Update your Sonos app on the iPhone and you might cure your battery drain problem

After a tumultuous few months for Sonos , specifically with its app for controlling its connected speakers and soundbars, yet another bug-squashing update is rolling out. And if you’ve been exploring rapid battery drain on your iPhone courtesy of the Sonos app for iOS, this should come as good news.

As confirmed by “KeithFromSonos” on the Sonos Reddit , the iOS app is receiving a fresh update. This one focuses on fixing the app's excessive use of the phone battery and the previously promised commitment to improve the stability of adding new products.

This comes just a few days after CEO Patrick Spence penned a letter apologizing for the app and rollout and promising to add missing features and regain trust with its users. The letter also notes that more updates are planned and lists what is being fixed and when.

Seemingly, though, with users vocalizing the issues of battery drain, the team at Sonos worked to get this fix out sooner rather than later. And a good chunk of folks were happy to see it, with some noting that they even deleted the app due to the battery drain on their iPhone or iPad. Others are still detailing problems with the app crashing and Sonos systems not being found, so there is clearly more work to do.

The other issue supposedly squashed with this latest update is improving the stability when adding new products, like an Era 100, Roam 2 speaker, or the Ace headphones.

Sonos is still working on future improvements and bug fixes, which are set to arrive next week. Judging from Spence’s note, August will focus on music library fixes, volume responsiveness, general user interface improvements, and error handling through the system. Improvements to alarms, changes to settings, and restoring the edit mode for queue and playlists are set to arrive in September and October.

Version 80.05.05 of the Sonos app is available now on iOS and iPadOS. If you’ve been experiencing issues, it’s time to update, and you can expect to see more of these updates over the coming weeks.

