture Disc Hives, The – Lex Hives and Live From Terminal 5: LP Hives, The – Black And White Album: LP Holly Humberstone – Into Your Room (with MUNA): 7" Hooveriii – Quest For Blood: 12" Horace Andy & Sly and Robbie – Livin' It Up: LP Howlin' Wolf – Live in Europe (Bremen, 1964): LP Ian Hunter – Ian Hunter Defiance Part 2: Fiction: LP Ipanemas, The – Samba Is Our Gift: LP J.V.C. F.O.R.C.E. – Strong Island: 7" Jack Adkins – American Sunset: LP Jamiroquai – Live At BBC Maida Vale: 2006: 12" Jane Weaver – Quantify / Deep Perelle: 7" Japanese House, The – ITEIAD Sessions: 12” Jeff Buckley & Gary Lucas – Songs To No One: 12” Jeremy Gluck with Nikki Sudden & Rowland S Howard – I Knew Buffalo Bill: LP Jessie Ware – Tough Love 10th anniversary: LP Joe Pesci – Little Joe Sure Can Sing! (Limited Clear with Orange Swirl Vinyl Edition): LP Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Rock Art and the X-Ray Style: LP John Lennon – Mind Games: 12" EP John Minnis' Big Bone Band – Classic I-Live: LP Johnnie Mae Matthews – I Have No Choice/ That's When It Hurts: 7" Johnny Marr – Marr's Guitars: Hardback Book Joseph Cotton – New Fashion Way: LP Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band – Anda Jaleo: LP Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band – Perlas: LP Josh Wink – Higher State Of Consciousness Erol Alkan remix: 12" EP Jowe Head – The Other Side Of The Forest (Original Movie Sountrack): LP Kaiser Chiefs – Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album: 12" Picture Disc LP Karen Harding – Take Me Somewhere: LP Kate Nash – Back At School b/w Space Odyssey 2001 (demo): 7" Katy J Pearson – Katy J Pearson & Friends Presents Songs From The Wicker Man: 12” Keane – Live at Paradiso, Amsterdam (29/11/2004): LP Kenny Dorham – This Is The Moment: Sings And Plays: LP Killing Joke – Live At Lokerse Feesten, 2003: LP + DVD Kim Wilde – Special Disco Mixes: LP King Kong – Repatriation: LP Kirsty MacColl – Titanic Days: LP Kristin Hersh – The Clear Pond Road Sessions: LP Kristin Hersh – Hips & Makers (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition): LP Kula Shaker – Natural Magick: 12" Picture Disc LP La Roux – Trouble In Paradise: LP Ladytron – Light & Magic: LP Lamont Dozier – The New Lamont Dozier Album - Love and Beauty 50th Anniversary (RSD 2024): LP Larry Heard presents (Various Artists) – Rebirth 10 Compiled By Larry Heard Aka Mr. Fingers: LP Laufey – A Night At The Symphony: LP Leaf Hound – Grower Of Mushrooms: LP Lee "Scratch" Perry – Skanking With The Upsetter: LP Lemonheads, The – The Hotel Sessions: LP Lightning Seeds – All I Want / Pure: 10" Lil Peep – Star Shopping: 7" Lil Uzi Vert – Luv Is Rage: 12" Lily Allen – It's Not Me, It's You: LP Zoetrope Liminanas & David Menke, The – Heureux Gagnants (OST): LP Linda Ronstadt – The Asylum Albums (1973-1978): LP Little Richard – Right Now!: LP London Grammar – The Remixes: LP Lora Logic – Pedigree Charm [Deluxe Edition]: LP Lordi – Bend Over and Pray the Lord: LP Lovejoy – Concrete / The Fall: 7" Lovejoy – One Day / Sex Sells: 7" Loveless, The – Elected: 7” Lowell George – Thanks, I'll Eat It Here (Deluxe Edition): LP Ludovico Einaudi – Live At The Royal Albert Hall: LP Lulu – James Bond - The Man With The Golden Gun Picture Disc (RSD 2024): Picture Disc Madchild – Lawn Mower Man (10 Year Anniversary): LP Madness – Embarrassment: 12" EP Maisie Peters – The Good Witch (Deluxe): LP Mal Waldron & Steve Lacy – The Mighty Warriors - Live In Antwerp: LP Mal-One – Listen Up Punk! Punk Art Poetry: LP Mansun – Little Kix: LP Manu Dibango – Manu 76: LP Marc Bolan & T. Rex – Zinc Alloy (50th Anniversary Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024): Picture Disc Marianne Faithfull – Faithful Forever: LP Mark Knopfler – The Boy: 12" Mavis Staples – Have A Little Faith: LP Maximum Joy – Why Can't We Live Together (previously unreleased version featuring Janine Rainforth): LP Melys – BBC Sessions Vol 1 (John Peel Sessions & other selected rarities): LP Members, The – Greetings From Knowhere: LP Men, The – Manhattan Fire (New York City Demos): LP Michael Gray – The Weekend: 7" Michael Schenker Group – MSG (Expanded Edition): LP Midge Ure – The Gift [Early Versions]: LP Mike Oldfield – Hergest Ridge 50th Anniversary: LP Mike Welch – Renovations Remastered 2024: LP Miles Kane – Miles Kane & The