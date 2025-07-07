Android Auto just got a big Spotify upgrade – here's what's new

Android Auto's Spotify app gets a handy little redesign in latest update

Jam function allows those in the vehicle to collaborate on playlists

Minor changes to the UI make Spotify easier to navigate

A recent update to the Android Auto Spotify app has introduced some handy design tweaks and an additional feature that lets passengers to get involved in the playlist-curating action.

Arguably the biggest update is the addition of the popular ‘Jam’ function that allows anyone in the car to scan a QR code and then join the Jam session to add tracks to a shared queue. It saves the need for a driver or front passenger to manually enter musical suggestions.

The driver or owner of the Spotify account linked to the Android Auto system still has full control over who can join and suggest music, but the owner must have a Spotify Premium account to commence a Jam session. That said, free users can still join the Jam.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Some of the other updates are slightly less obvious, with a mild refresh to the user interface that includes a more prominent ‘Downloaded’ section in the library, which allows for easier navigation to those tracks, podcasts or audiobooks that have been downloaded for offline use.

In addition to this, there is a new floating search shortcut that opens a dedicated search page for Spotify, according to 9to5Google. Prior to this update, voice-operated Google Assistant was the only way to safely search for music when driving.

Rather than Google Assistant finding the track and immediately playing it, the new dedicated Spotify search function allows the user to search for albums and tracks, with the results shown in the Spotify app.

More to come from Android Auto

(Image credit: Google)

In May this year, Google hosted its annual I/O event, which introduced new developer programs and tools that would allow greater flexibility on the Android Auto platform.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Games and communication apps were a particular focus, with the promise of greater video integration when the vehicle is parked. Google also stated that it was working with OEMs to enable audio-only listening for video apps while driving.

According to 9to5google, other media apps will receive similar updates in the coming months, with Amazon Music and YouTube Music all due a refresh.