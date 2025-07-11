Ignore Prime Day right now – all of my favorite Dell laptops are even cheaper directly from Dell
Dell's Black Friday in July sale is even better than Amazon Prime Day
The new lineup of Dell laptops has turned out to be even better than many of us hoped when the rebranding was announced, and right now, Dell's 'Black Friday in July' sale is offering even better pricing than the Amazon Prime Day laptop deals I've been seeing.
Right off the top, you have the new Dell 15 Laptop for $249.99 (originally $399.99), which is a better price for a Windows 11 Home laptop than just about any other model on Amazon that doesn't come with junk hardware inside. Instead, you get a six-core Intel Core 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, far better than most sub-$250 laptops on sale for Prime Day.
The Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop is also just $999.99 for a decently specced sub-$1,000 laptop with updated hardware, something that is very hard to find on Amazon right now.
There's more to explore at Dell.com, and I encourage you to check out their sale if you're in the market for new computer hardware, but I've pulled together my favorite laptop picks and configurations from the sale to help make it easier to find what you're looking for.
(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best student laptop deals in your region!)
Today's best laptop deals at Dell.com
Processor: Intel Core 3-100U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
The Intel Core 3-100U chip in the Dell 15 laptop isn't the most powerful you can get, but it's more than enough for basic computing work, and for less than $250, you're going to be hard pressed to find a 15-inch, full Windows 11 Home laptop with these kinds of specs.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a bit on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display, meaning it's absolutely stacked with features. If I were looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.
Processor: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD makes this one great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much that this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during Prime Day, as we often see big price cuts for what are some of the best laptops you can currently buy. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions. This deal has already dropped by a further $50 since the start of Prime Day!
Save $400 on the Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop when you shop at Best Buy. This system strikes a sensible balance between gaming proficiency and affordability, featuring a GeForce RTX 5060, Intel Core 7 240H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Those specs offer a sweet spot for high-paced, competitive gaming in titles like Rocket League or Counter-Strike 2 and just about any indie title you like.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-240H
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB
This Alienware Aurora 16 isn't the cheapest laptop on the market, but you're getting an Intel Core Ultra-7 240H chipset, RTX 5060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD - excellent specs for 1080p gaming. If you need a decent machine with a premium build, then this is a fantastic choice in the Dell Black Friday in July sale.
John (He/Him) is the Components Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.
You can find him online on Bluesky @johnloeffler.bsky.social