Evils: 10" Militarie – Gun Life Under The Sun: 10" Monty Python – Live At Drury Lane 50th Anniversary: LP Picture Disc Morcheeba – B-Sides & Beats: LP Morrissey & Siouxsie – Interlude: LP Motley Crue – Supersonic and Demonic Relics: LP Motorhead – Remorse? No!: LP Motorpsycho – SMALL BOATS - Shelling England* By The Round: CD Mr.Big – The Big Finish - Lean Into It Live: LP Mudhoney – Suck You Dry: The Reprise Years: LP Nancy Sinatra – How Does That Grab You?: LP Nat King Cole – Live At The Blue Note - Chicago: LP/CD Near Jazz Experience feat. Mike Garson – Character EP: 12" EP Neil Young & Crazy Horse – F*#!IN UP: LP Nerina Pallot – Love Will Tear Us Apart: 10" Nightmares On Wax – Carboot Soul (25th Anniversary Edition): LP + 7" Noah Kahan – I Was/I Am: LP Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds – Magic Secrets #2: 7" Norman Connors – She's Gone / Mr.C: 7" Northside – Chicken Rhythms: LP Notorious B.I.G., The – Ready To Die: The Instrumentals: LP Oceansize – Home & Minor: LP Offspring, The – Splinter: LP Picture Disc Oh Wonder – Oh Wonder: LP Olafur Arnalds – And They Have Escaped The Weight Of Darkness: LP Olivia Dean – Live At The Jazz Café: 12" OMD – Bauhaus Staircase Instrumentals: LP OMD – Junk Culture Companion: LP Orb, The – The Holloway Brooch (An Ambient Excursion Beyond The Orboretum): 12" Orbital – Orbital: LP OST / Barry Gray – Stingray: 7" EP OST / Barry Gray – UFO: 7" EP Other Two, The – Tasty Fish Remix EP: 12” Outsiders, The – Calling on Youth - One to infinity demos & early songs: LP Paramore – RE: This is Why (Remix Album): 12" Parliament – Osmium Deluxe Edition (RSD 2024): LP Pat Thomas featuring Lalo Schifrin – Desafinado: LP Patrick Prins – Le Voie Le Soleil: 12" Paul Weller – TBC: 7" Pearl Jam – Dark Matter: LP Pete Wylie & The Mighty WAH! – Heart as Big as Liverpool: Heart-Shaped Vinyl Peter Murphy – Peter Live - Volume One – Covers: LP Pharoah Sanders – Harvest Time (収穫時期 - Radio Edit) / Love Will Find a Way (ラヴ・ウィル・ファインド ・ア・ウェイ- Radio Edit): 7” Piero Umiliani – L’Arcangelo OST: LP Pixies – Live From Red Rocks 2005 (RSD 2024): LP Prefab Sprout – Lions In My Garden: 12" Prince Buster – Back To Where It All Began - The Blue Beat Years: LP Prince Far I – Cry Tuff Chants On U: LP Propaganda – Die 1000 Augen des Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1) / The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1): LP Public Image Limited – This Is PiL: Cassette Public Image Limited – What The World Needs Now: Cassette Public Image Limited – End Of World: Cassette Public Service Broadcasting – Gagarin: 7" Pulp – Intro The Gift Recordings: LP Queen – Cool Cat: 7" Queen Latifah – Nature of a Sistah: LP Ramones – The 1975 Sire Demos (Demos): LP Ras Allah – Heaven Is My Roof: LP Replacements, The – Not Ready for Prime Time: Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986: LP Residents, The – LEFTOVERS AGAIN!? AGAIN!?!?!: LP Richard O'Brien / OST – The Rocky Horror Show (original Richard O'Brien demos): LP Richmond Fontaine – Post To Wire (20th Anniversary Edition): LP Richmond Fontaine – Winnemucca: LP Ringo Starr – Crooked Boy EP: EP Roches, The – The Roches (Limited 45th Anniversary Ruby Red Vinyl Edition): LP Roger Waters – The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux (Picture Disc): 12" Picture Disc Rolling Stones, The – Live At Racket, NYC: LP Rolling Stones, The – Rolling Stones: LP Royal Trux – Royal Trux: LP Scott Walker – Tilt (half speed master): LP Sex Pistols – The Filth & The Fury OST: LP Shed Seven – Changed Giver: LP Shelly Manne – Jazz From The Pacific Northwest: LP Sia Colour – The Small One: LP Sinead O'Connor – You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart - 30th anniversary: 12" Siouxsie & The Banshees – Nocturne: LP Sisters of Mercy, The – Body and Soul / Walk Away: LP Sizzla – Kalonji: LP Sleater-Kinney – This Time / Here Today 7" Single: 7" Slits, The – In the Beginning: LP Soft Cell – Non Stop: LP Sonic Youth – Hits Are For Squares: LP Sonny Rollins – Freedom Weaver: The 1959 European Tour Recording: LP Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Remixes: LP Sorrow – Sleep Now Forever: LP Soundtracks & Head – Daga Daga Daga: LP South Park – South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert: LP Space Lady, The – The Space Lady's Other Hits: LP