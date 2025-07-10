Samsung's massive TV sale is better than Prime Day - save up to $1,999, plus freebies

This week isn't just about Prime Day. Samsung has launched its own massive TV sale to try and compete with the retail giant, and dare I say the deals are better than Amazon's. Samsung has new record-low prices on its lineup of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs, with up to $1,600 in savings.



Samsung isn't stopping there, though. To stay ahead of Amazon, the retailer is offering freebies with your TV purchase, including a free Samsung soundbar and Music Frame. So not only are you buying a TV at its lowest-ever price, but you're also walking away with a free Samsung companion.

I've listed the best Samsung TV deals below, which include a range of budget 4K TVs and premium OLED displays. The best deal by far is a massive 50% discount on Samsung's stunning 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, along with a free Q-Symphony Soundbar, which is worth $349.99 on its own. That's a total savings of $1,999 and a deal that can't be matched at Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Like Prime Day, Samsung's sale ends tomorrow, but unlike Prime Day, Samsung's sale is for everyone - no membership required, just better discounts.

Samsung's best rival Prime Day TV deals

Samsung 55-inch QE1D 4K QLED TV: was $999.99 now $529.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's QE1D QLED TV has been a best-selling model at TechRadar. The QE1D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. Samsung's Prime Day sale shaves $470 off the 55-inch model.

Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung Samsung's S90F OLED TV was released in April of this year, and Samsung has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price. The S90F OLED TV delivers an outstanding picture, thanks to the quantum dot OLED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. You're also getting extensive gaming features and Samsung's impressive Tizen operating system.

Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung Samsung's S95D is one of the best OLED TVs around and earned a full 5 out of 5 stars in TechRadar's review. Furthermore, it's currently our pick for the best OLED TV for bright rooms, thanks to its ability to get very bright and comes out of the box with a special anti-reflective coating over the screen. For Prime Day, Samsung is offering 42% off the 55-inch S95D, reducing the price to $1,499.99 from $2,599.99. The 65-inch size is currently sold out, but if you have the space, the 77-inch is 46% off at $2,499.99 (was $4,599.99).

Samsung 65-inch Frame Pro: was $2,199.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung Samsung's new 2025 model, The Frame Pro, is seeing sizable discounts across its three sizes. The Frame Pro enhances the impact of the popular lifestyle TV by replacing a standard QLED screen with a Neo QLED, which incorporates Mini LEDs for a more compelling viewing experience. It also offers a higher refresh rate and comes with a Wireless One Connect box. Still, it shows works of art when off and is finished with an anti-reflective coating. Right now, the 65-inch Frame Pro is $300 off at $1,899.99, plus you get a free music frame.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a new record-low price of $1,199.99, thanks to today's $1,500 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 77-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $649.99 now $529.99 at Samsung The Samsung Crystal DU7200 is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and the retailer's Prime Day sale has the 75-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $529.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame (2024): was $2,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung No, this is not a typo – Samsung is offering a record, and somewhat insane, 50% off the 75-inch Frame TV and throwing in a free Q-Symphony Soundbar. Yes, it's a 2024 model that lacks the higher refresh rate of the 2025 edition, but it's an excellent deal on what's probably the best lifestyle TV available. It's not only massive with a vibrant and punchy 75-inch QLED TV, but it's also coated with a special finish that blocks reflections of all kinds, making the art look exceptionally real when the TV is turned off.

