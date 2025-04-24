B&O’s latest limited edition speaker is also a portrait of David Bowie that looks as good as it sounds

A special B&O A9 speaker design, limited to 30 speakers

A rock legend photographed by a photographic legend

£3,995 (about $5,300 / AU$8,300)

Bang & Olufsen has just unveiled a very limited-edition version of its premium Beosound A9 speaker, featuring an iconic photo of David Bowie.

The design has been created in collaboration with acclaimed British music photographer Denis O'Regan, and it's going to be limited to just 30 speakers.

Each buyer will also get a 12-inch by 8-inch limited edition print signed and numbered by Regan alongside a printed box "sleeve" and a Certificate of Authenticity.

The go-to guy for photographing rock royalty

Denis O'Regan caught the music photography bug when he sneaked a camera into London's Hammersmith Odeon to capture Paul McCartney, and he became the most prolific photographer of Bowie.

He's shot everyone from AC/DC to ZZ Top, was an official photographer at Live Aid, and has been the official photographer for Bowie, Duran Duran, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Queen, Neil Diamond, Bee Gees, Pink Floyd and Thin Lizzy. He was also the first ever Artist in Residence at the Albert Hall.

Talking about the Bang & Olufsen collaboration, O'Regan said: “Throughout my career I've been privileged to hear fans and collectors describe one of my images as their 'favourite picture of Bowie'. Five years after crouching in the aisle at Newcastle's City Hall to capture this image, I set off on one of two stadium tours accompanying David around the world as his chosen photographer. This favourite of mine is the image I've selected as my chosen moment for the B&O A9 speaker cover.”

While you'll get that lovely signed print as part of the package, the fun here is really having that striking image on display on a large speaker that's already design to showcase its looks. It's bigger and more expensive than most of our picks of the best wireless speakers – but in this limited-edition version, it's especially hard to resist.

The Denis O’Regan Edition A9 Speaker will be available via west-contemporary-editions.com from Friday 25th April 2025 at 12:00 BST, with a price of £3,995 (roughly $5,300 / AU$8,300).