Spoonfed Hybrid – Spoonfed Hybrid (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition): LP Steel Pulse – Handsworth Revolution: LP Steps – Deeper Shade Of Blue – The Remixes (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024): Picture Disc Steven Wilson – Harmonic Divergence: LP Suede – Autofiction: Live: LP SUN RA – AT THE SHOWCASE - LIVE IN CHICAGO: LP Sun Ra – Inside The Light World: Sun Ra Meets The OVC: LP Suns of Arqa – Wadada Magic: LP Super Furry Animals – Fuzzy Logic (B-Sides & Besides): LP Supergrass – Kiss Of Life Is 20: 10" Superior Elevation – Giving You Love / Sassy Lady: 7" Sylvia Telles – Princess Of Bossa Nova! Amor De Gente Moça (Musicas De Antonio Carlos Jobim….E Mais!): LP Talking Heads – Live On Tour: LP Team Sleep – Team Sleep: LP Telescopes, The – Editions: LP Telescopes, The – Growing Eyes Becoming String (Remix 7"): 7" Television – Live At The Academy NYC 12.4.92: LP Temples – Sun Structures: LP The Jimmy Castor Bunch – It's Just Begun/ Troglodyte (Cave Man): 7" Thin Lizzy – Live at Hammersmith 16/11/1976: LP This Is The Kit – Live at Minack Theatre: LP Tinman – Eighteen Strings (Original Mixes): 12" Todd Rundgren – Todd: LP Tom Grennan – What Ifs & Maybe's: LP Tom Jones – It's Not Unusual: 7" Tom Tom – Club Genius Of Love Remix Album: LP Trashcan Sinatras – Wild Pendulum: LP Travis Biggs – Solar Funk (RSD 2024): LP Tricky – Angels With Dirty Faces: LP Two Lone Swordsmen – Still My World: LP U2 – Atomic City - Live from Sphere: 10" UB40 – UB45: LP Ufo – Lights Out In Tokyo - Live: LP UK Subs – UK Subversives (Fall Out singles collection): LP Ultramagnetic Mc's – The Ultra's Live At The Brixton Acadamy: LP Ultravox – Steven Wilson Extended Re-mixes: 12" Universe City – Can You Get Down / Serious: 12" Unwritten Law – Blue Room (30 Year Anniversary): LP VA (Blaine L. Reininger, Durutti Column, Stockholm Monsters) – Greetings from S.G.V. -The Greetings LP: LP VA – Timeless Jazz Classics (Compiled by Gilles Peterson): LP VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents – Punk 45: Kill the Hippies! Kill Yourself! The American Nation Destroys Its Young: LP VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents – 300% Dynamite: LP VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents – Studio One Rude Boy: LP Various – Crawling The Walls / Meets....: CD Various – Andy Smith's Northern Soul Essentials: LP Various – Los Nuggetz: Garage & Psyche from Latin America: LP Various – DJ Koco - Brazil 45 Vol.5: 7" Various – The Bristol Roots Explosion: LP Various – Blue Note Re:Imagined: LP Various - Room In The Sky – In a Lovers Rock Style: LP Various Artists – Murder Was The Case Soundtrack 30th Anniversary: LP Various Artists – A Tribute To NEU!: LP Various Artists – The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake - The Singles Collection: 7" Various Artists – Penrose Showcase Vol.II: LP Picture Disc Various Artists – The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed: LP Various Artists – Nashville Goes Fuzz: LP Various Artists – Lost In Translation (Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack): LP Various Artists – Ripples Presents… Psychedelic Sunshine Pop from the 1960s: LP Various Artists – Hillbillies In Hell: Whiskey Is The Devil: LP Verve, The – No Come Down: LP Village Choir, The – Along The Beach PT1/ Sweet Hot Lips: 7" Vince Guaraldi – It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown OSR: 12" Viv Albertine – Flesh: 12” Wailers, The – The Best Of The Wailers: LP Weeknd, The – Live at SoFi Stadium: LP Who, The – Story Of The Who: LP Wilco – The Whole Love Expanded: LP Willie Nelson – Phases and Stages: LP Winfield Parker – I Wanna Be With You/ My Love For You: 7" Wingmen – The Model/I Got A Right: 7” Winston Reedy – Red Rose: LP X-Press 2 – Muzik X-Press/ London X-Press: 12" X-Ray Spex – Conscious Consumer (Picture Disc): LP X-Ray Spex – Germ Free Adolescents: 12” Yardbirds, The – Psycho Daisies - The Complete B-Sides (RSD 2024): LP Yardbirds, The – 5 Live: LP Yellowman – Zunggugungzuguzungguzeng: LP Yes – Yale Bowl '71: LP Young Fathers – DEAD (10th Anniversary Edition): LP Young Thug – Jeffrey: LP Youth Meets Radical Dance Faction – Cockroach Town: 12” Yusef Lateef – Atlantis Lullaby - The Concert From Avignon: LP Yusuf/Cat Stevens – Numbers: LP Yusuf/Cat Stevens – Izitso: LP