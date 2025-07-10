Samsung's massive TV sale is better than Prime Day - save up to $1,999, plus freebies
Record-low prices on Samsung's best-selling 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
This week isn't just about Prime Day. Samsung has launched its own massive TV sale to try and compete with the retail giant, and dare I say the deals are better than Amazon's. Samsung has new record-low prices on its lineup of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs, with up to $1,600 in savings.
• Shop Samsung's full sale
Samsung isn't stopping there, though. To stay ahead of Amazon, the retailer is offering freebies with your TV purchase, including a free Samsung soundbar and Music Frame. So not only are you buying a TV at its lowest-ever price, but you're also walking away with a free Samsung companion.
I've listed the best Samsung TV deals below, which include a range of budget 4K TVs and premium OLED displays. The best deal by far is a massive 50% discount on Samsung's stunning 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, along with a free Q-Symphony Soundbar, which is worth $349.99 on its own. That's a total savings of $1,999 and a deal that can't be matched at Amazon's Prime Day sale.
Like Prime Day, Samsung's sale ends tomorrow, but unlike Prime Day, Samsung's sale is for everyone - no membership required, just better discounts.
Samsung's best rival Prime Day TV deals
Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's QE1D QLED TV has been a best-selling model at TechRadar. The QE1D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. Samsung's Prime Day sale shaves $470 off the 55-inch model.
Samsung's S90F OLED TV was released in April of this year, and Samsung has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price. The S90F OLED TV delivers an outstanding picture, thanks to the quantum dot OLED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. You're also getting extensive gaming features and Samsung's impressive Tizen operating system.
Samsung's S95D is one of the best OLED TVs around and earned a full 5 out of 5 stars in TechRadar's review. Furthermore, it's currently our pick for the best OLED TV for bright rooms, thanks to its ability to get very bright and comes out of the box with a special anti-reflective coating over the screen. For Prime Day, Samsung is offering 42% off the 55-inch S95D, reducing the price to $1,499.99 from $2,599.99. The 65-inch size is currently sold out, but if you have the space, the 77-inch is 46% off at $2,499.99 (was $4,599.99).
Samsung's new 2025 model, The Frame Pro, is seeing sizable discounts across its three sizes. The Frame Pro enhances the impact of the popular lifestyle TV by replacing a standard QLED screen with a Neo QLED, which incorporates Mini LEDs for a more compelling viewing experience. It also offers a higher refresh rate and comes with a Wireless One Connect box. Still, it shows works of art when off and is finished with an anti-reflective coating. Right now, the 65-inch Frame Pro is $300 off at $1,899.99, plus you get a free music frame.
Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a new record-low price of $1,199.99, thanks to today's $1,500 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Like the deal above, TechRadar's pick for the best bright TV for daytime sports is seeing a significant discount for Prime Day 2025. Samsung is offering 20% off the 65-inch QN90F, reducing the price to $1,999.99 – a $500 discount. This Neo QLED TV features mini LEDs and Samsung's Glare-Free 2.0 technology, allowing you to view it from nearly any angle. Paired with high brightness and punchy colors, this makes it a great pick for sports.
The Samsung Crystal DU7200 is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and the retailer's Prime Day sale has the 75-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $529.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600.
No, this is not a typo – Samsung is offering a record, and somewhat insane, 50% off the 75-inch Frame TV and throwing in a free Q-Symphony Soundbar. Yes, it's a 2024 model that lacks the higher refresh rate of the 2025 edition, but it's an excellent deal on what's probably the best lifestyle TV available. It's not only massive with a vibrant and punchy 75-inch QLED TV, but it's also coated with a special finish that blocks reflections of all kinds, making the art look exceptionally real when the TV is turned off.
You can also shop today's best Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.